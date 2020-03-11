Weekly share repurchase program transaction details

March 11, 2020

SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR150 million (c. US$165 million) share repurchase program for the period March 5, 2020 through March 11, 2020.

The repurchases were made under the EUR150 million share repurchase program announced on and effective from February 13, 2020. The objective of the program is to reduce share capital and, in addition, to provide shares for regular management and employee share programs. Information regarding the progress of the share repurchase program and the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period February 13, 2020 through March 11, 2020 can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding both the progress of the share repurchase program and all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investor Relations Center of the Company’s website.

Share Repurchase Program Overall progress Share Repurchase Program: Total Repurchase Amount EUR 150,000,000 Cumulative Repurchase Amount EUR 62,754,874 Cumulative Quantity Repurchased 4,465,084 Cumulative Average Repurchase Price EUR 14.05 Start Date February 13, 2020 End Date 2020 Percentage of program completed as at March 11, 2020 41.84% Overview of details of last 5 trading days: Trade Date Quantity Repurchased Average Purchase Price Settlement Amount March 5, 2020 212,000 EUR 14.69 EUR 3,114,795 March 6, 2020 397,000 EUR 13.84 EUR 5,495,997 March 9, 2020 414,000 EUR 11.65 EUR 4,822,146 March 10, 2020 454,000 EUR 11.55 EUR 5,243,846 March 11, 2020 487,000 EUR 11.36 EUR 5,534,697 Total1 1,964,000 EUR 12.33 EUR 24,211,481 1All shares purchased on Euronext Amsterdam

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under SBM Offshore’s current share repurchase program, as announced by the Company on February 13, 2020, details of which are available on its website.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, March 11, 2020

Financial Calendar Date Year Annual General Meeting of Shareholders April 8 2020 Trading Update 1Q 2020 – Press Release May 14 2020 Half Year 2020 Earnings – Press Release August 6 2020 Trading Update 3Q 2020 – Press Release November 12 2020 Full Year 2020 Earnings – Press Release February 11 2021





