Scandic Hotels publ : interim report Q1 2020 – Substantial cost reductions & secured financing report 0 05/20/2020 | 03:34am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields The leading hotel company in the Nordics January - March 2020 SUBSTANTIAL COST REDUCTIONS & SECURED FINANCING FIRST QUARTER IN SUMMARY Net sales dropped 17.8% to 3,343 MSEK (4,066).

Net sales grew in January and February but fell dramatically in March due to extremely low levels of activity as a result of the spread of the coronavirus.

Extensive measures taken to lower cost levels including furlough and terminations of employees.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to -174 MSEK (160). Implemented cost reductions helped mitigate the negative effect of low occupancy levels in March.

-174 MSEK (160). Implemented cost reductions helped mitigate the negative effect of low occupancy levels in March. Expenses affecting comparability, mainly related to staffing reductions in the company's Swedish operations, totaled -184 MSEK.

-184 MSEK. Revaluation of intangible assets, mainly goodwill, leading to write-down of 2,955 MSEK.

write-down of 2,955 MSEK. Non-cash tax expense of around 400 MSEK resulting from the Administrative Court of Finland's rejection of Scandic's appeal regarding supplementary taxation for 2007-2017.

tax expense of around 400 MSEK resulting from the Administrative Court of Finland's rejection of Scandic's appeal regarding supplementary taxation for 2007-2017. Adjusted for the effect of finance leases and items affecting comparability, earnings per share totaled

-36.23 SEK (-0.79), with a material negative impact from the impairment and the tax cost in the quarter.

-36.23 SEK (-0.79), with a material negative impact from the impairment and the tax cost in the quarter. On March 16, Scandic's Board of Directors resolved to withdraw its previous dividend proposal of 3.70

SEK per share due to the company's dramatically worsened business situation. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE On April 29, Scandic announced a 1,150 MSEK increase in its credit facilities, to 6,650 MSEK in total, and a guaranteed rights issue of 1,750 MSEK with preferential rights for existing shareholders. GROUP KEY RATIOS Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Apr-Mar MSEK 2020 2019 2019 2019/2020 Financial key ratios Net sales 3,343 4,066 18,945 18,222 Adjusted EBITDA -174 160 2,046 1,712 Adjusted EBITDA margin, % -5.2 3.9 10.8 9.4 EBITDA 442 1,091 5,425 4,776 Net profit/loss for the period -3,927 37 725 -3,239 Net profit/loss for the period excl. effect leases -3,876 90 942 -3,024 Earnings per share, SEK -38.13 0.35 7.01 -31.47 Earnings per share, SEK, excl. effect leases -37.63 0.87 9.15 -29.36 Earnings per share, SEK, excl. effect leases & items affecting comparability -36.23 -0.79 7.49 -27.96 Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA, LTM 2.5 2.1 1.7 2.5 Hotel-related key ratios RevPAR (SEK) 474 599 707 675 ARR (Average Room Rate), SEK 1,043 1,018 1,071 1,078 OCC (Occupancy), % 45.5 58.9 66.0 62.6 Total number of rooms on reporting date 53,071 51,808 52,755 53,071 THIS INFORMATION IS INFORMATION THAT SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB IS OBLIGED TO MAKE PUBLIC PURSUANT TO THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION. THE INFORMATION WAS SUBMITTED FOR PUBLICATION, THROUGH THE AGENCY OF THE CONTACT PERSON SET OUT ABOVE, AT 07.30 CET ON MAY 20 2020. CEO'S COMMENTS A quarter marked by the coronavirus crisis The first quarter of 2020 was dominated by the coronavirus crisis. The year got off to a good start with sales increasing in both January and February, but from the end of February, we began to notice declining demand with fewer international visitors and travel restrictions among our corporate customers. Subsequently, the government decisions taken to reduce the spread of the coronavirus resulted in an extremely low level of activity that we've never experienced before. In March, in principle, our net sales were halved compared to the previous year. Quick, powerful measures At the end of February, we initiated a series of measures to reduce costs. Excluding rents, we've managed to lower costs by just over 70 percent at the beginning of the second quarter mainly due to lower variable costs, staff reductions and measures to lower the general cost level. We have also benefited from targeted state aid including furlough and support to cover fixed costs. We are preparing further measures to compensate for the reduction in state aid over time as it is gradually removed. Our ambition is for Scandic to be profitable at lower occupancy levels than before. Similarly, we will analyze our fixed and guaranteed rent levels to find solutions together with our property owners that will make it profitable to run hotel operations with lower occupancy levels than before. Improved booking trend In April, Scandic's occupancy rate hit a record low of 6 percent. Both occupancy and the booking trend have improved since mid-April. From the end of May, we plan to gradually reopen more hotels. We expect a gradual increase in occupancy of a few percentage points per month in May and June. When the holiday season starts, we expect further improvement as national tourism flows resume. That said, the level of uncertainty remains high and we are preparing for a slow recovery in demand with continued cost reductions and cash flow enhancing measures determining our success. For 2020, we expect sales to be more than halved compared with 2019. Result in the quarter was negatively affected by two non-cash items in the form of impairment of intangible assets of around 3 billion SEK and a tax expense of around 400 MSEK related to a tax ruling in Finland. Scandic will appeal the ruling. Financing secured, well positioned for recovery On April 29, we announced that we had obtained a financing solution with an extended credit facility and a guaranteed rights issue to secure Scandic's future liquidity needs while enabling continued development of the company. With the extensive cost-efficiency measures now being implemented, we're creating very good opportunities in the long term to exceed our EBITDA margin target of 11 percent, even in a market with lower RevPAR levels than last year. Jens Mathiesen President & CEO "At the end of February, we initiated a series of measures to reduce costs" "When the holiday seasonstarts, we expect furtherimprovement as nationaltourism flows resume" "On April 29, we announced that we had obtained a financing solution with an extended credit facility and a guaranteed rights issue tosecure Scandic's future liquidity needs" JANUARY-MARCH 2020 2 NORDIC HOTEL MARKET DEVELOPMENT IN THE QUARTER Good demand in January and February 2020 began with a market trend that was broadly in line with the previous year. In the first two months, hotel demand increased in terms of the number of sold rooms in Sweden, Norway and Finland, while demand declined marginally in Denmark. In January and February, market RevPAR rose in both Finland and Norway, while RevPAR remained relatively unchanged in Sweden and fell somewhat