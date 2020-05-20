Scandic Hotels publ : interim report Q1 2020 – Substantial cost reductions & secured financing report

Log in
05/20/2020 | 03:34am EDT

The leading hotel company in the Nordics

January - March 2020

SUBSTANTIAL COST REDUCTIONS & SECURED FINANCING

FIRST QUARTER IN SUMMARY

  • Net sales dropped 17.8% to 3,343 MSEK (4,066).
  • Net sales grew in January and February but fell dramatically in March due to extremely low levels of activity as a result of the spread of the coronavirus.
  • Extensive measures taken to lower cost levels including furlough and terminations of employees.
  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to-174 MSEK (160). Implemented cost reductions helped mitigate the negative effect of low occupancy levels in March.
  • Expenses affecting comparability, mainly related to staffing reductions in the company's Swedish operations, totaled-184 MSEK.
  • Revaluation of intangible assets, mainly goodwill, leading towrite-down of 2,955 MSEK.
  • Non-cashtax expense of around 400 MSEK resulting from the Administrative Court of Finland's rejection of Scandic's appeal regarding supplementary taxation for 2007-2017.
  • Adjusted for the effect of finance leases and items affecting comparability, earnings per share totaled
    -36.23 SEK (-0.79), with a material negative impact from the impairment and the tax cost in the quarter.
  • On March 16, Scandic's Board of Directors resolved to withdraw its previous dividend proposal of 3.70
    SEK per share due to the company's dramatically worsened business situation.

EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE

  • On April 29, Scandic announced a 1,150 MSEK increase in its credit facilities, to 6,650 MSEK in total, and a guaranteed rights issue of 1,750 MSEK with preferential rights for existing shareholders.

GROUP KEY RATIOS

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Apr-Mar

MSEK

2020

2019

2019

2019/2020

Financial key ratios

Net sales

3,343

4,066

18,945

18,222

Adjusted EBITDA

-174

160

2,046

1,712

Adjusted EBITDA margin, %

-5.2

3.9

10.8

9.4

EBITDA

442

1,091

5,425

4,776

Net profit/loss for the period

-3,927

37

725

-3,239

Net profit/loss for the period excl. effect leases

-3,876

90

942

-3,024

Earnings per share, SEK

-38.13

0.35

7.01

-31.47

Earnings per share, SEK, excl. effect leases

-37.63

0.87

9.15

-29.36

Earnings per share, SEK, excl. effect leases & items

affecting comparability

-36.23

-0.79

7.49

-27.96

Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA, LTM

2.5

2.1

1.7

2.5

Hotel-related key ratios

RevPAR (SEK)

474

599

707

675

ARR (Average Room Rate), SEK

1,043

1,018

1,071

1,078

OCC (Occupancy), %

45.5

58.9

66.0

62.6

Total number of rooms on reporting date

53,071

51,808

52,755

53,071

THIS INFORMATION IS INFORMATION THAT SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB IS OBLIGED TO MAKE PUBLIC PURSUANT TO THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION. THE INFORMATION WAS SUBMITTED FOR PUBLICATION, THROUGH THE AGENCY OF THE CONTACT PERSON SET OUT ABOVE, AT 07.30 CET ON MAY 20 2020.

CEO'S COMMENTS

A quarter marked by the coronavirus crisis

The first quarter of 2020 was dominated by the coronavirus crisis. The year got off to a good start with sales increasing in both January and February, but from the end of February, we began to notice declining demand with fewer international visitors and travel restrictions among our corporate customers. Subsequently, the government decisions taken to reduce the spread of the coronavirus resulted in an extremely low level of activity that we've never experienced before. In March, in principle, our net sales were halved compared to the previous year.

Quick, powerful measures

At the end of February, we initiated a series of measures to reduce costs. Excluding rents, we've managed to lower costs by just over 70 percent at the beginning of the second quarter mainly due to lower variable costs, staff reductions and measures to lower the general cost level. We have also benefited from targeted state aid including furlough and support to cover fixed costs. We are preparing further measures to compensate for the reduction in state aid over time as it is gradually removed. Our ambition is for Scandic to be profitable at lower occupancy levels than before. Similarly, we will analyze our fixed and guaranteed rent levels to find solutions together with our property owners that will make it profitable to run hotel operations with lower occupancy levels than before.

Improved booking trend

In April, Scandic's occupancy rate hit a record low of 6 percent. Both occupancy and the booking trend have improved since mid-April. From the end of May, we plan to gradually reopen more hotels. We expect a gradual increase in occupancy of a few percentage points per month in May and June. When the holiday season starts, we expect further improvement as national tourism flows resume. That said, the level of uncertainty remains high and we are preparing for a slow recovery in demand with continued cost reductions and cash flow enhancing measures determining our success. For 2020, we expect sales to be more than halved compared with 2019.

Result in the quarter was negatively affected by two non-cash items in the form of impairment of intangible assets of around 3 billion SEK and a tax expense of around 400 MSEK related to a tax ruling in Finland. Scandic will appeal the ruling.

Financing secured, well positioned for recovery

On April 29, we announced that we had obtained a financing solution with an extended credit facility and a guaranteed rights issue to secure Scandic's future liquidity needs while enabling continued development of the company. With the extensive cost-efficiency measures now being implemented, we're creating very good opportunities in the long term to exceed our EBITDA margin target of 11 percent, even in a market with lower RevPAR levels than last year.

Jens Mathiesen

President & CEO

"At the end of February, we initiated a series of measures to reduce costs"

"When the holiday seasonstarts, we expect furtherimprovement as nationaltourism flows resume"

"On April 29, we

announced that we had

obtained a financing

solution with an extended

credit facility and a

guaranteed rights issue tosecure Scandic's future liquidity needs"

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 2

NORDIC HOTEL MARKET DEVELOPMENT IN THE QUARTER

Good demand in January and February

2020 began with a market trend that was broadly in line with the previous year. In the first two months, hotel demand increased in terms of the number of sold rooms in Sweden, Norway and Finland, while demand declined marginally in Denmark. In January and February, market RevPAR rose in both Finland and Norway, while RevPAR remained relatively unchanged in Sweden and fell somewhat in Denmark.

Dramatic drop in demand in March

As a result of the spread of the coronavirus, occupancy decreased significantly in all markets in March. Initially, this was due to a lower number of international visitors and travel restrictions among corporate customers.

Subsequently, government decisions taken to reduce the spread of the coronavirus led to an extremely low level of activity.

In March, demand measured in terms of the number of sold rooms and market RevPAR decreased between 50 and 65 percent. The largest drop was in Denmark, while the Swedish market was slightly less impacted. The decrease in RevPAR in March is fully due to the lower

occupancy level while average room rates rose by between 1 and 6 percent. Occupancy in the Nordic markets was between 23 and 29 percent in March, compared with 59 to 67 percent in March 2019.

The level of activity in Sweden has generally been higher than in the other Nordic countries due to less extensive government restrictions. In general, the larger cities have been hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis.

For the first quarter as a whole, market RevPAR decreased between 19 and 28 percent, while occupancy was between 44 and 47 percent.

Continued extremely low occupancy in April

The hotel market weakened further in April as a result of the coronavirus crisis. In April, the average occupancy rate in the Swedish market was about 12 percent while RevPAR was down by about 83 percent. In Norway, market occupancy in April was just under 7 percent and RevPAR fell by 86 percent. In Finland and Denmark, occupancy was between 4 and 5 percent and RevPAR dropped between 93 and 94 percent.

MARKET OCCUPANCY Q1 2020

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

Sweden

Norway

Finland

Denmar k

Jan-20Feb-20

Mar-20

Apr-20

Source: Benchmarking Alliance

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 3

HOTEL PORTFOLIO

Existing hotel portfolio

At the end of the period, Scandic had 53,071 rooms in operation at 269 hotels, of which 245 had lease agreements.

On January 30, Scandic Voss, a hotel with 215 rooms, opened in Norway.

In total, the number of rooms in operation grew by 316 during the quarter, of which 276 were at hotels with lease agreements.

Approx. 15 percent of Scandic's leases expire by the end of 2022 and around 25 percent by the end of 2025.

Portfolio changes

Number of rooms

Opening balance January 1, 2020

Lease contracts

49,566

Franchise, Management & Other

3,189

Total

52,755

Change lease contracts

276

Change other

40

Total change during the quarter

316

Closing balance March 31, 2020

Lease contracts

49,842

Franchise, Management & Other

3,229

Total

53,071

Number of hotels in operation and in pipeline

Operational on Mar 31, 2020

Pipeline on Mar 31, 2020

of which with

of which with

Hotels

Lease contracts

Rooms

Lease contracts

Hotels

Rooms

Sweden

84

78

17,539

16,747

4

1,188

Norway

88

72

16,531

14,371

2

902

Finland

64

63

12,328

12,261

2

1,199

Denmark

27

26

4,955

4,745

4

1,574

Other Europe

6

6

1,718

1,718

2

739

Total

269

245

53,071

49,842

14

5,602

Change during the quarter

1

1

316

276

-1

-280

High-quality pipeline

At the end of the period, Scandic's pipeline included a net of 14 hotels with 5,602 rooms, corresponding to 10.6% of the current portfolio. One of the hotels in pipeline has planned opening in 2020.

The number of hotels in the pipeline was reduced by the planned exit of Scandic Ferrum with 171 rooms due to the ongoing transformation of the city of Kiruna, Sweden, as well as the planned closing of two hotels in

Finland, Scandic Järvenpää and Scandic Salo that together have 159 rooms that will be divested during the year.

The gross pipeline included 17 hotels with 5,932 rum. For 2020 to 2024, the pipeline's need for investments is expected to amount to 1.2 SEK billion.

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 4

SALES & ADJUSTED EBITDA

Group

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

2020

2019

%

Net sales (MSEK)

3,343

4,066

-17.8%

Currency effects

-16

-0.3%

Organic growth

-707

-17.5%

New hotels

55

1.3%

Exits

-67

-1.7%

LFL

-694

-17.1%

Adjusted EBITDA

-174

160

-208.8%

% margin

-5.2%

3.9%

RevPAR (SEK)

474

599

-20.8%

Currency effects

-2

-0.2%

New hotels/exits

-1

-0.3%

LFL

-122

-20.3%

First quarter

Net salesfell by 17.8% to 3,343 MSEK (4,066). Currency effects impacted net sales negatively by 0.3%.

Organic growth, i.e. sales growth excluding currency effects and acquisitions, amounted to -17.5% or -707 MSEK. Organic growth was affected negatively by the spread of the coronavirus in all countries. For comparable units, net sales fell by 17.1%.

Average Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) dropped 20.6% in local currency compared with the previous year. RevPAR for comparable units went down 20.3%. RevPAR for comparable units fell in all countries.

Revenue from restaurant and conference

operationsdecreased by 19.9% and the share of total net sales dropped to 34.3% (35.2).

Rental costsexcluding the effect of finance leases accounted for 30.8% (27.1) of net sales. Fixed and guaranteed rental costs accounted for 82.0% (73.2) of total rental costs.

Results for central functions fell to-107MSEK(-97).The increased costs are partly due to new expenses for the development of the new Scandic GO brand.

Adjusted EBITDAdropped to -174 MSEK (160). The adjusted EBITDA margin fell to -5.2% (3.9). Currency translation effects had a marginal impact on adjusted EBITDA compared with the same period of the previous year. All countries reported lower adjusted EBITDA compared with the same period of the previous year.

.

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 5

Segment reporting

Quarterly, Jan-Mar

Net sales

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA margin

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Sweden

1,154

1,372

1

118

0.1%

8.6%

Norway

888

1,152

-64

45

-7.2%

3.9%

Finland

833

975

36

80

4.3%

8.2%

Other Europe

468

567

-40

14

-8.5%

2.5%

Central costs and Group adjustments

-

-

-107

-97

-

-

Total Group

3,343

4,066

-174

160

-5.2%

3.9%

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 6

EFFECTS OF IFRS 16

As of January 1, 2019, the Group applies IFRS 16 Leases. The new accounting principle means that lease agreements with a fixed or minimum rent are recognized in the balance sheet as a right-of-use asset and a finance lease liability. IFRS 16 has a major impact on Scandic's income statement and balance sheet. Reported EBITDA increases as the cost of leases falls while depreciation of right-of-use assets and interest expenses for the finance lease liability grow. With the current portfolio of lease agreements, at the end of 2019, net profit after tax for 2020 is expected to be negatively impacted by approximately 180 MSEK (217). With an unchanged portfolio of finance lease

agreements and unchanged assumptions, the negative effect on the result is expected to decline over time and affect the net result positively from 2026. This is because interest costs for the finance lease debt decrease over time as the debt is amortized continuously.

The definition of adjusted EBITDA has not changed compared with the previous year and excludes the effect of finance leases. The table below shows the bridge between the income statement excluding the effect of finance leases to the reported income statement according to IFRS.

