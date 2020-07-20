Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Scales Corporation Limited    SCL   NZSCLE0002S8

SCALES CORPORATION LIMITED

(SCL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 07/20
5.18 NZD   -1.71%
07/13Gold gains above $1,800/oz as coronavirus cases mount
RE
07/13Gold firms above $1,800/oz on virus, subdued dollar
RE
07/10Illegal ivory trade shrinks while pangolin trafficking booms, U.N. says
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EU scales back digital budget by 18% amid virus recovery fund wrangle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 02:58pm EDT

The European Union is scaling back its digital budget by 17.5% to help it catch up with the United States and China in key technologies, according to a proposal to EU leaders haggling over an economic recovery package to combat a COVID-19-induced recession.

The European Commission had earlier this year proposed an 8.2-billion-euro budget for its Digital Europe programme to boost the bloc's competitiveness in supercomputing, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

The EU executive is looking to digital technologies and ambitious environmental goals to underpin sustainable economic growth and reduce its reliance on other countries and foreign companies.

"The financial envelope for the implementation of the Digital Europe programme for the period 2021-2027 will be 6,761 million euros," according to the document seen by Reuters.

An ambitious 100 billion euro research and innovation programme called Horizon Europe is being trimmed to 75.9 billion euros.

The paper is meant as a basis for a compromise agreement after four days of acrimonious talks on the package.

By Foo Yun Chee and Jan Strupczewski

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SCALES CORPORATION LIMITED
07/13Gold gains above $1,800/oz as coronavirus cases mount
RE
07/13Gold firms above $1,800/oz on virus, subdued dollar
RE
07/10Illegal ivory trade shrinks while pangolin trafficking booms, U.N. says
RE
06/29Russia Reinforces Foothold in Libya as Militia Leader Retreats
DJ
06/03London stocks surge as recovery optimism buoyed by robust data
RE
05/18Ordinary Joe no cure for Italy's debt disease
RE
05/15Israel's diamond industry grinds to halt amid coronavirus
RE
2017SCALES : 2017 Annual Shareholders Meeting Results
PU
2017SCALES : 2017 Annual Shareholders Meeting Presentation
PU
2017SCALES : 2017 Annual Shareholders Meeting Addresses
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 493 M 324 M 324 M
Net income 2020 33,3 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
Net cash 2020 97,6 M 64,1 M 64,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
Yield 2020 4,04%
Capitalization 736 M 483 M 484 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart SCALES CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Scales Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCALES CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,62 NZD
Last Close Price 5,18 NZD
Spread / Highest target -7,72%
Spread / Average Target -10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew James Borland Managing Director & Executive Director
Timothy Goodacre Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Steve Kennelly Chief Financial Officer
Nicholas John Harris Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Robert Hutton Independent Non-Executive Directors
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCALES CORPORATION LIMITED3.39%490
NESTLÉ S.A.3.78%322 414
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-1.83%77 183
DANONE-18.67%44 568
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY8.96%42 776
GENERAL MILLS, INC.20.69%39 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group