in Denmark. Dramatic drop in demand in March As a result of the spread of the coronavirus, occupancy decreased significantly in all markets in March. Initially, this was due to a lower number of international visitors and travel restrictions among corporate customers. Subsequently, government decisions taken to reduce the spread of the coronavirus led to an extremely low level of activity. In March, demand measured in terms of the number of sold rooms and market RevPAR decreased between 50 and 65 percent. The largest drop was in Denmark, while the Swedish market was slightly less impacted. The decrease in RevPAR in March is fully due to the lower occupancy level while average room rates rose by between 1 and 6 percent. Occupancy in the Nordic markets was between 23 and 29 percent in March, compared with 59 to 67 percent in March 2019. The level of activity in Sweden has generally been higher than in the other Nordic countries due to less extensive government restrictions. In general, the larger cities have been hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis. For the first quarter as a whole, market RevPAR decreased between 19 and 28 percent, while occupancy was between 44 and 47 percent. Continued extremely low occupancy in April The hotel market weakened further in April as a result of the coronavirus crisis. In April, the average occupancy rate in the Swedish market was about 12 percent while RevPAR was down by about 83 percent. In Norway, market occupancy in April was just under 7 percent and RevPAR fell by 86 percent. In Finland and Denmark, occupancy was between 4 and 5 percent and RevPAR dropped between 93 and 94 percent. MARKET OCCUPANCY Q1 2020 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% Sweden Norway Finland Denmar k Jan-20Feb-20 Mar-20 Apr-20 Source: Benchmarking Alliance JANUARY-MARCH 2020 3 HOTEL PORTFOLIO Existing hotel portfolio At the end of the period, Scandic had 53,071 rooms in operation at 269 hotels, of which 245 had lease agreements. On January 30, Scandic Voss, a hotel with 215 rooms, opened in Norway. In total, the number of rooms in operation grew by 316 during the quarter, of which 276 were at hotels with lease agreements. Approx. 15 percent of Scandic's leases expire by the end of 2022 and around 25 percent by the end of 2025. Portfolio changes Number of rooms Opening balance January 1, 2020 Lease contracts 49,566 Franchise, Management & Other 3,189 Total 52,755 Change lease contracts 276 Change other 40 Total change during the quarter 316 Closing balance March 31, 2020 Lease contracts 49,842 Franchise, Management & Other 3,229 Total 53,071 Number of hotels in operation and in pipeline Operational on Mar 31, 2020 Pipeline on Mar 31, 2020 of which with of which with Hotels Lease contracts Rooms Lease contracts Hotels Rooms Sweden 84 78 17,539 16,747 4 1,188 Norway 88 72 16,531 14,371 2 902 Finland 64 63 12,328 12,261 2 1,199 Denmark 27 26 4,955 4,745 4 1,574 Other Europe 6 6 1,718 1,718 2 739 Total 269 245 53,071 49,842 14 5,602 Change during the quarter 1 1 316 276 -1 -280 High-quality pipeline At the end of the period, Scandic's pipeline included a net of 14 hotels with 5,602 rooms, corresponding to 10.6% of the current portfolio. One of the hotels in pipeline has planned opening in 2020. The number of hotels in the pipeline was reduced by the planned exit of Scandic Ferrum with 171 rooms due to the ongoing transformation of the city of Kiruna, Sweden, as well as the planned closing of two hotels in Finland, Scandic Järvenpää and Scandic Salo that together have 159 rooms that will be divested during the year. The gross pipeline included 17 hotels with 5,932 rum. For 2020 to 2024, the pipeline's need for investments is expected to amount to 1.2 SEK billion. JANUARY-MARCH 2020 4 SALES & ADJUSTED EBITDA Group Jan-Mar Jan-Mar 2020 2019 % Net sales (MSEK) 3,343 4,066 -17.8% Currency effects -16 -0.3% Organic growth -707 -17.5% New hotels 55 1.3% Exits -67 -1.7% LFL -694 -17.1% Adjusted EBITDA -174 160 -208.8% % margin -5.2% 3.9% RevPAR (SEK) 474 599 -20.8% Currency effects -2 -0.2% New hotels/exits -1 -0.3% LFL -122 -20.3% First quarter Net salesfell by 17.8% to 3,343 MSEK (4,066). Currency effects impacted net sales negatively by 0.3%. Organic growth, i.e. sales growth excluding currency effects and acquisitions, amounted to -17.5% or -707 MSEK. Organic growth was affected negatively by the spread of the coronavirus in all countries. For comparable units, net sales fell by 17.1%. Average Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) dropped 20.6% in local currency compared with the previous year. RevPAR for comparable units went down 20.3%. RevPAR for comparable units fell in all countries. Revenue from restaurant and conference operationsdecreased by 19.9% and the share of total net sales dropped to 34.3% (35.2). Rental costsexcluding the effect of finance leases accounted for 30.8% (27.1) of net sales. Fixed and guaranteed rental costs accounted for 82.0% (73.2) of total rental costs. Results for central functions fell to-107MSEK(-97).The increased costs are partly due to new expenses for the development of the new Scandic GO brand. Adjusted EBITDAdropped to -174 MSEK (160). The adjusted EBITDA margin fell to -5.2% (3.9). Currency translation effects had a marginal impact on adjusted EBITDA compared with the same period of the previous year. All countries reported lower adjusted EBITDA compared with the same period of the previous year. . JANUARY-MARCH 2020 5 Segment reporting Quarterly, Jan-Mar Net sales Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA margin MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sweden 1,154 1,372 1 118 0.1% 8.6% Norway 888 1,152 -64 45 -7.2% 3.9% Finland 833 975 36 80 4.3% 8.2% Other Europe 468 567 -40 14 -8.5% 2.5% Central costs and Group adjustments - - -107 -97 - - Total Group 3,343 4,066 -174 160 -5.2% 3.9% JANUARY-MARCH 2020 6 EFFECTS OF IFRS 16 As of January 1, 2019, the Group applies IFRS 16 Leases. The new accounting principle means that lease agreements with a fixed or minimum rent are recognized in the balance sheet as a right-of-use asset and a finance lease liability. IFRS 16 has a major impact on Scandic's income statement and balance sheet. Reported EBITDA increases as the cost of leases falls while depreciation of right-of-use assets and interest expenses for the finance lease liability grow. With the current portfolio of lease agreements, at the end of 2019, net profit after tax for 2020 is expected to be negatively impacted by approximately 180 MSEK (217). With an unchanged portfolio of finance lease agreements and unchanged assumptions, the negative effect on the result is expected to decline over time and affect the net result positively from 2026. This is because interest costs for the finance lease debt decrease over time as the debt is amortized continuously. The definition of adjusted EBITDA has not changed compared with the previous year and excludes the effect of finance leases. The table below shows the bridge between the income statement excluding the effect of finance leases to the reported income statement according to IFRS. Summary