Summary of the effects of IFRS 16

Jan-Mar

2020

Excl. effect IFRS

16

Effect IFRS 16

Reported

Total operating income

3,343

0

3,343

EBITDAR

857

0

857

Total rental charges

-1,031

826

-205

Adjusted EBITDA

-174

Pre-opening costs

-26

0

-26

Items affecting comparability

-184

0

-184

EBITDA

-384

826

442

Depreciations, amortizations and impairment losses

-3,166

-605

-3,771

EBIT

-3,550

221

-3,329

Net financial items

-29

-286

-315

EBT (Profit before tax)

-3,579

-65

-3,644

Tax

-296

13

-283

Profit/loss for the period

-3,876

-51

-3,927

Earnings per share, SEK

-37.63

-0.50

-38.13

Jan-Mar 2019

Reported

4,066

1,263

-325

-16

169

1,091

-770

321

-301

20

17

37

0.35

Result excluding effect of leases

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Apr-Mar

2020

2019

2019

2019/2020

Total operating income

3,343

4,066

18,945

18,222

EBITDAR

857

1,263

7,107

6,701

Total rental charges

-1,031

-1,103

-5,061

-4,989

Adjusted EBITDA

-174

160

2,046

1,712

Pre-opening costs

-26

-16

-81

-91

Items affecting comparability

-184

169

169

-184

EBITDA

-384

313

2,134

1,437

Depreciations, amortizations and impairment losses

-3,166

-199

-859

-3,826

EBIT

-3,550

114

1,275

-2,389

Net financial items

-29

-27

-99

-102

EBT (Profit before tax)

-3,579

87

1,176

-2,491

Tax

-296

3

-234

-534

Profit/loss for the period

-3,876

90

942

-3,025

Earnings per share, SEK

-37.63

0.87

9.15

-29.36

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 7

REPORTED RESULT

First quarter

EBITDAwas 442 MSEK (1,091) and -384 MSEK (313) excluding the effect of leases. EBITDA included pre- opening costs for new hotels of -26 MSEK (-16). Items affecting comparability amounted to -184 MSEK (169), primarily related to costs associated with employee reduction in Sweden. Items affecting comparability for the same period of the previous year mainly comprised a capital gain from the sale of Scandic Hasselbacken.

EBITwas -3,329 MSEK (321) and -3,550 MSEK (114) excluding the effect of leases. Due to the negative effects of the spread of the coronavirus on Scandic's operations, non-current assets were tested for impairment in connection with the preparation of the interim report for the first quarter. The impairment test shows an impairment of intangible assets of 2,955 MSEK. The impairment mainly refers to assets in Norway and Sweden but also to Denmark and Finland. Approximately 85 percent of the impairment is due to the increased discount rate from the estimated increased risk and ensuing return requirements on hotel operations. The remaining part of the impairment amount is due to the fact that future cash flows are expected to be somewhat lower. Depreciation and amortization totaled -816 MSEK (-770). The increase is primarily due to the effect of leases. Excluding the effect of leases, depreciation and amortization amounted to - 211 MSEK (-199).

The Group's net financial expense amounted to-315MSEK(-301)MSEK and-29(-27)excluding the effect of leases. The interest expense, excluding the effect of leases, was-25MSEK(-28).

Earnings before taxwas -3,644 MSEK (profit: 20) and

-3,579 MSEK (profit: 87) excluding the effect of leases.

Reported taxamounted to -283 MSEK (17). The administrative court in Finland rejected Scandic's appeal regarding the supplementary taxation of the Finnish branch of Scandic Hotels AB in the years 2007- 2017. The supplementary taxation amounts to approximately 400 MSEK and was fully expensed in the first quarter. The amount is marginally lower than the company's previous payment to the Finnish Tax Administration. Scandic will therefore receive approximately 15 MSEK. Scandic is planning to appeal the decision.

Net earningswas -3,927 MSEK (profit: 37). Excluding the effect of leases, net loss totaled -3,876 MSEK (profit: 90).

Earnings per shareafter dilution amounted to -38.13 SEK (0.35) per share and -37.63 SEK (0.87) excluding leases. Adjusted for items affecting comparability, earnings per share amounted to -36.23 SEK (0.79) with a material negative impact on the impairment of intangible assets and the tax cost in the quarter.

Earnings per share

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Apr-Mar

2020

2019

2019

2019/2020

Earnings per share, SEK

-38.13

0.35

7.01

-31.47

Effect from lease

-0.50

-0.51

-2.11

-2.10

Earnings per share, SEK, excl. effect lease

-37.63

0.87

9.15

-29.36

Items affecting comparability

-1.40

1.66

1.66

-1.40

Earnings per share, SEK, excl. effect lease & items affecting comparability

-36.23

-0.79

7.49

-27.96

CASH FLOW & FINANCIAL POSITION JANUARY-SEPTEMBER

Operating cash flow, excluding leases, was -501 MSEK (-328) in the first quarter. The cash flow contribution from the change in working capital amounted to -24 MSEK (-254). The improvement is due reduction in accounts receivable and an increase in operating liabilities.

Paid tax amounted to -81 MSEK (-215).

Net investments totaled -239 MSEK (-201), of which hotel renovations accounted for -182 MSEK (-117) and IT for

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 8

-23 MSEK (-15). Investments in new hotels and increased room capacity totaled -34 MSEK (-69). During the same period in the previous year, Scandic received the

preliminary purchase price of 230 MSEK for the divestment of Scandic Hasselbacken.

In total, the free cash flow fell to -740 MSEK (-299).

Operating cash flow

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Apr-Mar

MSEK

2020

2019

2019

2019/2020

Adjusted EBITDA

-174

160

2 046

1 712

Pre-opening costs

-26

-16

-81

-91

Non-recurring items

-184

169

169

-184

Adjustments for non-cash items

6

-154

-173

-13

Paid tax

-81

-215

-343

-209

Change in working capital

-24

-254

158

388

Interests paid, credit institutions

-18

-18

-71

-71

Cash flow from operations

-501

-328

1 705

1 532

Investments in hotel renovations

-182

-117

-717

-782

Investments in IT

-23

-15

-71

-79

Free cash flow before investments in expansions

-706

-460

917

671

Acquisitions/sales of operations

-

230

232

2

Investments in new capacity

-34

-69

-367

-332

Free cash flow

-740

-299

782

341

Other items in financing activities

-

-

-20

-20

Transaction costs expensed

-3

-4

-8

-7

Exchange difference in net debt

-10

-55

-55

-10

Dividend

-

-

-360

-360

Change net debt

-753

-358

339

-56

The balance sheet total on March 31, 2020 was 40,908 MSEK compared with 43,509 MSEK on December 31, 2019.

Interest-bearing net liabilities, excluding lease liabilities, rose 753 MSEK to 4,250 MSEK in the first quarter. The increase is primarily due to the negative free cash flow.

Net debt on March 31, 2020 corresponded to 2.5x adjusted EBITDA for the past 12 months (2.1x as per March 31, 2019).

Total credit facilities amounted to 5,500 MSEK at the end of the first quarter. Loans from credit institutions amounted to 3,290 MSEK, commercial papers totaled 979 MSEK and cash and cash equivalents amounted to 19 MSEK.

On March 31, 2019, the average number of shares and votes was 103,021,361 after dilution. Equity was 2,599 MSEK compared with 6,418 MSEK on March 31, 2019.

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 9

SEGMENT REPORTING

Sweden

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

2020

2019

%

Net sales (MSEK)

1,154

1,372

-15.9%

Organic growth

-218

-15.9%

New hotels

-

-

Exits

-7

-0.5%

LFL

-211

-15.4%

Adjusted EBITDA

1

118

-99.1%

% margin

0.1%

8.6%

RevPAR (SEK)

494

619

-20.2%

New hotels/exits

1

0.1%

LFL

-126

-20.3%

ARR (SEK)

1,031

1,005

2.6%

OCC %

47.9%

61.6%

First quarter

Net sales dropped 15.9% to 1,154 MSEK (1,372). For comparable units, net sales went down 15.4%.

Scandic Hasselbacken in Stockholm was sold on March 1, 2019, which affected net sales for the quarter negatively by 7.4 MSEK compared with the previous year.

Average Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) went down 20.2% compared with the same quarter the previous year. RevPAR for comparable units decreased by 20.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA dropped to 1 MSEK (118). The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased from 8.6% to 0.1%.

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 10

Norway

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

2020

2019

%

Net sales (MSEK)

888

1,152

-22.8%

Currency effects

-53

-4.4%

Organic growth

-211

-18.4%

New hotels

22

1.9%

Exits

-6

-0.5%

LFL

-228

-19.8%

Adjusted EBITDA

-64

45

-244.3%

% margin

-7.2%

3.9%

RevPAR (SEK)

415

564

-26.4%

Currency effects

-25

-4.4%

New hotels/exits

-7

-1.3%

LFL

-117

-20.7%

ARR (SEK)

1,003

1,044

-3.9%

OCC %

41.4%

54.0%

First quarter

Net sales dropped 22.8% to 888 MSEK (1,152). For comparable units, net sales went down 19.8%.

New hotels contributed 22 MSEK during the quarter. The greatest contributors were Stavanger Royal, which Scandic took over on October 1, 2019, and Scandic Voss, which opened on January 30, 2020.

Average Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) decreased 22.0% in local currency compared with the same quarter in the previous year. RevPAR for comparable units decreased by 20.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA dropped to -64 MSEK (45). The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to -7.2% (3.9).

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 11

Finland

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

2020

2019

%

Net sales (MSEK)

833

975

-14.6%

Currency effects

23

2.3%

Organic growth

-165

-16.9%

New hotels

5

0.5%

Exits

-54

-5.5%

LFL

-116

-11.9%

Adjusted EBITDA

36

80

-54.9%

% margin

4.3%

8.2%

RevPAR (SEK)

513

570

-9.9%

Currency effects

14

2.5%

New hotels/exits

4

0.6%

LFL

-74

-13.0%

ARR (SEK)

1,093

997

9.7%

OCC %

46.9%

57.1%

First quarter

Net sales dropped 14.6% to 833 MSEK (975). For comparable units, net sales went down 11.9%.

New/exited hotels contributed a net of -51 MSEK. Scandic Eden, which was closed for renovations in December 2019, had the greatest negative effect.

Average Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) went down 12.4% in local currency compared with the same quarter the previous year. RevPAR for comparable units decreased by 13.0%.

Adjusted EBITDA dropped to 36 MSEK (45). The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 4.3% (8.2).

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 12

Other Europe

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

2020

2019

%

Net sales (MSEK)

468

567

-17.4%

Currency effects

12

2.3%

Organic growth

-112

-19.7%

New hotels

27

4.8%

Exits

-

LFL

-139

-24.5%

Adjusted EBITDA

-40

14

-384.3%

% margin

-8.5%

2.5%

RevPAR (SEK)

483

681

-29.1%

Currency effects

16

2.3%

New hotels/exits

-7

-1.0%

LFL

-207

-30.4%

ARR (SEK)

1,059

1,042

1.7%

OCC %

45.6%

65.4%

First quarter

Since January 1, 2018, the Other Europe segment has included Scandic's operations in Denmark, Germany and Poland.

Net sales dropped 17.4% to 468 MSEK (567). For comparable units, net sales went down 24.5%.

New hotels contributed 27 MSEK with Copenhagen's

Scandic Falkoner as the greatest contributor.

Average Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) went down 31.4% in local currency compared with the same quarter the previous year. RevPAR for comparable units decreased by 30.4%. RevPAR declined in all countries.

Adjusted EBITDA dropped to -40 MSEK (14). The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to -8.5% (2.5).

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 13

Central functions

Adjusted EBITDA for central functions amounted to

EMPLOYEES

The average number of employees in the Group was 10,136 on March 31, 2020 compared with 11,000 on March 31, 2019.

OUTLOOK AND EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE

As a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Scandic has been impacted by a significant loss of revenue with highly negative consequences for profits and cash flow. For this reason, Scandic initiated a process already in mid-March to ensure that the Group would have sufficient liquidity both during the outbreak of the pandemic and for the period until demand has reached a level where positive cash flow may be expected. The calculations assume that Scandic's business situation will be very weak with occupancy expected to be between 7 and 11 percent until the second quarter 2020, followed by a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. In 2021, RevPAR is expected to be 15 to 25 percent lower than in 2019. Combined with measures taken to cut costs and strengthen cash flow, this has resulted in a need for additional liquidity including a requisite safety margin and operational liquidity needs of 2.9 billion SEK until the end of 2021. The need is expected to be greatest in the first six months of 2021 due to the seasonal increase in working capital and the payment of deferred taxes and fees. At the end of April, a solution to the liquidity needs was presented when the Board of Directors resolved on a

1.75 billion SEK rights issue with preferential rights for shareholders and also entered into an agreement with the existing lending banks for an additional 1.15 billion SEK credit facility. In addition to customary terms and conditions, the credit facility is conditional upon the rights issue being fully underwritten. The rights issue has strong support among Scandic's current shareholders and Stena Sessan, AMF and Formica Capital have entered into subscription undertakings for 41.6 percent of the shares. AMF has made an additional subscription undertaking for 500 MSEK, or 28.6 percent of the votes, provided its ownership does not exceed 29.9 percent after the rights issue is finalized. In addition, Swedbank Robur has expressed its intention to subscribe for its 5.7 percent share. As regards the remaining part of the issue, DnB and Goldman Sachs have confirmed that they will enter into an underwriting agreement at the point in time when the rights issue is initiated. Even if it is still highly uncertain how long the Covid-19 pandemic will

-107 MSEK (-97) during the quarter.

continue and how Scandic's business will be affected, it is highly likely that the measures described above, combined with continued good business practices regarding managing revenue, expenses and cash flow, will suffice to ensure liquidity and continuity both this year and the next.

