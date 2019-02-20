Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  SBM Offshore    SBMO   NL0000360618

SBM OFFSHORE

(SBMO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Weekly share repurchase program transaction details

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 12:42pm EST

Febuary 20, 2019
  
SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR175 million (c. US$200 million) share repurchase program for the period February 14, 2019 through February 20, 2019.

The repurchases were made under the EUR175 million share repurchase program announced on and effective from February 14th 2019.  The objective of the program is to reduce share capital and, in addition, to provide shares for regular management and employee share programs. Information regarding the progress of the share repurchase program and the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period February 14, 2019 through February 20, 2019 can be found in the table below. Further detailed information regarding both the progress of the share repurchase program and all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investor Relations Center of the Company's website.

Share Repurchase Program  
       
Total Repurchase Amount   EUR 175,000,000
Cumulative Repurchase Amount   EUR 8,998,160
Cumulative Quantity Repurchased   548,507
Cumulative Average Repurchase Price   EUR 16.40
Start Date     February 14, 2019
End Date     2019
Percentage of program completed as at February 20, 2019 5.14%
       
Trade Date Quantity Repurchased Average Purchase Price Settlement Amount
February 14, 2019 102,317 EUR 15.94 EUR 1,630,482
February 15, 2019 114,418 EUR 16.49 EUR 1,886,661
February 18, 2019 126,772 EUR 16.37 EUR 2,074,728
February 19, 2019 105,000 EUR 16.50 EUR 1,732,352
February 20, 2019 100,000 EUR 16.74 EUR 1,673,938
       
Total1 548,507 EUR 16.40 EUR 8,998,160
       
1All shares bought on Euronext Amsterdam    
       


This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under SBM Offshore's current share repurchase program, as announced by the Company on February 14, 2019, details of which are available on its website.

Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. is a listed holding company that is headquartered in Amsterdam. It holds direct and indirect interests in other companies that collectively with SBM Offshore N.V. form the SBM Offshore Group ("the Company").

SBM Offshore provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry, over the full product lifecycle. The Company is market leading in leased floating production systems delivered to date, with multiple units currently in operation and has unrivalled operational experience in this field. The Company's main activities are the design, supply, installation, operation and the life extension of floating production solutions for the offshore energy industry.

As of December 31, 2018, Group companies employ approximately 4,350 people worldwide, including circa 650 contractors, which are spread over offices in key markets, operational shore bases and the offshore fleet of vessels. Group Companies employ a further 400 people, working for the joint ventures with two construction yards. For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this communication "SBM Offshore" is sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and its subsidiaries in general, or where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

The Management Board
Amsterdam, the Netherlands, February 20, 2019

Financial Calendar Date Year
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders April 10 2019
Trading Update 1Q 2019 - Press Release May 16 2019
Half-Year 2019 Earnings - Press Release August 8 2019
Trading Update 3Q 2019 - Press Release November 14 2019
Full year 2019 Full Year Earnings February 13 2020
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders April 8 2020

  


For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Bert-Jaap Dijkstra
Director Corporate Finance and IR

Telephone: +31 (0) 20 236 3222
Mobile: +31 (0) 6 21 14 10 17
E-mail: bertjaap.dijkstra@sbmoffshore.com
Website: www.sbmoffshore.com

 Media Relations
Vincent Kempkes
Group Communications Director

Telephone: +31 (0) 20 2363 170
Mobile: +31 (0) 6 25 68 71 67
E-mail: vincent.kempkes@sbmoffshore.com 
Website: www.sbmoffshore.com
   

Disclaimer

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results and performance of the Company's business to differ materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements. Certain such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would be", "expects" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or the negative thereof, or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this release as anticipated, believed, or expected. SBM Offshore NV does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.  Nothing in this press release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

Attachment


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SBM OFFSHORE
12:42pWeekly share repurchase program transaction details
GL
12:42pSBM OFFSHORE : Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
GL
02/14SBM OFFSHORE : proposes re-appointments Management Board and Supervisory Board
GL
02/14SBM OFFSHORE : announces share repurchase
GL
02/14SBM OFFSHORE : 2018 full year earnings
AQ
2018SBM OFFSHORE : Brazilian Fifth Chamber Approved Brazilian Prosecutor & SBM Agree..
AQ
2018SBM OFFSHORE : Brazilian Fifth Chamber Approved Agreement between Brazilian Pros..
GL
2018SBM Offshore Third Quarter Trading Update
GL
2018SBM OFFSHORE N.V. : quaterly sales release
2018EUROPE : Oil stocks and Milan help European shares bounce back
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 021 M
EBIT 2019 478 M
Net income 2019 204 M
Debt 2019 3 077 M
Yield 2019 1,43%
P/E ratio 2019 16,70
P/E ratio 2020 12,74
EV / Sales 2019 3,42x
EV / Sales 2020 2,93x
Capitalization 3 832 M
Chart SBM OFFSHORE
Duration : Period :
SBM Offshore Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SBM OFFSHORE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 20,9 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruno Yves Raymond Chabas Chief Executive Officer
Frans J. G. M. Cremers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Barril Chief Operating Officer
Douglas H. M. Wood Chief Financial Officer
Michael Wyllie Group Director-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SBM OFFSHORE27.47%3 832
SCHLUMBERGER NV26.22%62 980
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO20.14%28 697
HALLIBURTON COMPANY19.83%27 660
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO13.74%11 208
TECHNIPFMC22.32%10 781
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.