of the effects of IFRS 16 Jan-Mar 2020 Excl. effect IFRS 16 Effect IFRS 16 Reported Total operating income 3,343 0 3,343 EBITDAR 857 0 857 Total rental charges -1,031 826 -205 Adjusted EBITDA -174 Pre-opening costs -26 0 -26 Items affecting comparability -184 0 -184 EBITDA -384 826 442 Depreciations, amortizations and impairment losses -3,166 -605 -3,771 EBIT -3,550 221 -3,329 Net financial items -29 -286 -315 EBT (Profit before tax) -3,579 -65 -3,644 Tax -296 13 -283 Profit/loss for the period -3,876 -51 -3,927 Earnings per share, SEK -37.63 -0.50 -38.13 Jan-Mar 2019 Reported 4,066 1,263 -325 -16 169 1,091 -770 321 -301 20 17 37 0.35 Result excluding effect of leases Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Apr-Mar 2020 2019 2019 2019/2020 Total operating income 3,343 4,066 18,945 18,222 EBITDAR 857 1,263 7,107 6,701 Total rental charges -1,031 -1,103 -5,061 -4,989 Adjusted EBITDA -174 160 2,046 1,712 Pre-opening costs -26 -16 -81 -91 Items affecting comparability -184 169 169 -184 EBITDA -384 313 2,134 1,437 Depreciations, amortizations and impairment losses -3,166 -199 -859 -3,826 EBIT -3,550 114 1,275 -2,389 Net financial items -29 -27 -99 -102 EBT (Profit before tax) -3,579 87 1,176 -2,491 Tax -296 3 -234 -534 Profit/loss for the period -3,876 90 942 -3,025 Earnings per share, SEK -37.63 0.87 9.15 -29.36 JANUARY-MARCH 2020 7 REPORTED RESULT First quarter EBITDAwas 442 MSEK (1,091) and -384 MSEK (313) excluding the effect of leases. EBITDA included pre- opening costs for new hotels of -26 MSEK (-16). Items affecting comparability amounted to -184 MSEK (169), primarily related to costs associated with employee reduction in Sweden. Items affecting comparability for the same period of the previous year mainly comprised a capital gain from the sale of Scandic Hasselbacken. EBITwas -3,329 MSEK (321) and -3,550 MSEK (114) excluding the effect of leases. Due to the negative effects of the spread of the coronavirus on Scandic's operations, non-current assets were tested for impairment in connection with the preparation of the interim report for the first quarter. The impairment test shows an impairment of intangible assets of 2,955 MSEK. The impairment mainly refers to assets in Norway and Sweden but also to Denmark and Finland. Approximately 85 percent of the impairment is due to the increased discount rate from the estimated increased risk and ensuing return requirements on hotel operations. The remaining part of the impairment amount is due to the fact that future cash flows are expected to be somewhat lower. Depreciation and amortization totaled -816 MSEK (-770). The increase is primarily due to the effect of leases. Excluding the effect of leases, depreciation and amortization amounted to - 211 MSEK (-199). The Group's net financial expense amounted to-315MSEK(-301)MSEK and-29(-27)excluding the effect of leases. The interest expense, excluding the effect of leases, was-25MSEK(-28). Earnings before taxwas -3,644 MSEK (profit: 20) and -3,579 MSEK (profit: 87) excluding the effect of leases. Reported taxamounted to -283 MSEK (17). The administrative court in Finland rejected Scandic's appeal regarding the supplementary taxation of the Finnish branch of Scandic Hotels AB in the years 2007- 2017. The supplementary taxation amounts to approximately 400 MSEK and was fully expensed in the first quarter. The amount is marginally lower than the company's previous payment to the Finnish Tax Administration. Scandic will therefore receive approximately 15 MSEK. Scandic is planning to appeal the decision. Net earningswas -3,927 MSEK (profit: 37). Excluding the effect of leases, net loss totaled -3,876 MSEK (profit: 90). Earnings per shareafter dilution amounted to -38.13 SEK (0.35) per share and -37.63 SEK (0.87) excluding leases. Adjusted for items affecting comparability, earnings per share amounted to -36.23 SEK (0.79) with a material negative impact on the impairment of intangible assets and the tax cost in the quarter. Earnings per share Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Apr-Mar 2020 2019 2019 2019/2020 Earnings per share, SEK -38.13 0.35 7.01 -31.47 Effect from lease -0.50 -0.51 -2.11 -2.10 Earnings per share, SEK, excl. effect lease -37.63 0.87 9.15 -29.36 Items affecting comparability -1.40 1.66 1.66 -1.40 Earnings per share, SEK, excl. effect lease & items affecting comparability -36.23 -0.79 7.49 -27.96 CASH FLOW & FINANCIAL POSITION JANUARY-SEPTEMBER Operating cash flow, excluding leases, was -501 MSEK (-328) in the first quarter. The cash flow contribution from the change in working capital amounted to -24 MSEK (-254). The improvement is due reduction in accounts receivable and an increase in operating liabilities. Paid tax amounted to -81 MSEK (-215). Net investments totaled -239 MSEK (-201), of which hotel renovations accounted for -182 MSEK (-117) and IT for JANUARY-MARCH 2020 8 -23 MSEK (-15). Investments in new hotels and increased room capacity totaled -34 MSEK (-69). During the same period in the previous year, Scandic received the preliminary purchase price of 230 MSEK for the divestment of Scandic Hasselbacken. In total, the free cash flow fell to -740 MSEK (-299). Operating cash flow Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Apr-Mar MSEK 2020 2019 2019 2019/2020 Adjusted EBITDA -174 160 2 046 1 712 Pre-opening costs -26 -16 -81 -91 Non-recurring items -184 169 169 -184 Adjustments for non-cash items 6 -154 -173 -13 Paid tax -81 -215 -343 -209 Change in working capital -24 -254 158 388 Interests paid, credit institutions -18 -18 -71 -71 Cash flow from operations -501 -328 1 705 1 532 Investments in hotel renovations -182 -117 -717 -782 Investments in IT -23 -15 -71 -79 Free cash flow before investments in expansions -706 -460 917 671 Acquisitions/sales of operations - 230 232 2 Investments in new capacity -34 -69 -367 -332 Free cash flow -740 -299 782 341 Other items in financing activities - - -20 -20 Transaction costs expensed -3 -4 -8 -7 Exchange difference in net debt -10 -55 -55 -10 Dividend - - -360 -360 Change net debt -753 -358 339 -56 The balance sheet total on March 31, 2020 was 40,908 MSEK compared with 43,509 MSEK on December 31, 2019. Interest-bearing net liabilities, excluding lease liabilities, rose 753 MSEK to 4,250 MSEK in the first quarter. The increase is primarily due to the negative free cash flow. Net debt on March 31, 2020 corresponded to 2.5x adjusted EBITDA for the past 12 months (2.1x as per March 31, 2019). Total credit facilities amounted to 5,500 MSEK at the end of the first quarter. Loans from credit institutions amounted to 3,290 MSEK, commercial papers totaled 979 MSEK and cash and cash equivalents amounted to 19 MSEK. On March 31, 2019, the average number of shares and votes was 103,021,361 after dilution. Equity was 2,599 MSEK compared with 6,418 MSEK on March 31, 2019. JANUARY-MARCH 2020 9 SEGMENT REPORTING Sweden Jan-Mar Jan-Mar 2020 2019 % Net sales (MSEK) 1,154 1,372 -15.9% Organic growth -218 -15.9% New hotels - - Exits -7 -0.5% LFL -211 -15.4% Adjusted EBITDA 1 118 -99.1% % margin 0.1% 8.6% RevPAR (SEK) 494 619 -20.2% New hotels/exits 1 0.1% LFL -126 -20.3% ARR (SEK) 