OUTLOOK FOR THE COMING QUARTER

In April, Scandic's occupancy rate hit a record low of 6 percent. Both occupancy and the booking trend have improved since mid-April. From the end of May, we plan to gradually reopen more hotels. We expect a gradual increase in occupancy of a few percentage points per month in May and June. When the holiday season starts, we expect further improvement as national tourism flows resume.

FINANCIAL TARGETS

At the beginning of 2016, Scandic adopted the following financial targets:

  • Annual net sales growth of at least 5 percent on average over a business cycle, excluding potential M&As.
  • An adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 11 percent on average over a business cycle.
  • Net debt in relation to adjusted EBITDA of2-3x.

DIVIDEND & AGM

On March 16, 2020, Scandic's Board of Directors resolved to withdraw the previous dividend proposal of 3.70 SEK per share due to the company's worsened business situation.

Scandic will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on May 28, 2020 and the company's Annual General Meeting will take place in Stockholm on June 15, 2020.

PRESENTATION OF THE REPORT

A webcast presentation of the company's interim report for the first quarter will be held at 09.00 on May 20, 2020 by President & CEO Jens Mathiesen and CFO Jan Johansson. The webcast will be livestreamed on

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 14

Scandic's website at scandichotelsgroup.com and SE +46850558355, UK:+443333009269(please call in five minutes before the start). The presentation will also be available afterwards at scandichotelsgroup.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Jan Johansson

Chief Financial Officer Phone: +46 70 575 89 72 jan.johansson@scandichotels.com

Henrik Vikström

Director Investor Relations

Phone: +46 70 952 80 06 henrik.vikstrom@scandichotels.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

2020-05-28 Extraordinary General Meeting

2020-06-15 Annual General Meeting

2020-07-17 Interim report Q2 2020 (silent period from June 16, 2020)

2020-11-03 Interim report Q3 2020 (silent period from October 2, 2020)

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 15

SIGNIFICANT RISKS & UNCERTAINTY FACTORS

Scandic operates in a sector where demand for hotel nights and conferences is influenced by the underlying domestic economic development and purchasing power in the geographic markets in which Scandic does business as well as in the markets from which there is a significant amount of travel to the Nordic countries. Additionally, profitability in the sector is impacted by changes in room capacity. Increased capacity can initially lead to lower occupancy in the short term, but in the long term, it can also help stimulate interest in business and leisure destinations, which in turn can have a positive effect on the number of hotel nights.

Scandic's business model is based on lease agreements where approximately 90% of its hotels (based on the number of rooms) have variable revenue-based rents. This leads to lower profit risks since revenue losses are partly offset by reduced rental costs. Scandic's other costs also include a high share of variable costs where above all, staffing flexibility is critical for being able to adapt cost levels to variations in demand. This gives Scandic a flexible cost structure that helps lessen the effects of seasonal and economic fluctuations.

On March 31, 2020, Scandic's goodwill and intangible assets amounted to 6,988 MSEK.

The recognized value mainly relates to operations in Sweden, Norway and Finland. A significant downturn in the hotel markets in these countries would affect expected cash flow negatively, and consequently, the value of goodwill and other intangible assets.

SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS

Scandic has a cost structure consisting of variable costs that are affected by changes in volume and costs that are fixed and independent of changes in volume in the short term. Costs that are affected by changes in volume are primarily sales commissions and other distribution costs, the cost of goods sold, sales-based rental costs, property-related costs (energy, water, etc.), payroll expenses for hotel employees without guaranteed working hours and cost of certain services such as laundry. Costs that are not affected by changes in volume largely consist of payroll expenses for hotel employees with guaranteed working hours, fixed and guaranteed rental costs and costs related to country and Group-wide functions such as sales, marketing, IT and other administrative services.

Based on figures for the full year 2019, it is estimated that a rise or fall in occupancy or volumes from restaurant and conference operations of 1 percent would affect Scandic's adjusted EBITDA by approximately 150 MSEK and the adjusted EBITDA margin by 0.6 percent on an annual basis. The assessment refers to changes in volume within a minor interval (+/-2%) and assumes that the change in sales would not cause any leases to pass the minimum rent threshold or changes in fixed costs.

The operations of Scandic's subsidiaries are mainly local with revenues and expenses in domestic currencies and the Group's internal sales are low. This means that currency exposure due to transactions is limited to the operating profit/loss. Exchange rate fluctuations in the Group arise from the revaluation of Scandic's foreign subsidiaries' income statements and balance sheets to SEK.

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 16

Consolidated income statement

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Apr-Mar

MSEK

2020

2019

2019

2019/2020

INCOME

Room revenue

2,121

2,553

12,416

11,984

Restaurant and conference revenue*

1,145

1,431

6,095

5,809

Franchise and management fees

6

6

30

30

Other hotel-related revenue

71

76

404

399

Net sales

3,343

4,066

18,945

18,222

Other income

-

-

-

-

TOTAL OPERATING INCOME

3,343

4,066

18,945

18,222

OPERATING COSTS

Raw materials and consumables

-290

-373

-1,634

-1,551

Other external costs

-894

-1,020

-4,335

-4,209

Personnel costs

-1,302

-1,410

-5,869

-5,761

Fixed and guaranteed rental charges

-19

-29

-74

-64

Variable rental charges

-186

-296

-1,696

-1,586

Pre-opening costs

-26

-16

-81

-91

Items affecting comparability

-184

169

169

-184

EBITDA

442

1,091

5,425

4,776

Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

-3,771

-770

-3,281

-6,282

TOTAL OPERATING COSTS

-6,672

-3,745

-16,801

-19,728

EBIT (Operating profit/loss)

-3,329

321

2,144

-1,506

Financial income

-

2

11

9

Financial expenses

-315

-303

-1,253

-1,265

Net financial items

-315

-301

-1,242

-1,256

EBT (Profit/loss before taxes)

-3,644

20

902

-2,762

Taxes

-283

17

-177

-477

PROFIT/LOSS FOR PERIOD

-3,927

37

725

-3,239

Profit/loss for period relating to:

Parent Company shareholders

-3,928

36

722

-3,242

Non-controlling interest

1

1

3

3

Profit/loss for period

-3,927

37

725

-3,239

Average number of outstanding shares before dilution

102,985,075

102,985,075

103,006,267

103,006,209

Average number of outstanding shares after dilution

103,021,361

103,017,705

103,036,484

103,021,361

Earnings per share before dilution, SEK

-38.14

0.35

7.01

-31.47

Earnings per share after dilution, SEK

-38.13

0.35

7.01

-31.47

*) Revenue from bars, restaurants, breakfasts and conferences including rental of premises.

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 17

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Apr-Mar

MSEK

2020

2019

2019

2019/2020

Profit/loss for period

-3,927

37

725

-3,239

Items that may be reclassified to the income statement

-67

87

69

-85

Items that may not be reclassified to the income statement

-9

-45

-159

-123

Other comprehensive income

-76

42

-90

-208

Total comprehensive income for period

-4,003

79

635

-3,447

Relating to:

Parent Company shareholders

-4,004

76

626

-3,454

Non-controlling interest

1

3

9

7

Consolidated balance sheet, summary

31 Mar

31 Mar

31 Dec

MSEK

2020

2019

2019

ASSETS

Intangible assets

6,988

9,975

9,941

Buildings and land

27,269

26,104

26,759

Equipment, fixtures and fittings

4,921

4,543

4,865

Financial fixed assets

216

589

616

Total fixed assets

39,394

41,211

42,181

Current assets

1,495

1,574

1,294

Derivative instruments

-

25

8

Assets held for sale

-

2

-

Cash and cash equivalents

19

80

26

Total current assets

1,514

1,681

1,328

TOTAL ASSETS

40,908

42,892

43,509

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company

2,560

6,377

6,557

Non-controlling interest

39

41

43

Total equity

2,599

6,418

6,601

Liabilities to credit institutions

3,290

3,200

3,036

Lease liabilities

27,158

25,930

26,661

Other long-term liabilities

1,229

1,204

1,342

Total long-term liabilities

31,677

30,335

31,039

Derivative instruments

72

-

-

Current liabilities for leases

2,204

1,988

2,116

Commercial papers

979

1,075

487

Liabilities held for sale

-

1

-

Other current liabilities

3,377

3,076

3,266

Total current liabilities

6,632

6,139

5,869

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

40,908

42,892

43,509

Equity per share, SEK

24.9

61.9

63.7

Total number of shares outstanding, end of period

102,985,075

102,985,075

102,985,075

Working capital

-1,882

-1,501

-1,972

Interest-bearing net liabilities

4,250

4,194

3,497

Interest-bearing net liabilities/adjusted EBITDA

2.5

2.1

1.7

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 18

Changes in Group equity

Non-

Share

Share premium

Translation

Retained

controlling

MSEK

capital

reserve

reserve

earnings

Total

interest

Total equity

OPENING BALANCE 01/01/2019

26

7,865

85

-1,674

6,302

38

6,340

Profit/loss for the period

-

-

-

36

36

1

37

Total other comprehensive income, net after tax

-

-

85

-45

40

2

42

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

85

-9

76

3

79

Total transactions with shareholders

-1

-1

-1

CLOSING BALANCE 03/31/2019

26

7,865

170

-1,684

6,377

41

6,418

Profit/loss for the period

-

-

-

686

686

2

688

Total other comprehensive income, net after tax

-

-

-22

-114

-136

4

-132

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-22

573

550

6

556

Total transactions with shareholders

-

-

-

-370

-370

-4

-374

CLOSING BALANCE 12/31/2019

26

7,865

148

-1,481

6,557

43

6,601

Change in accounting principles

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

OPENING BALANCE 01/01/2020

26

7,865

148

-1,481

6,557

43

6,601

Profit/loss for the period

-

-

-

-3,928

-3,928

1

-3,927

Total other comprehensive income, net after tax

-

-

-62

-9

-71

-5

-76

Total comprehensive income for the year

-62

-3,937

-3,999

-4

-4,003

Total transactions with shareholders

-

-

-

2

2

-

2

CLOSING BALANCE 03/31/2020

26

7,865

86

-5,416

2,560

39

2,599

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 19

Consolidated cash flow statement

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Apr-Mar

2020

2019

2019

2019/2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

EBIT (Operating profit/loss)

-3,329

321

2,144

-1,506

Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

3,771

770

3,281

6,282

Items not included in cash flow

6

-154

-173

-13

Paid tax

-81

-215

-343

-209

Change in working capital

-24

-254

158

388

Cash flow from operating activities

343

468

5,067

4,942

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Net investments

-239

-201

-1,155

-1,193

Sale of operations

-

230

232

2

Cash flow from investing operations

-239

29

-923

-1,191

FINANCING OPERATIONS

Paid interest, credit institutions

-18

-18

-71

-71

Paid interest, lease

-286

-274

-1,143

-1,155

Dividends

-

-

-357

-357

Divident from investments

-

-

-4

-4

Refinancing of loans

-

-

-6

-6

Dividend, share swap agreement

-

-

-14

-14

Net borrowing/amortization, credit institutions

288

214

52

126

Amortization, lease

-540

-504

-2,147

-2,183

Issue of commercial papers

493

75

-513

-95

Cash flow from financing operations

-63

-507

-4,203

-3,759

CASH FLOW FOR PERIOD

41

-10

-59

-8

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

26

103

103

80

Translation difference in cash and cash equivalents

-48

-13

-18

-53

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

19

80

26

19

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 20

Parent Company income statement, summary

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Apr-Mar

MSEK

2020

2019

2019

2019/2020

Net sales

9

22

57

44

Expenses

-12

-21

-57

-48

EBIT (Operating profit/loss)

-3

1

-

-4

Financial income

71

37

155

160

Financial expenses

-26

-102

-149

-44

Net financial items

45

-65

6

116

Appropriations

-

-

613

613

EBT (profit/loss before tax)

