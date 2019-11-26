Log in
SCANA Corporation    SCG

SCANA CORPORATION

(SCG)
Gordon Ball LLC : Announces Class Action Lawsuit Filed against Deloitte, LLP Regarding Audit Failures of SCANA Corporation Financial Statements

11/26/2019 | 11:23am EST

The law firm of Gordon Ball LLC (www.gordonball.com) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of persons who purchased SCANA Corporation (SCANA) (NYSE: SCG) common stock.

The case, Floyd, et al, v. Deloitte, 3:19-cv-03304-MBS, is pending in the United States District Court of South Carolina, Columbia Division. The class action is brought against Deloitte, LLP and Deloitte & Touche, LLP who have been SCANA and South Carolina Electric and Gas, Inc. outside auditors since 1945.

The complaint alleges that Deloitte violated Section 10b of the Securities Exchange Act including SEC rule 10b-5 regarding SCANA financial condition and/or concealing material adverse omissions from investors about the true status of its investment in the VC Summer Nuclear Construction Project in Fairfield County, South Carolina.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. If you purchased or otherwise acquired common shares of SCANA, you may, no later than January 24, 2020, request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. To be appointed lead plaintiff, the Court must decide that your claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that you will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. You may retain Gordon Ball LLC, or other attorneys, to serve as your counsel.

If you wish to discuss your rights, please contact Gordon Ball LLC at (865) 525-7028. A copy of this complaint is available on our website www.gordonball.com. To discuss this case with us, please contact:

Gordon Ball (gball@gordonball.com)
7001 Old Kent Drive
Knoxville, TN 37919


© Business Wire 2019