1,031 1,005 2.6% OCC % 47.9% 61.6% First quarter Net sales dropped 15.9% to 1,154 MSEK (1,372). For comparable units, net sales went down 15.4%. Scandic Hasselbacken in Stockholm was sold on March 1, 2019, which affected net sales for the quarter negatively by 7.4 MSEK compared with the previous year. Average Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) went down 20.2% compared with the same quarter the previous year. RevPAR for comparable units decreased by 20.3%. Adjusted EBITDA dropped to 1 MSEK (118). The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased from 8.6% to 0.1%. JANUARY-MARCH 2020 10 Norway Jan-Mar Jan-Mar 2020 2019 % Net sales (MSEK) 888 1,152 -22.8% Currency effects -53 -4.4% Organic growth -211 -18.4% New hotels 22 1.9% Exits -6 -0.5% LFL -228 -19.8% Adjusted EBITDA -64 45 -244.3% % margin -7.2% 3.9% RevPAR (SEK) 415 564 -26.4% Currency effects -25 -4.4% New hotels/exits -7 -1.3% LFL -117 -20.7% ARR (SEK) 1,003 1,044 -3.9% OCC % 41.4% 54.0% First quarter Net sales dropped 22.8% to 888 MSEK (1,152). For comparable units, net sales went down 19.8%. New hotels contributed 22 MSEK during the quarter. The greatest contributors were Stavanger Royal, which Scandic took over on October 1, 2019, and Scandic Voss, which opened on January 30, 2020. Average Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) decreased 22.0% in local currency compared with the same quarter in the previous year. RevPAR for comparable units decreased by 20.7%. Adjusted EBITDA dropped to -64 MSEK (45). The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to -7.2% (3.9). JANUARY-MARCH 2020 11 Finland Jan-Mar Jan-Mar 2020 2019 % Net sales (MSEK) 833 975 -14.6% Currency effects 23 2.3% Organic growth -165 -16.9% New hotels 5 0.5% Exits -54 -5.5% LFL -116 -11.9% Adjusted EBITDA 36 80 -54.9% % margin 4.3% 8.2% RevPAR (SEK) 513 570 -9.9% Currency effects 14 2.5% New hotels/exits 4 0.6% LFL -74 -13.0% ARR (SEK) 1,093 997 9.7% OCC % 46.9% 57.1% First quarter Net sales dropped 14.6% to 833 MSEK (975). For comparable units, net sales went down 11.9%. New/exited hotels contributed a net of -51 MSEK. Scandic Eden, which was closed for renovations in December 2019, had the greatest negative effect. Average Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) went down 12.4% in local currency compared with the same quarter the previous year. RevPAR for comparable units decreased by 13.0%. Adjusted EBITDA dropped to 36 MSEK (45). The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 4.3% (8.2). JANUARY-MARCH 2020 12 Other Europe Jan-Mar Jan-Mar 2020 2019 % Net sales (MSEK) 468 567 -17.4% Currency effects 12 2.3% Organic growth -112 -19.7% New hotels 27 4.8% Exits - LFL -139 -24.5% Adjusted EBITDA -40 14 -384.3% % margin -8.5% 2.5% RevPAR (SEK) 483 681 -29.1% Currency effects 16 2.3% New hotels/exits -7 -1.0% LFL -207 -30.4% ARR (SEK) 1,059 1,042 1.7% OCC % 45.6% 65.4% First quarter Since January 1, 2018, the Other Europe segment has included Scandic's operations in Denmark, Germany and Poland. Net sales dropped 17.4% to 468 MSEK (567). For comparable units, net sales went down 24.5%. New hotels contributed 27 MSEK with Copenhagen's Scandic Falkoner as the greatest contributor. Average Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) went down 31.4% in local currency compared with the same quarter the previous year. RevPAR for comparable units decreased by 30.4%. RevPAR declined in all countries. Adjusted EBITDA dropped to -40 MSEK (14). The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to -8.5% (2.5). JANUARY-MARCH 2020 13 Central functions Adjusted EBITDA for central functions amounted to EMPLOYEES The average number of employees in the Group was 10,136 on March 31, 2020 compared with 11,000 on March 31, 2019. OUTLOOK AND EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE As a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Scandic has been impacted by a significant loss of revenue with highly negative consequences for profits and cash flow. For this reason, Scandic initiated a process already in mid-March to ensure that the Group would have sufficient liquidity both during the outbreak of the pandemic and for the period until demand has reached a level where positive cash flow may be expected. The calculations assume that Scandic's business situation will be very weak with occupancy expected to be between 7 and 11 percent until the second quarter 2020, followed by a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. In 2021, RevPAR is expected to be 15 to 25 percent lower than in 2019. Combined with measures taken to cut costs and strengthen cash flow, this has resulted in a need for additional liquidity including a requisite safety margin and operational liquidity needs of 2.9 billion SEK until the end of 2021. The need is expected to be greatest in the first six months of 2021 due to the seasonal increase in working capital and the payment of deferred taxes and fees. At the end of April, a solution to the liquidity needs was presented when the Board of Directors resolved on a 1.75 billion SEK rights issue with preferential rights for shareholders and also entered into an agreement with the existing lending banks for an additional 1.15 billion SEK credit facility. In addition to customary terms and conditions, the credit facility is conditional upon the rights issue being fully underwritten. The rights issue has strong support among Scandic's current shareholders and Stena Sessan, AMF and Formica Capital have entered into subscription undertakings for 41.6 percent of the shares. AMF has made an additional subscription undertaking for 500 MSEK, or 28.6 percent of the votes, provided its ownership does not exceed 29.9 percent after the rights issue is finalized. In addition, Swedbank Robur has expressed its intention to subscribe for its 5.7 percent share. As regards the remaining part of the issue, DnB and Goldman Sachs have confirmed that they will enter into an underwriting agreement at the point in time when the rights issue is initiated. Even if it is still highly uncertain how long the Covid-19 pandemic will -107 MSEK (-97) during the quarter. continue and how Scandic's business will be affected, it is highly likely that the measures described above, combined with continued good business practices regarding managing revenue, expenses and cash flow, will suffice to ensure liquidity and continuity both this year and the next. OUTLOOK FOR THE COMING QUARTER In April, Scandic's occupancy rate hit a record low of 6 percent. Both occupancy and the booking trend have improved since mid-April. From the end of May, we plan to gradually reopen more hotels. We expect a gradual increase in occupancy of a few percentage points per month in May and June. When the holiday season starts, we expect further improvement as national tourism flows resume. FINANCIAL TARGETS At the beginning of 2016, Scandic adopted the following financial targets: Annual net sales growth of at least 5 percent on average over a business cycle, excluding potential M&As.

An adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 11 percent on average over a business cycle.