42

-63

619

725

Tax

-9

13

-133

-155

PROFIT/LOSS FOR PERIOD

33

-50

486

570

Parent Company statement of comprehensive income

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Apr-Mar

MSEK

2020

2019

2019

2019/2020

Profit/loss for period

33

-50

486

570

Items that may be reclassified to the income statement

-

-

-

-

Items that may not be reclassified to the income statement

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for period

33

-50

486

570

Parent Company balance sheet, summary

31 Mar

31 Mar

31 Dec

MSEK

2020

2019

2019

ASSETS

Investments in subsidiaries

5,039

5,039

5,039

Group company receivables

5,791

5,530

4,397

Other receivables

22

24

23

Total fixed assets

10,852

10,593

9,459

Group company receivables

2

1

618

Current tax receivables

5

13

-

Current receivables

8

1

-

Cash and cash equivalents

0

0

0

Total current assets

15

15

618

TOTAL ASSETS

10,867

10,608

10,077

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

6,396

6,194

6,361

Liabilities to credit institutions

3,290

3,200

3,036

Other liabilities

22

24

23

Total long-term liabilities

3,312

3,224

3,059

Liabilities for commercial papers

979

1,075

487

Other liabilities

141

76

142

Accrued expenses and prepaid income

39

39

28

Total current liabilities

1,159

1,190

657

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

10,867

10,608

10,077

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 21

Changes in Parent Company's equity

Share premium

Retained

Share capital

reserve

earnings

Total equity

MSEK

OPENING BALANCE 01/01/2019

26

1,534

4,685

6,245

Profit/loss for period

-

-

-50

-50

Total other comprehensive income, net after tax

-

-

-

-

Total other comprehensive income

-50

-50

Total transactions with shareholders

-

-

-1

-1

CLOSING BALANCE 03/31/2019

26

1,534

4,634

6,194

Profit/loss for period

-

-

536

536

Total other comprehensive income, net after tax

-

-

-

-

Total transactions with shareholders

-

-

-369

-369

OPENING BALANCE 01/01/2020

26

1,534

4,801

6,361

Profit/loss for period

-

-

33

33

Total other comprehensive income, net after tax

-

-

-

-

Total transactions with shareholders

-

-

2

2

CLOSING BALANCE 03/31/2020

26

1,534

4,836

6,396

Parent Company

The operations of the Parent Company, Scandic Hotels Group AB, include management services for the rest of the Group. Revenues for the period amounted to 9 MSEK (22). The operating profit was -3 MSEK (1).

Net financial items for the period totaled 45 MSEK (-65). The Parent Company's profit before taxes was 42 MSEK (-63).

Transactions between related parties

The Braganza AB Group is a related party in terms of participating interest and Board representation during the year. Accommodation revenues from related parties totaled 0 MSEK and costs for purchasing services from related parties amounted to 0 MSEK for the period. The OECD's recommendations for Transfer Pricing are applied for transactions with subsidiaries.

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 22

ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES

The Group applies International Financial Reporting Standards, IFRS, as endorsed by the EU. This interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and the Annual Accounts Act.

The accounting principles and methods of calculation applied in this report are the same as those used in the preparation of Scandic's Annual Report and consolidated financial statements for 2019 and are outlined in Note 1, Accounting principles.

The Parent Company applies RFR 2, Accounting for legal entities, which means that IFRS is applied with certain exceptions and additions.

This interim report gives a true and fair view of the Parent Company and Group's operations, financial position and results of operations and describes the significant risks and uncertainties to which the Parent Company and Group companies are exposed. All amounts in this report are expressed in MSEK unless otherwise stated. Rounding differences may occur.

The information about the interim period on pages 1-28 is an integral part of these financial statements.

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

The company uses alternative performance measures for its financial statements. Since the second quarter 2016, Scandic has applied the ESMA's (European Securities and Markets Authority) new guidelines for alternative performance measures.

Alternative performance measures are reported to help investors evaluate the performance of the company. In addition, they are used by the management for the internal evaluation of operating activities and for forecasting and budgeting. Alternative performance measures are also used in part as criteria in LTIP programs.

Alternative performance measures aim to measure Scandic's activities and may therefore differ from the way that other companies calculate similar dimensions.

The definitions and explanations of alternative performance measures can be found at scandichotelsgroup.com/en/definitions

CALCULATION OF FAIR VALUE

The fair value of financial instruments is determined by their classification in the hierarchy of actual value. The different levels are defined as follows:

Level 1: Quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in active markets.

Level 2: Observable data other than quoted prices for assets or liabilities included in Level 1, either directly or indirectly.

Level 3: Data for assets or liabilities not based on observable market data.

The Group's derivative instruments and loans from credit

institutions are classified as Level 2. Liabilities to credit institutions are booked at the fair value.

SEGMENT DISCLOSURES

Segments are reported according to IFRS 8, Operating segments. Segment information is reported in the same way as it is analyzed and studied internally by executive decision-makers, mainly the CEO, the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors.

Scandic's main markets in which the Group operates are:

Sweden - Swedish hotels operated under the Scandic brand.

Norway - Norwegian hotels operated under the Scandic brand.

Finland - Finnish hotels operated under the Scandic brand as well as hotels operated under the Hilton, Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn brands.

Other Europe - hotels operated under the Scandic brand in Denmark, Poland and Germany.

Central functions - Costs for finance, business development, IR, communication, technical development, human resources, branding, marketing, sales, IT and purchasing. These functions support all hotels in the Group including those under lease agreements and management and franchise agreements.

The division of revenues between segments is based on the location of the business activities and segment disclosures are determined after eliminating intra-Group transactions. Revenues derive from many customers in all segments. Segment results are analyzed based on adjusted EBITDA.

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 23

Segment disclosures

Jan-Mar

Sweden

Norway

Finland

Other Europe

Central functions

Group

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Room revenue

755

899

526

667

542

618

297

370

-

-

2,120

2,554

Restaurant and conference

revenue

383

455

338

469

260

317

165

191

-

-

1,146

1,432

Franchise and managment

fees

2

2

3

3

-

0

1

1

-

-

6

6

Other hotel-related income

14

16

21

13

31

40

5

5

-

-

71

74

Net sales

1,154

1,372

888

1,152

833

975

468

567

3,343

4,066

Other income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Internal transactions

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9

22

9

22

Group eliminations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-9

-22

-9

-22

Total income

1,154

1,372

888

1,152

833

975

468

567

-

-

3,343

4,066

Expenses

-1,153

-1,254

-952

-1,107

-797

-895

-508

-553

-107

-97

-3,517

-3,906

Adjusted EBITDA

1

118

-64

45

36

80

-40

14

-107

-97

-174

160

Adjusted EBITDA margin, %

0.1

8.6

-7.2

3.9

4.3

8.2

-8.5

2.5

-

-

-5.2

3.9

EBITDA

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

442

1,091

EBITDA margin, %

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

13.2

26.8

and write-downs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-3,771

-770

Net financial items

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-315

-301

EBT (Profit/loss before tax)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-3,644

20

Assets and investments by segment

31 Mar

Sweden

Norway

Finland

Other Europe

Central functions

Group

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Fixed assets

10,777

11,033

9,232

11,808

14,507

13,432

5,321

4,883

-443

55

39,394

41,211

Investments in fixed assets

56

47

34

36

101

46

25

56

23

16

239

201

Revenue by country

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Apr-Mar

MSEK

2020

2019

2019

2019/2020

Sweden

1,154

1,372

6,291

6,073

Norway

888

1,152

5,343

5,080

Finland

833

975

4,547

4,404

Denmark

320

394

1,979

1,906

Germany

135

158

696

673

Poland

13

15

89

87

Total countries

3,343

4,066

18,945

18,222

Other

9

22

57

44

Group eliminations

-9

-22

-57

-44

Group

3,343

4,066

18,945

18,222

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 24

Revenue by type of agreement

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Apr-Mar

MSEK

2020

2019

2019

2019/2020

Lease agreements

3,329

4,049

18,877

18,157

Management agreements

2

3

12

11

Franchise and partner agreements

4

3

16

17

Owned

8

11

40

37

Total

3,343

4,066

18,945

18,222

Other

9

22

57

44

Group eliminations

-9

-22

-57

-44

Group

3,343

4,066

18,945

18,222

Summary of reported EBITDA & adjusted EBITDA

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Apr-Mar

2020

2019

2019

2019/2020

EBITDA

442

1091

5,425

4,776

Effect of leases, fixed and guaranteed rental charges

-826

-778

-3,291

-3,339

Pre-opening costs

26

16

81

91

Items affecting comparability

184

-169

-169

184

Adjusted EBITDA

-174

160

2,046

1,712

Total rental charges

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Apr-Mar

Total rental charges

2020

2019

2019

2019/2020

Fixed and guaranteed rental charges according to income statement

-19

-29

-74

-64

Fixed and guaranteed rental charges, reversed effect of lease

-826

-778

-3,291

-3,339

Total fixed and guaranteed rental charges

-845

-807

-3,365

-3,403

Variable rental charges

-186

-296

-1,696

-1,586

Total rental charges

-1,031

-1,103

-5,061

-4,989

Fixed and guaranteed rental charges

25.3%

19.9%

17.8%

18.7%

Variable rental charges

5.6%

7.3%

9.0%

8.7%

Total rental charges

30.8%

27.1%

26.7%

27.4%

Quarterly data

MSEK

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Net sales

3,343

4,831

5,195

4,853

4,066

4,595

Adjusted EBITDA

-174

504

823

559

160

487

Adjusted EBITDA margin, %

-5.2

10.4

15.8

11.5

3.9

10.6

EBIT (Operating profit/loss)

-3,329

498

799

526

321

255

Profit/Loss for the period

-3,927

126

387

173

37

165

Profit/lLoss for the period, excl. effect lease

-3,876

189

441

222

90

172

Earnings per share, SEK

-38.13

1.21

3.76

1.67

0.35

1.59

Earnings per share, SEK, excl. effects lease

-37.63

1.84

4.28

2.16

0.87

1.67

Net debt / adjusted EBITDA, LTM

2.5

1.7

2.0

2.2

2.1

2.0

RevPAR (Revenue per available room), SEK

474

672

807

745

599

651

ARR (Average room revenue), SEK

1,043

1,080

1,070

1,111

1,018

1,060

OCC (Occupancy), %

45.5

62.2

75.5

67.1

58.9

61.4

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 25

Quarterly data per segment

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Net sales

Sweden

1,154

1,622

1,674

1,623

1,372

1,621

Norway

888

1,277

1,519

1,397

1,152

1,260

Finland

833

1,222

1,234

1,115

975

1,084

Other Europe

468

710

768

718

567

630

Total net sales

3,343

4,831

5,195

4,853

4,066

4,595

Adjusted EBITDA

Sweden

1

239

309

244

118

244

Norway

-64

115

232

148

45

100

Finland

36

216

247

165

80

186

Other Europe

-40

60

125

97

14

76

Central functions

-107

-126

-90

-95

-97

-119

Total adj EBITDA

-174

504

823

559

160

487

Adjusted EBITDA margin, %

-5.2%

10.4%

15.8%

11.5%

3.9%

10.6%

Exchange rates

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

SEK/EUR

2020

2019

2019

Income statement (average)

10.6647

10.4173

10.5892

Balance sheet (at end of period)

11.0832

10.4221

10.4336

SEK/NOK

Income statement (average)

1.0213

1.0689

1.0747

Balance sheet (at end of period)

0.9594

1.0749

1.0579

SEK/DKK

Income statement (average)

1.4274

1.3957

1.4183

Balance sheet (at end of period)

1.4840

1.3963

1.3968

Alternative performance measures

31 Mar

31 Mar

31 Dec

Interest-bearing net liabilities

2020

2019

2019

Liabilities to credit institutions

3,290

3,200

3,036

Liabilities, commercial papers

979

1,075

487

Cash and cash equivalents

-19

-80

-26

Interest-bearing net liabilities

4,250

4,195

3,497

31 Mar

31 Mar

31 Dec

Working capital

2020

2019

2019

Current assets, excl cash and bank balances

1,495

1,576

1,294

Current liabilities

-3,377

-3,077

-3,266

Working capital

-1,882

-1,501

-1,972

Definitions and alternative performance measures can be found on Scandic's website at

scandichotelsgroup.com/en/definitions

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 26

LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PROGRAM

Scandic has implemented long-term incentive programs in the Group since the end of 2015. The current incentive programs were adopted by the company's annual general meetings in 2017 (LTIP 2017), 2018 (LTIP 2018) and 2019 (LTIP 2019).

The long-term incentive programs enable participants to receive matching shares and performance shares provided they make their own investments in shares or allocate shares already held to the program. For each savings share, the participants may receive a matching share, where 50% of the allocation depends on a requirement related to the total return on the company's shares (TSR) being met and 50% is free of consideration. In addition, participants may receive a number of performance shares, free of consideration, depending on the degree of meeting certain performance criteria adopted by the Board of Directors related to EBITDA, cash flow and RGI (Revenue Generation Index = RevPAR in relation to the competitor group's RevPAR) for the 2017-2019 (LTIP 2017) and 2018-2020 (LTIP 2018) financial years respectively. For the LTIP 2018 and 2019, there are no RGI-related performance criteria.

