SCANA : SCE&G Ready to Respond to Power Outages as Hurricane Florence Blows Into the Carolinas

CAYCE, S.C. (Sept. 11, 2018) - SCE&G is prepared to deploy additional storm responders from around the southeast if Hurricane Florence brings the expected heavy winds and rains that will down power lines.

'Nearly 2,900 personnel, including linemen and damage assessors, are ready to respond quickly to power outages should they occur,' said Bill Turner, SCE&G vice president of Operations. 'Having the additional resources on standby and ready to go is essential to restoring power to our customers. We're going to work as safely and as quickly as possible.'

SCE&G maintains more than 18,000 miles of overhead and underground distribution lines. Year-round efforts to increase the safety and resiliency of our distribution system begin with trimming trees on thousands of miles of rights-of-way in anticipation of severe weather events. In addition, SCE&G maintains more than 3,500 miles of above ground transmission lines, and approximately 20 miles of underground.

Customers can monitor power outages in their area at www.sceg.com/outages-emergencies/power-outages/outage-map. SCE&G also encourages customers to do the following five things:

Report outages: By text: Now is the time to register your mobile device for SCE&G's text option at www.sceg.com/text. Simply login to your account and look for 'Activate Text Options' under the 'Account Options' feature and then follow the instructions. Once you are registered, if you are experiencing an outage, text the word 'OUT' to 467234 (gosceg). By mobile device: Report and check the status of your power outage online from your internet-ready mobile device or phone by visiting www.sceg.com/mobile and clicking on 'Outages & Emergencies.' By phone: 888-333-4465. Stay away from downed power lines. Storms can cause tree limbs and entire trees to break and fall, sometimes taking power lines and even meter boxes down with them. Always assume any downed power line you see is live and stay away. To report a downed line, call 888-333-4465. Know what to do with natural gas. It is not necessary to turn off your natural gas service at the meter during a hurricane. Natural gas is distributed through underground lines that should operate uninterrupted throughout the storm. However, if you believe flooding could cause the pilot light of a natural gas appliance to be extinguished, you can turn off the appliance's supply valve. If you do turn off the appliance's supply valve, or if your appliance becomes flooded, do not try to relight the pilot light yourself; instead, contact a qualified contractor to inspect the appliance before using it. Monitor lake levels. In anticipation of storm impact on the Saluda Basin, we are releasing water from Lake Murray through our Saluda Hydro facility. We will continue to manage it throughout the storm. Monitor the lake levels at sceg.com/about-us/lakes-and-recreation. Stay informed. Keeping customers safe and up-to-date with timely information is a top priority. Follow SCE&G on Twitter at @scegnews or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/scegnews for the latest storm-related information and safety tips.

About SCE&G

South Carolina Electric & Gas Company is a regulated public utility engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 723,000 customers in the central, southern and southwestern portions of South Carolina. The company also provides natural gas service to approximately 371,000 customers throughout the state