Net debt in relation to adjusted EBITDA of 2-3x. DIVIDEND & AGM On March 16, 2020, Scandic's Board of Directors resolved to withdraw the previous dividend proposal of 3.70 SEK per share due to the company's worsened business situation. Scandic will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on May 28, 2020 and the company's Annual General Meeting will take place in Stockholm on June 15, 2020. PRESENTATION OF THE REPORT A webcast presentation of the company's interim report for the first quarter will be held at 09.00 on May 20, 2020 by President & CEO Jens Mathiesen and CFO Jan Johansson. The webcast will be livestreamed on JANUARY-MARCH 2020 14 Scandic's website at scandichotelsgroup.com and SE +46850558355, UK:+443333009269(please call in five minutes before the start). The presentation will also be available afterwards at scandichotelsgroup.com FOR MORE INFORMATION Jan Johansson Chief Financial Officer Phone: +46 70 575 89 72 jan.johansson@scandichotels.com Henrik Vikström Director Investor Relations Phone: +46 70 952 80 06 henrik.vikstrom@scandichotels.com FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020-05-28 Extraordinary General Meeting 2020-06-15 Annual General Meeting 2020-07-17 Interim report Q2 2020 (silent period from June 16, 2020) 2020-11-03 Interim report Q3 2020 (silent period from October 2, 2020) JANUARY-MARCH 2020 15 SIGNIFICANT RISKS & UNCERTAINTY FACTORS Scandic operates in a sector where demand for hotel nights and conferences is influenced by the underlying domestic economic development and purchasing power in the geographic markets in which Scandic does business as well as in the markets from which there is a significant amount of travel to the Nordic countries. Additionally, profitability in the sector is impacted by changes in room capacity. Increased capacity can initially lead to lower occupancy in the short term, but in the long term, it can also help stimulate interest in business and leisure destinations, which in turn can have a positive effect on the number of hotel nights. Scandic's business model is based on lease agreements where approximately 90% of its hotels (based on the number of rooms) have variable revenue-based rents. This leads to lower profit risks since revenue losses are partly offset by reduced rental costs. Scandic's other costs also include a high share of variable costs where above all, staffing flexibility is critical for being able to adapt cost levels to variations in demand. This gives Scandic a flexible cost structure that helps lessen the effects of seasonal and economic fluctuations. On March 31, 2020, Scandic's goodwill and intangible assets amounted to 6,988 MSEK. The recognized value mainly relates to operations in Sweden, Norway and Finland. A significant downturn in the hotel markets in these countries would affect expected cash flow negatively, and consequently, the value of goodwill and other intangible assets. SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS Scandic has a cost structure consisting of variable costs that are affected by changes in volume and costs that are fixed and independent of changes in volume in the short term. Costs that are affected by changes in volume are primarily sales commissions and other distribution costs, the cost of goods sold, sales-based rental costs, property-related costs (energy, water, etc.), payroll expenses for hotel employees without guaranteed working hours and cost of certain services such as laundry. Costs that are not affected by changes in volume largely consist of payroll expenses for hotel employees with guaranteed working hours, fixed and guaranteed rental costs and costs related to country and Group-wide functions such as sales, marketing, IT and other administrative services. Based on figures for the full year 2019, it is estimated that a rise or fall in occupancy or volumes from restaurant and conference operations of 1 percent would affect Scandic's adjusted EBITDA by approximately 150 MSEK and the adjusted EBITDA margin by 0.6 percent on an annual basis. The assessment refers to changes in volume within a minor interval (+/-2%) and assumes that the change in sales would not cause any leases to pass the minimum rent threshold or changes in fixed costs. The operations of Scandic's subsidiaries are mainly local with revenues and expenses in domestic currencies and the Group's internal sales are low. This means that currency exposure due to transactions is limited to the operating profit/loss. Exchange rate fluctuations in the Group arise from the revaluation of Scandic's foreign subsidiaries' income statements and balance sheets to SEK. JANUARY-MARCH 2020 16 Consolidated income statement Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Apr-Mar MSEK 2020 2019 2019 2019/2020 INCOME Room revenue 2,121 2,553 12,416 11,984 Restaurant and conference revenue* 1,145 1,431 6,095 5,809 Franchise and management fees 6 6 30 30 Other hotel-related revenue 71 76 404 399 Net sales 3,343 4,066 18,945 18,222 Other income - - - - TOTAL OPERATING INCOME 3,343 4,066 18,945 18,222 OPERATING COSTS Raw materials and consumables -290 -373 -1,634 -1,551 Other external costs -894 -1,020 -4,335 -4,209 Personnel costs -1,302 -1,410 -5,869 -5,761 Fixed and guaranteed rental charges -19 -29 -74 -64 Variable rental charges -186 -296 -1,696 -1,586 Pre-opening costs -26 -16 -81 -91 Items affecting comparability -184 169 169 -184 EBITDA 442 1,091 5,425 4,776 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses -3,771 -770 -3,281 -6,282 TOTAL OPERATING COSTS -6,672 -3,745 -16,801 -19,728 EBIT (Operating profit/loss) -3,329 321 2,144 -1,506 Financial income - 2 11 9 Financial expenses -315 -303 -1,253 -1,265 Net financial items -315 -301 -1,242 -1,256 EBT (Profit/loss before taxes) -3,644 20 902 -2,762 Taxes -283 17 -177 -477 PROFIT/LOSS FOR PERIOD -3,927 37 725 -3,239 Profit/loss for period relating to: Parent Company shareholders -3,928 36 722 -3,242 Non-controlling interest 1 1 3 3 Profit/loss for period -3,927 37 725 -3,239 Average number of outstanding shares before dilution 102,985,075 102,985,075 103,006,267 103,006,209 Average number of outstanding shares after dilution 103,021,361 103,017,705 103,036,484 103,021,361 Earnings per share before dilution, SEK -38.14 0.35 7.01 -31.47 Earnings per share after dilution, SEK -38.13 0.35 7.01 -31.47 *) Revenue from bars, restaurants, breakfasts and conferences including rental of premises. JANUARY-MARCH 2020 17 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Apr-Mar MSEK 2020 2019 2019 2019/2020 Profit/loss for period -3,927 37 725 -3,239 Items that may be reclassified to the income statement -67 87 69 -85 Items that may not be reclassified to the income statement -9 -45 -159 -123 Other comprehensive income -76 42 -90 -208 Total comprehensive income for period -4,003 79 635 -3,447 Relating to: Parent Company shareholders -4,004 76 626 -3,454 Non-controlling interest 1 3 9 7 Consolidated balance sheet, summary 31 Mar 31 Mar 31 Dec MSEK 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Intangible assets 6,988 9,975 9,941 Buildings and land 27,269 26,104 26,759 Equipment, fixtures and fittings 4,921 4,543 4,865 Financial fixed assets 216 589 616 Total fixed assets 39,394 41,211 42,181 Current assets 1,495 1,574 1,294 