Matching shares and performance shares will be allocated after the end of a vesting period until the date of publication of Scandic's interim report for the first quarter 2020, the first quarter 2021 and the first quarter 2022 respectively, subject to the participant remaining a permanent employee within the Group and retaining the savings shares.

Senior managers have invested in the program and may be allocated a maximum of 162,689 shares for the LTIP 2017, 203,443 shares for the LTIP 2018 and 248,735 shares for the LTIP 2019, corresponding to approximately 0.6% of Scandic's share capital and votes. The cost of the program is expected to be 10 MSEK, including social security contributions, and the cost included in the income statement for the Group in accordance with IFRS 2 amounted to 3 MSEK for the first quarter 2020, including social security contributions. The maximum cost of the program, including social security contributions, is expected to be 96 MSEK. For more information, see Note 6 in Scandic's Annual Report 2018. The expected financial exposure to shares that may be allocated under the LTIP 2017, LTIP 2018 and LTIP 2019 and the delivery of shares to participants has been hedged by Scandic's entering into a share swap agreement with a third party on market terms.

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 27

The Board of Directors and the CEO affirm that this interim report gives a true and fair view of the Parent Company and Group's operations, financial position and results of operations and that it also describes the significant risks and uncertainties to which the Parent Company and Group companies are exposed.

Stockholm, May 20, 2020

Per G. Braathen

Ingalill Berglund

Chairman

Member of the Board

Grant Hearn

Christoffer Lundström

Member of the Board

Member of the Board

Susanne Mørch Koch

Riitta Savonlahti

Member of the Board

Member of the Board

Martin Svalstedt

Fredrik Wirdenius

Member of the Board

Member of the Board

Marianne Sundelius

Employee representative

Jens Mathiesen

President & CEO

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 28

Auditor's report

Scandic Hotels Group AB (publ) corp. reg. no. 556703-1702

Introduction

We have reviewed the condensed interim financial information (interim report) of Scandic Hotels Group AB (publ) as of 31 March 2020 and the three-month period then ended. The board of directors and the CEO are responsible for the preparation and presentation of the interim financial information in accordance with IAS 34 and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim report based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with theInternational Standard on Review Engagements ISRE 2410,Review of Interim Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing, ISA, and other generally accepted auditing standards in Sweden. The procedures performed in a review do not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim report is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act, regarding the Group, and with the Swedish Annual Accounts Act, regarding the Parent Company.

Emphasis of Matter

Without impacting our opinions stated above, we wish to bring attention to page 14, under paragraph Outlook and Event after the reporting date, where it is stated that the additional credit facility that is decisive to ensure the financing and continuity is conditional upon the rights issue being fully underwritten and that the right issue is approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Stockholm 20 May 2020

PricewaterhouseCoopers AB

Sofia Götmar-Blomstedt

Authorized Public Accountant

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 29

Definitions

HOTEL-RELATED KEY RATIOS

ARR (Average Room Rate)

The average room rate is the average room revenue per sold room.

LFL (Like-for-Like)

LFL refers to the hotels that were in operation during the entire period as well as during the corresponding period of the previous year.

OCC (Occupancy)

Refers to sold rooms in relation to the number of available rooms. Expressed as percentage.

Pre-opening costs

Refers to costs for contracted and newly-opened hotels before opening day.

RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room)

Refers to the average room revenue per available room.

FINANCIAL KEY RATIOS & ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

EBITDAR

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and rent.

Adjusted EBITDA

Earnings before pre-opening costs, items affecting comparability, interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the effects of the lease.

Adjusted EBITDA margin

Adjusted EBITDA as percentage of net sales.

A more comprehensive list of definitions is available at scandichotelsgroup.com/en/definitions

EBITDA

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

EBIT

Earnings before interest and tax.

EBT

Earnings before tax.

Items affecting comparability

Items that are not directly related to the normal operations of the company, for example, costs for transactions, integration, restructuring and capital gains/losses from the sale of operations.

Interest-bearing net liabilities

Liabilities to credit institutions and commercial papers less cash and cash equivalents.

Working capital, net

Total current assets, excluding derivative instruments and cash and cash equivalents, less total current liabilities, excluding derivative instruments, the current portion of lease liabilities and commercial papers.

EQUITY-RELATED KEY RATIOS

Earnings per share

The profit/loss during the period related to the shareholders of the Parent Company divided by the average number of shares.

Equity per share

Equity related to the shareholders of the Parent Company divided by the number of shares outstanding at the end of the period.

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 30

Scandic Hotels Group

Scandic is the largest hotel company in the Nordic countries with about 58,000 rooms at approximately 280 hotels in operation and under development. In 2019, the Group had annual sales of SEK 18.9 billion.

We operate within the mid-market hotel segment under our industry-leading Scandic brand. We have a high share of returning guests and our Scandic Friends loyalty program is the largest in the Nordic hospitality industry with more than 2 million members.

Since it was founded in 1963, Scandic has been a pioneer and driven development in the hotel industry.

Scandic was listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange on December 2, 2015.

Press releases (selection)

2020-04-29Scandic decides on a rights issue of approximately SEK 1.75 billion and agrees on a SEK 1.15 billion credit facility

2020-03-16Scandic's Board of Directors proposes to cancel dividend for 2019 in order to improve the financial position

2020-03-12Business situation continues to worsen due to

coronavirus - Scandic to give notice of termination

2020-03-09Scandic revises sales forecast for first quarter2020-02-18Scandic launches new hotel brand

2019-11-22Changes in Scandic's organization to strengthen portfolio development

2019-11-13Scandic to open new hotel in Örebro

2019-10-22Scandic to open central Helsinki's largest conference hotel

2019-10-04Nomination Committee for Scandic's AGM 2020 appointed

2019-09-24Scandic signs agreement for prestigious hotel and conference center in Aarhus harbor

scandichotelsgroup.com

Scandic Hotels

Follow us in digital channels

Group AB (Publ.)

Corp. id. 556703-1702

Location: Stockholm

Head office:

Sveavägen 167

102 33 Stockholm

Phone: +46 8 517 350 00

The leading hotel company in the Nordics

2019/2020

Financial key ratios

Net sales

3,343

4,066

18,945

18,222

Adjusted EBITDA

-174

160

2,046

1,712

Adjusted EBITDA margin, %

-5.2

3.9

10.8

9.4

EBITDA

442

1,091

5,425

4,776

Net profit/loss for the period

-3,927

37

725

-3,239

Net profit/loss for the period excl. effect leases

-3,876

90

942

-3,024

Earnings per share, SEK

-38.13

0.35

7.01

-31.47

Earnings per share, SEK, excl. effect leases

-37.63

0.87

9.15

-29.36

Earnings per share, SEK, excl. effect leases & items

affecting comparability

-36.23

-0.79

7.49

-27.96

Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA, LTM

2.5

2.1

1.7

2.5

Hotel-related key ratios

RevPAR (SEK)

474

599

707

675

ARR (Average Room Rate), SEK

1,043

1,018

1,071

1,078

OCC (Occupancy), %

45.5

58.9

66.0

62.6

Total number of rooms on reporting date

53,071

51,808

52,755

53,071

EFFECTS OF IFRS 16

As of January 1, 2019, the Group applies IFRS 16 Leases. The new accounting principle means that lease agreements with a fixed or minimum rent are recognized in the balance sheet as a right-of-use asset and a finance lease liability. IFRS 16 has a major impact on Scandic's income statement and balance sheet. Reported EBITDA increases as the cost of leases falls while depreciation of right-of-use assets and interest expenses for the finance lease liability grow. With the current portfolio of lease agreements, at the end of 2019, net profit after tax for 2020 is expected to be negatively impacted by approximately 180 MSEK (217). With an unchanged portfolio of finance lease

agreements and unchanged assumptions, the negative effect on the result is expected to decline over time and affect the net result positively from 2026. This is because interest costs for the finance lease debt decrease over time as the debt is amortized continuously.

The definition of adjusted EBITDA has not changed compared with the previous year and excludes the effect of finance leases. The table below shows the bridge between the income statement excluding the effect of finance leases to the reported income statement according to IFRS.

Summary of the effects of IFRS 16

Jan-Mar

2020

Excl. effect IFRS

16

Effect IFRS 16

Reported

Total operating income

3,343

0

3,343

EBITDAR

857

0

857

Total rental charges

-1,031

826

-205

Adjusted EBITDA

-174

Pre-opening costs

-26

0

-26

Items affecting comparability

-184

0

-184

EBITDA

-384

826

442

Depreciations, amortizations and impairment losses

-3,166

-605

-3,771

EBIT

-3,550

221

-3,329

Net financial items

-29

-286

-315

EBT (Profit before tax)

-3,579

-65

-3,644

Tax

-296

13

-283

Profit/loss for the period

-3,876

-51

-3,927

Earnings per share, SEK

-37.63

-0.50

-38.13

Jan-Mar 2019

Reported

4,066

1,263

-325

-16

169

1,091

-770

321

-301

20

17

37

0.35

Result excluding effect of leases

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Apr-Mar

2020

2019

2019

2019/2020

Total operating income

3,343

4,066

18,945

18,222

EBITDAR

857

1,263

7,107

6,701

Total rental charges

-1,031

-1,103

-5,061

-4,989

Adjusted EBITDA

-174

160

2,046

1,712

Pre-opening costs

-26

-16

-81

-91

Items affecting comparability

-184

169

169

-184

EBITDA

-384

313

2,134

1,437

Depreciations, amortizations and impairment losses

-3,166

-199

-859

-3,826

EBIT

-3,550

114

1,275

-2,389

Net financial items

-29

-27

-99

-102

EBT (Profit before tax)

-3,579

87

1,176

-2,491

Tax

-296

3

-234

-534

Profit/loss for the period

-3,876

90

942

-3,025

Earnings per share, SEK

-37.63

0.87

9.15

-29.36

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 7

REPORTED RESULT

First quarter

EBITDAwas 442 MSEK (1,091) and -384 MSEK (313) excluding the effect of leases. EBITDA included pre- opening costs for new hotels of -26 MSEK (-16). Items affecting comparability amounted to -184 MSEK (169), primarily related to costs associated with employee reduction in Sweden. Items affecting comparability for the same period of the previous year mainly comprised a capital gain from the sale of Scandic Hasselbacken.

EBITwas -3,329 MSEK (321) and -3,550 MSEK (114) excluding the effect of leases. Due to the negative effects of the spread of the coronavirus on Scandic's operations, non-current assets were tested for impairment in connection with the preparation of the interim report for the first quarter. The impairment test shows an impairment of intangible assets of 2,955 MSEK. The impairment mainly refers to assets in Norway and Sweden but also to Denmark and Finland. Approximately 85 percent of the impairment is due to the increased discount rate from the estimated increased risk and ensuing return requirements on hotel operations. The remaining part of the impairment amount is due to the fact that future cash flows are expected to be somewhat lower. Depreciation and amortization totaled -816 MSEK (-770). The increase is primarily due to the effect of leases. Excluding the effect of leases, depreciation and amortization amounted to - 211 MSEK (-199).

The Group's net financial expense amounted to-315MSEK(-301)MSEK and-29(-27)excluding the effect of leases. The interest expense, excluding the effect of leases, was-25MSEK(-28).

Earnings before taxwas -3,644 MSEK (profit: 20) and

-3,579 MSEK (profit: 87) excluding the effect of leases.

Reported taxamounted to -283 MSEK (17). The administrative court in Finland rejected Scandic's appeal regarding the supplementary taxation of the Finnish branch of Scandic Hotels AB in the years 2007- 2017. The supplementary taxation amounts to approximately 400 MSEK and was fully expensed in the first quarter. The amount is marginally lower than the company's previous payment to the Finnish Tax Administration. Scandic will therefore receive approximately 15 MSEK. Scandic is planning to appeal the decision.

Net earningswas -3,927 MSEK (profit: 37). Excluding the effect of leases, net loss totaled -3,876 MSEK (profit: 90).

Earnings per shareafter dilution amounted to -38.13 SEK (0.35) per share and -37.63 SEK (0.87) excluding leases. Adjusted for items affecting comparability, earnings per share amounted to -36.23 SEK (0.79) with a material negative impact on the impairment of intangible assets and the tax cost in the quarter.

Earnings per share

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Apr-Mar

2020

2019

2019

2019/2020

Earnings per share, SEK

-38.13

0.35

7.01

-31.47

Effect from lease

-0.50

-0.51

-2.11

-2.10

Earnings per share, SEK, excl. effect lease

-37.63

0.87

9.15

-29.36

Items affecting comparability

-1.40

1.66

1.66

-1.40

Earnings per share, SEK, excl. effect lease & items affecting comparability

-36.23

-0.79

7.49

-27.96

CASH FLOW & FINANCIAL POSITION JANUARY-SEPTEMBER

Operating cash flow, excluding leases, was -501 MSEK (-328) in the first quarter. The cash flow contribution from the change in working capital amounted to -24 MSEK (-254). The improvement is due reduction in accounts receivable and an increase in operating liabilities.

Paid tax amounted to -81 MSEK (-215).

Net investments totaled -239 MSEK (-201), of which hotel renovations accounted for -182 MSEK (-117) and IT for

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 8

-23 MSEK (-15). Investments in new hotels and increased room capacity totaled -34 MSEK (-69). During the same period in the previous year, Scandic received the

preliminary purchase price of 230 MSEK for the divestment of Scandic Hasselbacken.

In total, the free cash flow fell to -740 MSEK (-299).

Operating cash flow

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Apr-Mar

MSEK

2020

2019

2019

2019/2020

Adjusted EBITDA

-174

160

2 046

1 712

Pre-opening costs

-26

-16

-81

-91

Non-recurring items

-184

169

169

-184

Adjustments for non-cash items

6

-154

-173

-13

Paid tax

-81

-215

-343

-209

Change in working capital

-24

-254

158

388

Interests paid, credit institutions

-18

-18

-71

-71

Cash flow from operations

-501

-328

1 705

1 532

Investments in hotel renovations

-182

-117

-717

-782

Investments in IT

-23

-15

-71

-79

Free cash flow before investments in expansions

-706

-460

917

671

Acquisitions/sales of operations

-

230

232

2

Investments in new capacity

-34

-69

-367

-332

Free cash flow

-740

-299

782

341

Other items in financing activities

-

-

-20

-20

Transaction costs expensed

-3

-4

-8

-7

Exchange difference in net debt

-10

-55

-55

-10

Dividend

-

-

-360

-360

Change net debt

-753

-358

339

-56

The balance sheet total on March 31, 2020 was 40,908 MSEK compared with 43,509 MSEK on December 31, 2019.

Interest-bearing net liabilities, excluding lease liabilities, rose 753 MSEK to 4,250 MSEK in the first quarter. The increase is primarily due to the negative free cash flow.

Net debt on March 31, 2020 corresponded to 2.5x adjusted EBITDA for the past 12 months (2.1x as per March 31, 2019).

Total credit facilities amounted to 5,500 MSEK at the end of the first quarter. Loans from credit institutions amounted to 3,290 MSEK, commercial papers totaled 979 MSEK and cash and cash equivalents amounted to 19 MSEK.

On March 31, 2019, the average number of shares and votes was 103,021,361 after dilution. Equity was 2,599 MSEK compared with 6,418 MSEK on March 31, 2019.

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 9

SEGMENT REPORTING

Sweden

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

2020

2019

%

Net sales (MSEK)

1,154

1,372

-15.9%

Organic growth

-218

-15.9%

New hotels

-

-

Exits

-7

-0.5%

LFL

-211

-15.4%

Adjusted EBITDA

1

118

-99.1%

% margin

0.1%

8.6%

RevPAR (SEK)

494

619

-20.2%

New hotels/exits

1

0.1%

LFL

-126

-20.3%

ARR (SEK)

1,031

1,005

2.6%

OCC %

47.9%

61.6%

First quarter

Net sales dropped 15.9% to 1,154 MSEK (1,372). For comparable units, net sales went down 15.4%.

Scandic Hasselbacken in Stockholm was sold on March 1, 2019, which affected net sales for the quarter negatively by 7.4 MSEK compared with the previous year.

Average Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) went down 20.2% compared with the same quarter the previous year. RevPAR for comparable units decreased by 20.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA dropped to 1 MSEK (118). The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased from 8.6% to 0.1%.

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 10

Norway

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

2020

2019

%

Net sales (MSEK)

888

1,152

-22.8%

Currency effects

-53

-4.4%

Organic growth

-211

-18.4%

New hotels

22

1.9%

Exits

-6

-0.5%

LFL

-228

-19.8%

Adjusted EBITDA

-64

45

-244.3%

% margin

-7.2%

3.9%

RevPAR (SEK)

415

564

-26.4%

Currency effects

-25

-4.4%

New hotels/exits

-7

-1.3%

LFL

-117

-20.7%

ARR (SEK)

1,003

1,044

-3.9%

OCC %

41.4%

54.0%

First quarter

Net sales dropped 22.8% to 888 MSEK (1,152). For comparable units, net sales went down 19.8%.

New hotels contributed 22 MSEK during the quarter. The greatest contributors were Stavanger Royal, which Scandic took over on October 1, 2019, and Scandic Voss, which opened on January 30, 2020.

Average Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) decreased 22.0% in local currency compared with the same quarter in the previous year. RevPAR for comparable units decreased by 20.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA dropped to -64 MSEK (45). The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to -7.2% (3.9).

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 11

Finland

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

2020

2019

%

Net sales (MSEK)

833

975

-14.6%

Currency effects

23

2.3%

Organic growth

-165

-16.9%

New hotels

5

0.5%

Exits

-54

-5.5%

LFL

-116

-11.9%

Adjusted EBITDA

36

80

-54.9%

% margin

4.3%

8.2%

RevPAR (SEK)

513

570

-9.9%

Currency effects

14

2.5%

New hotels/exits

4

0.6%

LFL

-74

-13.0%

ARR (SEK)

1,093

997

9.7%

OCC %

46.9%

57.1%

First quarter

Net sales dropped 14.6% to 833 MSEK (975). For comparable units, net sales went down 11.9%.

New/exited hotels contributed a net of -51 MSEK. Scandic Eden, which was closed for renovations in December 2019, had the greatest negative effect.

Average Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) went down 12.4% in local currency compared with the same quarter the previous year. RevPAR for comparable units decreased by 13.0%.

Adjusted EBITDA dropped to 36 MSEK (45). The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 4.3% (8.2).

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 12

Other Europe

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

2020

2019

%

Net sales (MSEK)

468

567

-17.4%

Currency effects

12

2.3%

Organic growth

-112

-19.7%

New hotels

27

4.8%

Exits

-

LFL

-139

-24.5%

Adjusted EBITDA

-40

14

-384.3%

% margin

-8.5%

2.5%

RevPAR (SEK)

483

681

-29.1%

Currency effects

16

2.3%

New hotels/exits

-7

-1.0%

LFL

-207

-30.4%

ARR (SEK)

1,059

1,042

1.7%

OCC %

45.6%

65.4%

First quarter

Since January 1, 2018, the Other Europe segment has included Scandic's operations in Denmark, Germany and Poland.

Net sales dropped 17.4% to 468 MSEK (567). For comparable units, net sales went down 24.5%.

New hotels contributed 27 MSEK with Copenhagen's

Scandic Falkoner as the greatest contributor.

Average Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) went down 31.4% in local currency compared with the same quarter the previous year. RevPAR for comparable units decreased by 30.4%. RevPAR declined in all countries.

Adjusted EBITDA dropped to -40 MSEK (14). The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to -8.5% (2.5).

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 13

Central functions

Adjusted EBITDA for central functions amounted to

EMPLOYEES

The average number of employees in the Group was 10,136 on March 31, 2020 compared with 11,000 on March 31, 2019.

OUTLOOK AND EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE

As a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Scandic has been impacted by a significant loss of revenue with highly negative consequences for profits and cash flow. For this reason, Scandic initiated a process already in mid-March to ensure that the Group would have sufficient liquidity both during the outbreak of the pandemic and for the period until demand has reached a level where positive cash flow may be expected. The calculations assume that Scandic's business situation will be very weak with occupancy expected to be between 7 and 11 percent until the second quarter 2020, followed by a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. In 2021, RevPAR is expected to be 15 to 25 percent lower than in 2019. Combined with measures taken to cut costs and strengthen cash flow, this has resulted in a need for additional liquidity including a requisite safety margin and operational liquidity needs of 2.9 billion SEK until the end of 2021. The need is expected to be greatest in the first six months of 2021 due to the seasonal increase in working capital and the payment of deferred taxes and fees. At the end of April, a solution to the liquidity needs was presented when the Board of Directors resolved on a

1.75 billion SEK rights issue with preferential rights for shareholders and also entered into an agreement with the existing lending banks for an additional 1.15 billion SEK credit facility. In addition to customary terms and conditions, the credit facility is conditional upon the rights issue being fully underwritten. The rights issue has strong support among Scandic's current shareholders and Stena Sessan, AMF and Formica Capital have entered into subscription undertakings for 41.6 percent of the shares. AMF has made an additional subscription undertaking for 500 MSEK, or 28.6 percent of the votes, provided its ownership does not exceed 29.9 percent after the rights issue is finalized. In addition, Swedbank Robur has expressed its intention to subscribe for its 5.7 percent share. As regards the remaining part of the issue, DnB and Goldman Sachs have confirmed that they will enter into an underwriting agreement at the point in time when the rights issue is initiated. Even if it is still highly uncertain how long the Covid-19 pandemic will

-107 MSEK (-97) during the quarter.

continue and how Scandic's business will be affected, it is highly likely that the measures described above, combined with continued good business practices regarding managing revenue, expenses and cash flow, will suffice to ensure liquidity and continuity both this year and the next.

OUTLOOK FOR THE COMING QUARTER

In April, Scandic's occupancy rate hit a record low of 6 percent. Both occupancy and the booking trend have improved since mid-April. From the end of May, we plan to gradually reopen more hotels. We expect a gradual increase in occupancy of a few percentage points per month in May and June. When the holiday season starts, we expect further improvement as national tourism flows resume.

FINANCIAL TARGETS

At the beginning of 2016, Scandic adopted the following financial targets:

  • Annual net sales growth of at least 5 percent on average over a business cycle, excluding potential M&As.
  • An adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 11 percent on average over a business cycle.
  • Net debt in relation to adjusted EBITDA of2-3x.

DIVIDEND & AGM

On March 16, 2020, Scandic's Board of Directors resolved to withdraw the previous dividend proposal of 3.70 SEK per share due to the company's worsened business situation.

Scandic will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on May 28, 2020 and the company's Annual General Meeting will take place in Stockholm on June 15, 2020.

PRESENTATION OF THE REPORT

A webcast presentation of the company's interim report for the first quarter will be held at 09.00 on May 20, 2020 by President & CEO Jens Mathiesen and CFO Jan Johansson. The webcast will be livestreamed on

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 14

Scandic's website at scandichotelsgroup.com and SE +46850558355, UK:+443333009269(please call in five minutes before the start). The presentation will also be available afterwards at scandichotelsgroup.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Jan Johansson

Chief Financial Officer Phone: +46 70 575 89 72 jan.johansson@scandichotels.com

Henrik Vikström

Director Investor Relations

Phone: +46 70 952 80 06 henrik.vikstrom@scandichotels.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

2020-05-28 Extraordinary General Meeting

2020-06-15 Annual General Meeting

2020-07-17 Interim report Q2 2020 (silent period from June 16, 2020)

2020-11-03 Interim report Q3 2020 (silent period from October 2, 2020)

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 15

SIGNIFICANT RISKS & UNCERTAINTY FACTORS

Scandic operates in a sector where demand for hotel nights and conferences is influenced by the underlying domestic economic development and purchasing power in the geographic markets in which Scandic does business as well as in the markets from which there is a significant amount of travel to the Nordic countries. Additionally, profitability in the sector is impacted by changes in room capacity. Increased capacity can initially lead to lower occupancy in the short term, but in the long term, it can also help stimulate interest in business and leisure destinations, which in turn can have a positive effect on the number of hotel nights.

Scandic's business model is based on lease agreements where approximately 90% of its hotels (based on the number of rooms) have variable revenue-based rents. This leads to lower profit risks since revenue losses are partly offset by reduced rental costs. Scandic's other costs also include a high share of variable costs where above all, staffing flexibility is critical for being able to adapt cost levels to variations in demand. This gives Scandic a flexible cost structure that helps lessen the effects of seasonal and economic fluctuations.

On March 31, 2020, Scandic's goodwill and intangible assets amounted to 6,988 MSEK.

The recognized value mainly relates to operations in Sweden, Norway and Finland. A significant downturn in the hotel markets in these countries would affect expected cash flow negatively, and consequently, the value of goodwill and other intangible assets.

SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS

Scandic has a cost structure consisting of variable costs that are affected by changes in volume and costs that are fixed and independent of changes in volume in the short term. Costs that are affected by changes in volume are primarily sales commissions and other distribution costs, the cost of goods sold, sales-based rental costs, property-related costs (energy, water, etc.), payroll expenses for hotel employees without guaranteed working hours and cost of certain services such as laundry. Costs that are not affected by changes in volume largely consist of payroll expenses for hotel employees with guaranteed working hours, fixed and guaranteed rental costs and costs related to country and Group-wide functions such as sales, marketing, IT and other administrative services.