Derivative instruments - 25 8 Assets held for sale - 2 - Cash and cash equivalents 19 80 26 Total current assets 1,514 1,681 1,328 TOTAL ASSETS 40,908 42,892 43,509 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company 2,560 6,377 6,557 Non-controlling interest 39 41 43 Total equity 2,599 6,418 6,601 Liabilities to credit institutions 3,290 3,200 3,036 Lease liabilities 27,158 25,930 26,661 Other long-term liabilities 1,229 1,204 1,342 Total long-term liabilities 31,677 30,335 31,039 Derivative instruments 72 - - Current liabilities for leases 2,204 1,988 2,116 Commercial papers 979 1,075 487 Liabilities held for sale - 1 - Other current liabilities 3,377 3,076 3,266 Total current liabilities 6,632 6,139 5,869 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 40,908 42,892 43,509 Equity per share, SEK 24.9 61.9 63.7 Total number of shares outstanding, end of period 102,985,075 102,985,075 102,985,075 Working capital -1,882 -1,501 -1,972 Interest-bearing net liabilities 4,250 4,194 3,497 Interest-bearing net liabilities/adjusted EBITDA 2.5 2.1 1.7 JANUARY-MARCH 2020 18 Changes in Group equity Non- Share Share premium Translation Retained controlling MSEK capital reserve reserve earnings Total interest Total equity OPENING BALANCE 01/01/2019 26 7,865 85 -1,674 6,302 38 6,340 Profit/loss for the period - - - 36 36 1 37 Total other comprehensive income, net after tax - - 85 -45 40 2 42 Total comprehensive income for the year - - 85 -9 76 3 79 Total transactions with shareholders -1 -1 -1 CLOSING BALANCE 03/31/2019 26 7,865 170 -1,684 6,377 41 6,418 Profit/loss for the period - - - 686 686 2 688 Total other comprehensive income, net after tax - - -22 -114 -136 4 -132 Total comprehensive income for the year - - -22 573 550 6 556 Total transactions with shareholders - - - -370 -370 -4 -374 CLOSING BALANCE 12/31/2019 26 7,865 148 -1,481 6,557 43 6,601 Change in accounting principles - - - - - - - OPENING BALANCE 01/01/2020 26 7,865 148 -1,481 6,557 43 6,601 Profit/loss for the period - - - -3,928 -3,928 1 -3,927 Total other comprehensive income, net after tax - - -62 -9 -71 -5 -76 Total comprehensive income for the year -62 -3,937 -3,999 -4 -4,003 Total transactions with shareholders - - - 2 2 - 2 CLOSING BALANCE 03/31/2020 26 7,865 86 -5,416 2,560 39 2,599 JANUARY-MARCH 2020 19 Consolidated cash flow statement Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Apr-Mar 2020 2019 2019 2019/2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES EBIT (Operating profit/loss) -3,329 321 2,144 -1,506 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 3,771 770 3,281 6,282 Items not included in cash flow 6 -154 -173 -13 Paid tax -81 -215 -343 -209 Change in working capital -24 -254 158 388 Cash flow from operating activities 343 468 5,067 4,942 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Net investments -239 -201 -1,155 -1,193 Sale of operations - 230 232 2 Cash flow from investing operations -239 29 -923 -1,191 FINANCING OPERATIONS Paid interest, credit institutions -18 -18 -71 -71 Paid interest, lease -286 -274 -1,143 -1,155 Dividends - - -357 -357 Divident from investments - - -4 -4 Refinancing of loans - - -6 -6 Dividend, share swap agreement - - -14 -14 Net borrowing/amortization, credit institutions 288 214 52 126 Amortization, lease -540 -504 -2,147 -2,183 Issue of commercial papers 493 75 -513 -95 Cash flow from financing operations -63 -507 -4,203 -3,759 CASH FLOW FOR PERIOD 41 -10 -59 -8 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 26 103 103 80 Translation difference in cash and cash equivalents -48 -13 -18 -53 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 19 80 26 19 JANUARY-MARCH 2020 20 Parent Company income statement, summary Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Apr-Mar MSEK 2020 2019 2019 2019/2020 Net sales 9 22 57 44 Expenses -12 -21 -57 -48 EBIT (Operating profit/loss) -3 1 - -4 Financial income 71 37 155 160 Financial expenses -26 -102 -149 -44 Net financial items 45 -65 6 116 Appropriations - - 613 613 EBT (profit/loss before tax) 42 -63 619 725 Tax -9 13 -133 -155 PROFIT/LOSS FOR PERIOD 33 -50 486 570 Parent Company statement of comprehensive income Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Apr-Mar MSEK 2020 2019 2019 2019/2020 Profit/loss for period 33 -50 486 570 Items that may be reclassified to the income statement - - - - Items that may not be reclassified to the income statement - - - - Other comprehensive income - - - - Total comprehensive income for period 33 -50 486 570 Parent Company balance sheet, summary 31 Mar 31 Mar 31 Dec MSEK 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Investments in subsidiaries 5,039 5,039 5,039 Group company receivables 5,791 5,530 4,397 Other receivables 22 24 23 Total fixed assets 10,852 10,593 9,459 Group company receivables 2 1 618 Current tax receivables 5 13 - Current receivables 8 1 - Cash and cash equivalents 0 0 0 Total current assets 15 15 618 TOTAL ASSETS 10,867 10,608 10,077 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity 6,396 6,194 6,361 Liabilities to credit institutions 3,290 3,200 3,036 Other liabilities 22 24 23 Total long-term liabilities 3,312 3,224 3,059 Liabilities for commercial papers 979 1,075 487 Other liabilities 141 76 142 Accrued expenses and prepaid income 39 39 28 Total current liabilities 1,159 1,190 657 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 10,867 10,608 10,077 JANUARY-MARCH 2020 21 Changes in Parent Company's equity Share premium Retained Share capital reserve earnings Total equity MSEK OPENING BALANCE 01/01/2019 26 1,534 4,685 6,245 Profit/loss for period - - -50 -50 Total other comprehensive income, net after tax - - - - Total other comprehensive income -50 -50 Total transactions with shareholders - - -1 -1 CLOSING BALANCE 03/31/2019 26 1,534 4,634 6,194 Profit/loss for period - - 536 536 Total other comprehensive income, net after tax - - - - Total transactions with shareholders - - -369 -369 OPENING BALANCE 01/01/2020 26 1,534 4,801 6,361 Profit/loss for period - - 33 33 Total other comprehensive income, net after tax - - - - Total transactions with shareholders - - 2 2 CLOSING BALANCE 03/31/2020 26 1,534 4,836 6,396 Parent Company The operations of the Parent Company, Scandic Hotels Group AB, include management services for the rest of the Group. Revenues for the period amounted to 9 MSEK (22). The operating profit was -3 MSEK (1). Net financial items for the period totaled 45 MSEK (-65). The Parent Company's profit before taxes was 42 MSEK (-63). Transactions between related parties The Braganza AB Group is a related party in terms of participating interest and Board representation during the year. Accommodation revenues from related parties totaled 0 MSEK and costs for purchasing services from related parties amounted to 0 MSEK for the period. The OECD's recommendations for Transfer Pricing are applied for transactions with subsidiaries. JANUARY-MARCH 2020 22 ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES The Group applies International Financial Reporting Standards, IFRS, as endorsed by the EU. This interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and the Annual Accounts Act. The accounting principles and methods of calculation applied in this report are the same as those used in the preparation of Scandic's Annual Report and consolidated financial statements for 2019 and are outlined in Note 1, Accounting principles. The Parent Company applies RFR 2, Accounting for legal entities, which means that IFRS is applied with certain exceptions and additions. This interim report gives a true and fair view of the Parent Company and Group's operations, financial position and results of operations and describes the significant risks and uncertainties to which the Parent Company and Group companies are exposed. All amounts in this report are expressed in MSEK unless otherwise stated. Rounding differences may occur. The information about the interim period on pages 1-28 is an integral part of these financial statements. ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES The company uses alternative performance measures for its financial statements. Since the second quarter 2016, Scandic has applied the ESMA's (European Securities and Markets Authority) new guidelines for alternative performance measures. Alternative performance measures are reported to help investors evaluate the performance of the company. In addition, they are used by the management for the internal evaluation of operating activities and for forecasting and budgeting. Alternative performance measures are also used in part as criteria in LTIP programs. Alternative performance measures aim to measure Scandic's activities and may therefore differ from the way that other companies calculate similar dimensions. The definitions and explanations of alternative performance measures can be found at scandichotelsgroup.com/en/definitions CALCULATION OF FAIR VALUE The fair value of financial instruments is determined by their classification in the hierarchy of actual value. The different levels are defined as follows: Level 1: Quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in active markets. Level 2: Observable data other than quoted prices for assets or liabilities included in Level 1, either directly or indirectly. Level 3: Data for assets or liabilities not based on observable market data. The Group's derivative instruments and loans from credit institutions are classified as Level 2. Liabilities to credit institutions are booked at the fair value. SEGMENT DISCLOSURES Segments are reported according to IFRS 8, Operating segments. Segment information is reported in the same way as it is analyzed and studied internally by executive decision-makers, mainly the CEO, the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors. Scandic's main markets in which the Group operates are: Sweden - Swedish hotels operated under the Scandic brand. Norway - Norwegian hotels operated under the Scandic brand. Finland - Finnish hotels operated under the Scandic brand as well as hotels operated under the Hilton, Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn brands. Other Europe - hotels operated under the Scandic brand in Denmark, Poland and Germany. Central functions - Costs for finance, business development, IR, communication, technical development, human resources, branding, marketing, sales, IT and purchasing. These functions support all hotels in the Group including those under lease agreements and management and franchise agreements. The division of revenues between segments is based on the location of the business activities and segment disclosures are determined after eliminating intra-Group transactions. Revenues derive from many customers in all segments. Segment results are analyzed based on adjusted EBITDA. JANUARY-MARCH 2020 23 Segment disclosures Jan-Mar Sweden Norway Finland Other Europe Central functions Group MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Room revenue 755 899 526 667 542 618 297 370 - - 2,120 2,554 Restaurant and conference revenue 383 455 338 469 260 317 165 191 - - 1,146 1,432 Franchise and managment fees 2 2 3 3 - 0 1 1 - - 6 6 Other hotel-related income 14 16 21 13 31 40 5 5 - - 71 74 Net sales 1,154 1,372 888 1,152 833 975 468 567 3,343 4,066 Other income - - - - - - - - - - - - Internal transactions - - - - - - - - 9 22 9 22 Group eliminations - - - - - - - - -9 -22 -9 -22 Total income 1,154 1,372 888 1,152 833 975 468 567 - - 3,343 4,066 Expenses -1,153 -1,254 -952 -1,107 -797 -895 -508 -553 -107 -97 -3,517 -3,906 Adjusted EBITDA 1 118 -64 45 36 80 -40 14 -107 -97 -174 160 Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 0.1 8.6 -7.2 3.9 4.3 8.2 -8.5 2.5 - - -5.2 3.9 EBITDA - - - - - - - - - - 442 1,091 EBITDA margin, % - - - - - - - - - - 13.2 26.8 and write-downs - - - - - - - - - - -3,771 -770 Net financial items - - - - - - - - - - -315 -301 EBT (Profit/loss before tax) - - - - - - - - - - -3,644 20 Assets and investments by segment 31 Mar Sweden Norway Finland Other Europe Central functions Group MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Fixed assets 10,777 11,033 9,232 11,808 14,507 13,432 5,321 4,883 -443 55 39,394 41,211 Investments in fixed assets 56 47 34 36 101 46 25 56 23 16 239 201 Revenue by country Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Apr-Mar MSEK 2020 2019 2019 2019/2020 Sweden 1,154 1,372 6,291 6,073 Norway 888 1,152 5,343 5,080 Finland 833 975 4,547 4,404 Denmark 320 394 1,979 1,906 Germany 135 158 696 673 Poland 13 15 89 87 Total countries 3,343 4,066 18,945 18,222 Other 9 22 57 44 Group eliminations -9 -22 -57 -44 Group 3,343 4,066 18,945 18,222 JANUARY-MARCH 2020 24 Revenue by type of agreement Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Apr-Mar MSEK 2020 2019 2019 2019/2020 Lease agreements 3,329 4,049 18,877 18,157 Management agreements 2 3 12 11 Franchise and partner agreements 4 3 16 17 Owned 8 11 40 37 Total 3,343 4,066 18,945 18,222 Other 9 22 57 44 Group eliminations -9 -22 -57 -44 Group 3,343 4,066 18,945 18,222 Summary of reported EBITDA & adjusted EBITDA Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Apr-Mar 2020 2019 2019 2019/2020 EBITDA 442 1091 5,425 4,776 Effect of leases, fixed and guaranteed rental charges -826 -778 -3,291 -3,339 Pre-opening costs 26 16 81 91 Items affecting comparability 184 -169 -169 184 Adjusted EBITDA -174 160 2,046 1,712 Total rental charges Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Apr-Mar Total rental charges 2020 2019 2019 2019/2020 Fixed and guaranteed rental charges according to income statement -19 -29 -74 -64 Fixed and guaranteed rental charges, reversed effect of lease -826 -778 -3,291 -3,339 Total fixed and guaranteed rental charges -845 -807 -3,365 -3,403 Variable rental charges -186 -296 -1,696 -1,586 Total rental charges -1,031 -1,103 -5,061 -4,989 Fixed and guaranteed rental charges 25.3% 19.9% 17.8% 18.7% Variable rental charges 5.6% 7.3% 9.0% 8.7% Total rental charges 30.8% 27.1% 26.7% 27.4% Quarterly data MSEK Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Net sales 3,343 4,831 5,195 4,853 4,066 4,595 Adjusted EBITDA -174 504 823 559 160 487 Adjusted EBITDA margin, % -5.2 10.4 15.8 11.5 3.9 10.6 EBIT (Operating profit/loss) -3,329 498 799 526 321 255 Profit/Loss for the period -3,927 126 387 173 37 165 Profit/lLoss for the period, excl. effect lease -3,876 189 441 222 90 172 Earnings per share, SEK -38.13 1.21 3.76 1.67 0.35 1.59 Earnings per share, SEK, excl. effects lease -37.63 1.84 4.28 2.16 0.87 1.67 Net debt / adjusted EBITDA, LTM 2.5 1.7 