Based on figures for the full year 2019, it is estimated that a rise or fall in occupancy or volumes from restaurant and conference operations of 1 percent would affect Scandic's adjusted EBITDA by approximately 150 MSEK and the adjusted EBITDA margin by 0.6 percent on an annual basis. The assessment refers to changes in volume within a minor interval (+/-2%) and assumes that the change in sales would not cause any leases to pass the minimum rent threshold or changes in fixed costs.

The operations of Scandic's subsidiaries are mainly local with revenues and expenses in domestic currencies and the Group's internal sales are low. This means that currency exposure due to transactions is limited to the operating profit/loss. Exchange rate fluctuations in the Group arise from the revaluation of Scandic's foreign subsidiaries' income statements and balance sheets to SEK.

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 16

Consolidated income statement

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Apr-Mar

MSEK

2020

2019

2019

2019/2020

INCOME

Room revenue

2,121

2,553

12,416

11,984

Restaurant and conference revenue*

1,145

1,431

6,095

5,809

Franchise and management fees

6

6

30

30

Other hotel-related revenue

71

76

404

399

Net sales

3,343

4,066

18,945

18,222

Other income

-

-

-

-

TOTAL OPERATING INCOME

3,343

4,066

18,945

18,222

OPERATING COSTS

Raw materials and consumables

-290

-373

-1,634

-1,551

Other external costs

-894

-1,020

-4,335

-4,209

Personnel costs

-1,302

-1,410

-5,869

-5,761

Fixed and guaranteed rental charges

-19

-29

-74

-64

Variable rental charges

-186

-296

-1,696

-1,586

Pre-opening costs

-26

-16

-81

-91

Items affecting comparability

-184

169

169

-184

EBITDA

442

1,091

5,425

4,776

Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

-3,771

-770

-3,281

-6,282

TOTAL OPERATING COSTS

-6,672

-3,745

-16,801

-19,728

EBIT (Operating profit/loss)

-3,329

321

2,144

-1,506

Financial income

-

2

11

9

Financial expenses

-315

-303

-1,253

-1,265

Net financial items

-315

-301

-1,242

-1,256

EBT (Profit/loss before taxes)

-3,644

20

902

-2,762

Taxes

-283

17

-177

-477

PROFIT/LOSS FOR PERIOD

-3,927

37

725

-3,239

Profit/loss for period relating to:

Parent Company shareholders

-3,928

36

722

-3,242

Non-controlling interest

1

1

3

3

Profit/loss for period

-3,927

37

725

-3,239

Average number of outstanding shares before dilution

102,985,075

102,985,075

103,006,267

103,006,209

Average number of outstanding shares after dilution

103,021,361

103,017,705

103,036,484

103,021,361

Earnings per share before dilution, SEK

-38.14

0.35

7.01

-31.47

Earnings per share after dilution, SEK

-38.13

0.35

7.01

-31.47

*) Revenue from bars, restaurants, breakfasts and conferences including rental of premises.

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 17

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Apr-Mar

MSEK

2020

2019

2019

2019/2020

Profit/loss for period

-3,927

37

725

-3,239

Items that may be reclassified to the income statement

-67

87

69

-85

Items that may not be reclassified to the income statement

-9

-45

-159

-123

Other comprehensive income

-76

42

-90

-208

Total comprehensive income for period

-4,003

79

635

-3,447

Relating to:

Parent Company shareholders

-4,004

76

626

-3,454

Non-controlling interest

1

3

9

7

Consolidated balance sheet, summary

31 Mar

31 Mar

31 Dec

MSEK

2020

2019

2019

ASSETS

Intangible assets

6,988

9,975

9,941

Buildings and land

27,269

26,104

26,759

Equipment, fixtures and fittings

4,921

4,543

4,865

Financial fixed assets

216

589

616

Total fixed assets

39,394

41,211

42,181

Current assets

1,495

1,574

1,294

Derivative instruments

-

25

8

Assets held for sale

-

2

-

Cash and cash equivalents

19

80

26

Total current assets

1,514

1,681

1,328

TOTAL ASSETS

40,908

42,892

43,509

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company

2,560

6,377

6,557

Non-controlling interest

39

41

43

Total equity

2,599

6,418

6,601

Liabilities to credit institutions

3,290

3,200

3,036

Lease liabilities

27,158

25,930

26,661

Other long-term liabilities

1,229

1,204

1,342

Total long-term liabilities

31,677

30,335

31,039

Derivative instruments

72

-

-

Current liabilities for leases

2,204

1,988

2,116

Commercial papers

979

1,075

487

Liabilities held for sale

-

1

-

Other current liabilities

3,377

3,076

3,266

Total current liabilities

6,632

6,139

5,869

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

40,908

42,892

43,509

Equity per share, SEK

24.9

61.9

63.7

Total number of shares outstanding, end of period

102,985,075

102,985,075

102,985,075

Working capital

-1,882

-1,501

-1,972

Interest-bearing net liabilities

4,250

4,194

3,497

Interest-bearing net liabilities/adjusted EBITDA

2.5

2.1

1.7

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 18

Changes in Group equity

Non-

Share

Share premium

Translation

Retained

controlling

MSEK

capital

reserve

reserve

earnings

Total

interest

Total equity

OPENING BALANCE 01/01/2019

26

7,865

85

-1,674

6,302

38

6,340

Profit/loss for the period

-

-

-

36

36

1

37

Total other comprehensive income, net after tax

-

-

85

-45

40

2

42

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

85

-9

76

3

79

Total transactions with shareholders

-1

-1

-1

CLOSING BALANCE 03/31/2019

26

7,865

170

-1,684

6,377

41

6,418

Profit/loss for the period

-

-

-

686

686

2

688

Total other comprehensive income, net after tax

-

-

-22

-114

-136

4

-132

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-22

573

550

6

556

Total transactions with shareholders

-

-

-

-370

-370

-4

-374

CLOSING BALANCE 12/31/2019

26

7,865

148

-1,481

6,557

43

6,601

Change in accounting principles

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

OPENING BALANCE 01/01/2020

26

7,865

148

-1,481

6,557

43

6,601

Profit/loss for the period

-

-

-

-3,928

-3,928

1

-3,927

Total other comprehensive income, net after tax

-

-

-62

-9

-71

-5

-76

Total comprehensive income for the year

-62

-3,937

-3,999

-4

-4,003

Total transactions with shareholders

-

-

-

2

2

-

2

CLOSING BALANCE 03/31/2020

26

7,865

86

-5,416

2,560

39

2,599

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 19

Consolidated cash flow statement

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Apr-Mar

2020

2019

2019

2019/2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

EBIT (Operating profit/loss)

-3,329

321

2,144

-1,506

Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

3,771

770

3,281

6,282

Items not included in cash flow

6

-154

-173

-13

Paid tax

-81

-215

-343

-209

Change in working capital

-24

-254

158

388

Cash flow from operating activities

343

468

5,067

4,942

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Net investments

-239

-201

-1,155

-1,193

Sale of operations

-

230

232

2

Cash flow from investing operations

-239

29

-923

-1,191

FINANCING OPERATIONS

Paid interest, credit institutions

-18

-18

-71

-71

Paid interest, lease

-286

-274

-1,143

-1,155

Dividends

-

-

-357

-357

Divident from investments

-

-

-4

-4

Refinancing of loans

-

-

-6

-6

Dividend, share swap agreement

-

-

-14

-14

Net borrowing/amortization, credit institutions

288

214

52

126

Amortization, lease

-540

-504

-2,147

-2,183

Issue of commercial papers

493

75

-513

-95

Cash flow from financing operations

-63

-507

-4,203

-3,759

CASH FLOW FOR PERIOD

41

-10

-59

-8

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

26

103

103

80

Translation difference in cash and cash equivalents

-48

-13

-18

-53

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

19

80

26

19

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 20

Parent Company income statement, summary

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Apr-Mar

MSEK

2020

2019

2019

2019/2020

Net sales

9

22

57

44

Expenses

-12

-21

-57

-48

EBIT (Operating profit/loss)

-3

1

-

-4

Financial income

71

37

155

160

Financial expenses

-26

-102

-149

-44

Net financial items

45

-65

6

116

Appropriations

-

-

613

613

EBT (profit/loss before tax)

42

-63

619

725

Tax

-9

13

-133

-155

PROFIT/LOSS FOR PERIOD

33

-50

486

570

Parent Company statement of comprehensive income

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Apr-Mar

MSEK

2020

2019

2019

2019/2020

Profit/loss for period

33

-50

486

570

Items that may be reclassified to the income statement

-

-

-

-

Items that may not be reclassified to the income statement

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for period

33

-50

486

570

Parent Company balance sheet, summary

31 Mar

31 Mar

31 Dec

MSEK

2020

2019

2019

ASSETS

Investments in subsidiaries

5,039

5,039

5,039

Group company receivables

5,791

5,530

4,397

Other receivables

22

24

23

Total fixed assets

10,852

10,593

9,459

Group company receivables

2

1

618

Current tax receivables

5

13

-

Current receivables

8

1

-

Cash and cash equivalents

0

0

0

Total current assets

15

15

618

TOTAL ASSETS

10,867

10,608

10,077

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

6,396

6,194

6,361

Liabilities to credit institutions

3,290

3,200

3,036

Other liabilities

22

24

23

Total long-term liabilities

3,312

3,224

3,059

Liabilities for commercial papers

979

1,075

487

Other liabilities

141

76

142

Accrued expenses and prepaid income

39

39

28

Total current liabilities

1,159

1,190

657

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

10,867

10,608

10,077

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 21

Changes in Parent Company's equity

Share premium

Retained

Share capital

reserve

earnings

Total equity

MSEK

OPENING BALANCE 01/01/2019

26

1,534

4,685

6,245

Profit/loss for period

-

-

-50

-50

Total other comprehensive income, net after tax

-

-

-

-

Total other comprehensive income

-50

-50

Total transactions with shareholders

-

-

-1

-1

CLOSING BALANCE 03/31/2019

26

1,534

4,634

6,194

Profit/loss for period

-

-

536

536

Total other comprehensive income, net after tax

-

-

-

-

Total transactions with shareholders

-

-

-369

-369

OPENING BALANCE 01/01/2020

26

1,534

4,801

6,361

Profit/loss for period

-

-

33

33

Total other comprehensive income, net after tax

-

-

-

-

Total transactions with shareholders

-

-

2

2

CLOSING BALANCE 03/31/2020

26

1,534

4,836

6,396

Parent Company

The operations of the Parent Company, Scandic Hotels Group AB, include management services for the rest of the Group. Revenues for the period amounted to 9 MSEK (22). The operating profit was -3 MSEK (1).

Net financial items for the period totaled 45 MSEK (-65). The Parent Company's profit before taxes was 42 MSEK (-63).

Transactions between related parties

The Braganza AB Group is a related party in terms of participating interest and Board representation during the year. Accommodation revenues from related parties totaled 0 MSEK and costs for purchasing services from related parties amounted to 0 MSEK for the period. The OECD's recommendations for Transfer Pricing are applied for transactions with subsidiaries.

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 22

ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES

The Group applies International Financial Reporting Standards, IFRS, as endorsed by the EU. This interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and the Annual Accounts Act.

The accounting principles and methods of calculation applied in this report are the same as those used in the preparation of Scandic's Annual Report and consolidated financial statements for 2019 and are outlined in Note 1, Accounting principles.

The Parent Company applies RFR 2, Accounting for legal entities, which means that IFRS is applied with certain exceptions and additions.

This interim report gives a true and fair view of the Parent Company and Group's operations, financial position and results of operations and describes the significant risks and uncertainties to which the Parent Company and Group companies are exposed. All amounts in this report are expressed in MSEK unless otherwise stated. Rounding differences may occur.

The information about the interim period on pages 1-28 is an integral part of these financial statements.

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

The company uses alternative performance measures for its financial statements. Since the second quarter 2016, Scandic has applied the ESMA's (European Securities and Markets Authority) new guidelines for alternative performance measures.

Alternative performance measures are reported to help investors evaluate the performance of the company. In addition, they are used by the management for the internal evaluation of operating activities and for forecasting and budgeting. Alternative performance measures are also used in part as criteria in LTIP programs.

Alternative performance measures aim to measure Scandic's activities and may therefore differ from the way that other companies calculate similar dimensions.

The definitions and explanations of alternative performance measures can be found at scandichotelsgroup.com/en/definitions

CALCULATION OF FAIR VALUE

The fair value of financial instruments is determined by their classification in the hierarchy of actual value. The different levels are defined as follows:

Level 1: Quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in active markets.

Level 2: Observable data other than quoted prices for assets or liabilities included in Level 1, either directly or indirectly.

Level 3: Data for assets or liabilities not based on observable market data.

The Group's derivative instruments and loans from credit

institutions are classified as Level 2. Liabilities to credit institutions are booked at the fair value.

SEGMENT DISCLOSURES

Segments are reported according to IFRS 8, Operating segments. Segment information is reported in the same way as it is analyzed and studied internally by executive decision-makers, mainly the CEO, the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors.

Scandic's main markets in which the Group operates are:

Sweden - Swedish hotels operated under the Scandic brand.

Norway - Norwegian hotels operated under the Scandic brand.

Finland - Finnish hotels operated under the Scandic brand as well as hotels operated under the Hilton, Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn brands.

Other Europe - hotels operated under the Scandic brand in Denmark, Poland and Germany.

Central functions - Costs for finance, business development, IR, communication, technical development, human resources, branding, marketing, sales, IT and purchasing. These functions support all hotels in the Group including those under lease agreements and management and franchise agreements.

The division of revenues between segments is based on the location of the business activities and segment disclosures are determined after eliminating intra-Group transactions. Revenues derive from many customers in all segments. Segment results are analyzed based on adjusted EBITDA.

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 23

Segment disclosures

Jan-Mar

Sweden

Norway

Finland

Other Europe

Central functions

Group

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Room revenue

755

899

526

667

542

618

297

370

-

-

2,120

2,554

Restaurant and conference

revenue

383

455

338

469

260

317

165

191

-

-

1,146

1,432

Franchise and managment

fees

2

2

3

3

-

0

1

1

-

-

6

6

Other hotel-related income

14

16

21

13

31

40

5

5

-

-

71

74

Net sales

1,154

1,372

888

1,152

833

975

468

567

3,343

4,066

Other income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Internal transactions

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9

22

9

22

Group eliminations

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-9

-22

-9

-22

Total income

1,154

1,372

888

1,152

833

975

468

567

-

-

3,343

4,066

Expenses

-1,153

-1,254

-952

-1,107

-797

-895

-508

-553

-107

-97

-3,517

-3,906

Adjusted EBITDA

1

118

-64

45

36

80

-40

14

-107

-97

-174

160

Adjusted EBITDA margin, %

0.1

8.6

-7.2

3.9

4.3

8.2

-8.5

2.5

-

-

-5.2

3.9

EBITDA

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

442

1,091

EBITDA margin, %

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

13.2

26.8

and write-downs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-3,771

-770

Net financial items

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-315

-301

EBT (Profit/loss before tax)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-3,644

20

Assets and investments by segment

31 Mar

Sweden

Norway

Finland

Other Europe

Central functions

Group

MSEK

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Fixed assets

10,777

11,033

9,232

11,808

14,507

13,432

5,321

4,883

-443

55

39,394

41,211

Investments in fixed assets

56

47

34

36

101

46

25

56

23

16

239

201

Revenue by country

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Apr-Mar

MSEK

2020

2019

2019

2019/2020

Sweden

1,154

1,372

6,291

6,073

Norway

888

1,152

5,343

5,080

Finland

833

975

4,547

4,404

Denmark

320

394

1,979

1,906

Germany

135

158

696

673

Poland

13

15

89

87

Total countries

3,343

4,066

18,945

18,222

Other

9

22

57

44

Group eliminations

-9

-22

-57

-44

Group

3,343

4,066

18,945

18,222

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 24

Revenue by type of agreement

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Apr-Mar

MSEK

2020

2019

2019

2019/2020

Lease agreements

3,329

4,049

18,877

18,157

Management agreements

2

3

12

11

Franchise and partner agreements

4

3

16

17

Owned

8

11

40

37

Total

3,343

4,066

18,945

18,222

Other

9

22

57

44

Group eliminations

-9

-22

-57

-44

Group

3,343

4,066

18,945

18,222

Summary of reported EBITDA & adjusted EBITDA

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Apr-Mar

2020

2019

2019

2019/2020

EBITDA

442

1091

5,425

4,776

Effect of leases, fixed and guaranteed rental charges

-826

-778

-3,291

-3,339

Pre-opening costs

26

16

81

91

Items affecting comparability

184

-169

-169

184

Adjusted EBITDA

-174

160

2,046

1,712

Total rental charges

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

Apr-Mar

Total rental charges

2020

2019

2019

2019/2020

Fixed and guaranteed rental charges according to income statement

-19

-29

-74

-64

Fixed and guaranteed rental charges, reversed effect of lease

-826

-778

-3,291

-3,339

Total fixed and guaranteed rental charges

-845

-807

-3,365

-3,403

Variable rental charges

-186

-296

-1,696

-1,586

Total rental charges

-1,031

-1,103

-5,061

-4,989

Fixed and guaranteed rental charges

25.3%

19.9%

17.8%

18.7%

Variable rental charges

5.6%

7.3%

9.0%

8.7%

Total rental charges

30.8%

27.1%

26.7%

27.4%

Quarterly data

MSEK

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Net sales

3,343

4,831

5,195

4,853

4,066

4,595

Adjusted EBITDA

-174

504

823

559

160

487

Adjusted EBITDA margin, %

-5.2

10.4

15.8

11.5

3.9

10.6

EBIT (Operating profit/loss)

-3,329

498

799

526

321

255

Profit/Loss for the period

-3,927

126

387

173

37

165

Profit/lLoss for the period, excl. effect lease

-3,876

189

441

222

90

172

Earnings per share, SEK

-38.13

1.21

3.76

1.67

0.35

1.59

Earnings per share, SEK, excl. effects lease

-37.63

1.84

4.28

2.16

0.87

1.67

Net debt / adjusted EBITDA, LTM

2.5

1.7

2.0

2.2

2.1

2.0

RevPAR (Revenue per available room), SEK

474

672

807

745

599

651

ARR (Average room revenue), SEK

1,043

1,080

1,070

1,111

1,018

1,060

OCC (Occupancy), %

45.5

62.2

75.5

67.1

58.9

61.4

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 25

Quarterly data per segment

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Net sales

Sweden

1,154

1,622

1,674

1,623

1,372

1,621

Norway

888

1,277

1,519

1,397

1,152

1,260

Finland

833

1,222

1,234

1,115

975

1,084

Other Europe

468

710

768

718

567

630

Total net sales

3,343

4,831

5,195

4,853

4,066

4,595

Adjusted EBITDA

Sweden

1

239

309

244

118

244

Norway

-64

115

232

148

45

100

Finland

36

216

247

165

80

186

Other Europe

-40

60

125

97

14

76

Central functions

-107

-126

-90

-95

-97

-119

Total adj EBITDA

-174

504

823

559

160

487

Adjusted EBITDA margin, %

-5.2%

10.4%

15.8%

11.5%

3.9%

10.6%

Exchange rates

Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec

SEK/EUR

2020

2019

2019

Income statement (average)

10.6647

10.4173

10.5892

Balance sheet (at end of period)

11.0832

10.4221

10.4336

SEK/NOK

Income statement (average)

1.0213

1.0689

1.0747

Balance sheet (at end of period)

0.9594

1.0749

1.0579

SEK/DKK

Income statement (average)

1.4274

1.3957

1.4183

Balance sheet (at end of period)

1.4840

1.3963

1.3968

Alternative performance measures

31 Mar

31 Mar

31 Dec

Interest-bearing net liabilities

2020

2019

2019

Liabilities to credit institutions

3,290

3,200

3,036

Liabilities, commercial papers

979

1,075

487

Cash and cash equivalents

-19

-80

-26

Interest-bearing net liabilities

4,250

4,195

3,497

31 Mar

31 Mar

31 Dec

Working capital

2020

2019

2019

Current assets, excl cash and bank balances

1,495

1,576

1,294

Current liabilities

-3,377

-3,077

-3,266

Working capital

-1,882

-1,501

-1,972

Definitions and alternative performance measures can be found on Scandic's website at

scandichotelsgroup.com/en/definitions

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 26

LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PROGRAM

Scandic has implemented long-term incentive programs in the Group since the end of 2015. The current incentive programs were adopted by the company's annual general meetings in 2017 (LTIP 2017), 2018 (LTIP 2018) and 2019 (LTIP 2019).

The long-term incentive programs enable participants to receive matching shares and performance shares provided they make their own investments in shares or allocate shares already held to the program. For each savings share, the participants may receive a matching share, where 50% of the allocation depends on a requirement related to the total return on the company's shares (TSR) being met and 50% is free of consideration. In addition, participants may receive a number of performance shares, free of consideration, depending on the degree of meeting certain performance criteria adopted by the Board of Directors related to EBITDA, cash flow and RGI (Revenue Generation Index = RevPAR in relation to the competitor group's RevPAR) for the 2017-2019 (LTIP 2017) and 2018-2020 (LTIP 2018) financial years respectively. For the LTIP 2018 and 2019, there are no RGI-related performance criteria.

Matching shares and performance shares will be allocated after the end of a vesting period until the date of publication of Scandic's interim report for the first quarter 2020, the first quarter 2021 and the first quarter 2022 respectively, subject to the participant remaining a permanent employee within the Group and retaining the savings shares.

Senior managers have invested in the program and may be allocated a maximum of 162,689 shares for the LTIP 2017, 203,443 shares for the LTIP 2018 and 248,735 shares for the LTIP 2019, corresponding to approximately 0.6% of Scandic's share capital and votes. The cost of the program is expected to be 10 MSEK, including social security contributions, and the cost included in the income statement for the Group in accordance with IFRS 2 amounted to 3 MSEK for the first quarter 2020, including social security contributions. The maximum cost of the program, including social security contributions, is expected to be 96 MSEK. For more information, see Note 6 in Scandic's Annual Report 2018. The expected financial exposure to shares that may be allocated under the LTIP 2017, LTIP 2018 and LTIP 2019 and the delivery of shares to participants has been hedged by Scandic's entering into a share swap agreement with a third party on market terms.

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 27

The Board of Directors and the CEO affirm that this interim report gives a true and fair view of the Parent Company and Group's operations, financial position and results of operations and that it also describes the significant risks and uncertainties to which the Parent Company and Group companies are exposed.

Stockholm, May 20, 2020

Per G. Braathen

Ingalill Berglund

Chairman

Member of the Board

Grant Hearn

Christoffer Lundström

Member of the Board

Member of the Board

Susanne Mørch Koch

Riitta Savonlahti

Member of the Board

Member of the Board

Martin Svalstedt

Fredrik Wirdenius

Member of the Board

Member of the Board

Marianne Sundelius

Employee representative

Jens Mathiesen

President & CEO

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 28

Auditor's report

Scandic Hotels Group AB (publ) corp. reg. no. 556703-1702

Introduction

We have reviewed the condensed interim financial information (interim report) of Scandic Hotels Group AB (publ) as of 31 March 2020 and the three-month period then ended. The board of directors and the CEO are responsible for the preparation and presentation of the interim financial information in accordance with IAS 34 and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim report based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with theInternational Standard on Review Engagements ISRE 2410,Review of Interim Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing, ISA, and other generally accepted auditing standards in Sweden. The procedures performed in a review do not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim report is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act, regarding the Group, and with the Swedish Annual Accounts Act, regarding the Parent Company.

Emphasis of Matter

Without impacting our opinions stated above, we wish to bring attention to page 14, under paragraph Outlook and Event after the reporting date, where it is stated that the additional credit facility that is decisive to ensure the financing and continuity is conditional upon the rights issue being fully underwritten and that the right issue is approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Stockholm 20 May 2020

PricewaterhouseCoopers AB

Sofia Götmar-Blomstedt

Authorized Public Accountant

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 29

Definitions

HOTEL-RELATED KEY RATIOS

ARR (Average Room Rate)

The average room rate is the average room revenue per sold room.

LFL (Like-for-Like)

LFL refers to the hotels that were in operation during the entire period as well as during the corresponding period of the previous year.

OCC (Occupancy)

Refers to sold rooms in relation to the number of available rooms. Expressed as percentage.

Pre-opening costs

Refers to costs for contracted and newly-opened hotels before opening day.

RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room)

Refers to the average room revenue per available room.

FINANCIAL KEY RATIOS & ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

EBITDAR

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and rent.

Adjusted EBITDA

Earnings before pre-opening costs, items affecting comparability, interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the effects of the lease.

Adjusted EBITDA margin

Adjusted EBITDA as percentage of net sales.

A more comprehensive list of definitions is available at scandichotelsgroup.com/en/definitions

EBITDA

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

EBIT

Earnings before interest and tax.

EBT

Earnings before tax.

Items affecting comparability

Items that are not directly related to the normal operations of the company, for example, costs for transactions, integration, restructuring and capital gains/losses from the sale of operations.

Interest-bearing net liabilities

Liabilities to credit institutions and commercial papers less cash and cash equivalents.

Working capital, net

Total current assets, excluding derivative instruments and cash and cash equivalents, less total current liabilities, excluding derivative instruments, the current portion of lease liabilities and commercial papers.

EQUITY-RELATED KEY RATIOS

Earnings per share

The profit/loss during the period related to the shareholders of the Parent Company divided by the average number of shares.

Equity per share

Equity related to the shareholders of the Parent Company divided by the number of shares outstanding at the end of the period.

JANUARY-MARCH 2020 30