2.0 2.2 2.1 2.0 RevPAR (Revenue per available room), SEK 474 672 807 745 599 651 ARR (Average room revenue), SEK 1,043 1,080 1,070 1,111 1,018 1,060 OCC (Occupancy), % 45.5 62.2 75.5 67.1 58.9 61.4 JANUARY-MARCH 2020 25 Quarterly data per segment Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Net sales Sweden 1,154 1,622 1,674 1,623 1,372 1,621 Norway 888 1,277 1,519 1,397 1,152 1,260 Finland 833 1,222 1,234 1,115 975 1,084 Other Europe 468 710 768 718 567 630 Total net sales 3,343 4,831 5,195 4,853 4,066 4,595 Adjusted EBITDA Sweden 1 239 309 244 118 244 Norway -64 115 232 148 45 100 Finland 36 216 247 165 80 186 Other Europe -40 60 125 97 14 76 Central functions -107 -126 -90 -95 -97 -119 Total adj EBITDA -174 504 823 559 160 487 Adjusted EBITDA margin, % -5.2% 10.4% 15.8% 11.5% 3.9% 10.6% Exchange rates Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec SEK/EUR 2020 2019 2019 Income statement (average) 10.6647 10.4173 10.5892 Balance sheet (at end of period) 11.0832 10.4221 10.4336 SEK/NOK Income statement (average) 1.0213 1.0689 1.0747 Balance sheet (at end of period) 0.9594 1.0749 1.0579 SEK/DKK Income statement (average) 1.4274 1.3957 1.4183 Balance sheet (at end of period) 1.4840 1.3963 1.3968 Alternative performance measures 31 Mar 31 Mar 31 Dec Interest-bearing net liabilities 2020 2019 2019 Liabilities to credit institutions 3,290 3,200 3,036 Liabilities, commercial papers 979 1,075 487 Cash and cash equivalents -19 -80 -26 Interest-bearing net liabilities 4,250 4,195 3,497 31 Mar 31 Mar 31 Dec Working capital 2020 2019 2019 Current assets, excl cash and bank balances 1,495 1,576 1,294 Current liabilities -3,377 -3,077 -3,266 Working capital -1,882 -1,501 -1,972 Definitions and alternative performance measures can be found on Scandic's website at scandichotelsgroup.com/en/definitions JANUARY-MARCH 2020 26 LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PROGRAM Scandic has implemented long-term incentive programs in the Group since the end of 2015. The current incentive programs were adopted by the company's annual general meetings in 2017 (LTIP 2017), 2018 (LTIP 2018) and 2019 (LTIP 2019). The long-term incentive programs enable participants to receive matching shares and performance shares provided they make their own investments in shares or allocate shares already held to the program. For each savings share, the participants may receive a matching share, where 50% of the allocation depends on a requirement related to the total return on the company's shares (TSR) being met and 50% is free of consideration. In addition, participants may receive a number of performance shares, free of consideration, depending on the degree of meeting certain performance criteria adopted by the Board of Directors related to EBITDA, cash flow and RGI (Revenue Generation Index = RevPAR in relation to the competitor group's RevPAR) for the 2017-2019 (LTIP 2017) and 2018-2020 (LTIP 2018) financial years respectively. For the LTIP 2018 and 2019, there are no RGI-related performance criteria. Matching shares and performance shares will be allocated after the end of a vesting period until the date of publication of Scandic's interim report for the first quarter 2020, the first quarter 2021 and the first quarter 2022 respectively, subject to the participant remaining a permanent employee within the Group and retaining the savings shares. Senior managers have invested in the program and may be allocated a maximum of 162,689 shares for the LTIP 2017, 203,443 shares for the LTIP 2018 and 248,735 shares for the LTIP 2019, corresponding to approximately 0.6% of Scandic's share capital and votes. The cost of the program is expected to be 10 MSEK, including social security contributions, and the cost included in the income statement for the Group in accordance with IFRS 2 amounted to 3 MSEK for the first quarter 2020, including social security contributions. The maximum cost of the program, including social security contributions, is expected to be 96 MSEK. For more information, see Note 6 in Scandic's Annual Report 2018. The expected financial exposure to shares that may be allocated under the LTIP 2017, LTIP 2018 and LTIP 2019 and the delivery of shares to participants has been hedged by Scandic's entering into a share swap agreement with a third party on market terms. JANUARY-MARCH 2020 27 The Board of Directors and the CEO affirm that this interim report gives a true and fair view of the Parent Company and Group's operations, financial position and results of operations and that it also describes the significant risks and uncertainties to which the Parent Company and Group companies are exposed. Stockholm, May 20, 2020 Per G. Braathen Ingalill Berglund Chairman Member of the Board Grant Hearn Christoffer Lundström Member of the Board Member of the Board Susanne Mørch Koch Riitta Savonlahti Member of the Board Member of the Board Martin Svalstedt Fredrik Wirdenius Member of the Board Member of the Board Marianne Sundelius Employee representative Jens Mathiesen President & CEO JANUARY-MARCH 2020 28 Auditor's report Scandic Hotels Group AB (publ) corp. reg. no. 556703-1702 Introduction We have reviewed the condensed interim financial information (interim report) of Scandic Hotels Group AB (publ) as of 31 March 2020 and the three-month period then ended. The board of directors and the CEO are responsible for the preparation and presentation of the interim financial information in accordance with IAS 34 and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim report based on our review. Scope of Review We conducted our review in accordance with theInternational Standard on Review Engagements ISRE 2410,Review of Interim Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing, ISA, and other generally accepted auditing standards in Sweden. The procedures performed in a review do not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim report is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act, regarding the Group, and with the Swedish Annual Accounts Act, regarding the Parent Company. Emphasis of Matter Without impacting our opinions stated above, we wish to bring attention to page 14, under paragraph Outlook and Event after the reporting date, where it is stated that the additional credit facility that is decisive to ensure the financing and continuity is conditional upon the rights issue being fully underwritten and that the right issue is approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting. Stockholm 20 May 2020 PricewaterhouseCoopers AB Sofia Götmar-Blomstedt Authorized Public Accountant JANUARY-MARCH 2020 29 Definitions HOTEL-RELATED KEY RATIOS ARR (Average Room Rate) The average room rate is the average room revenue per sold room. LFL (Like-for-Like) LFL refers to the hotels that were in operation during the entire period as well as during the corresponding period of the previous year. OCC (Occupancy) Refers to sold rooms in relation to the number of available rooms. Expressed as percentage. Pre-opening costs Refers to costs for contracted and newly-opened hotels before opening day. RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) Refers to the average room revenue per available room. FINANCIAL KEY RATIOS & ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES EBITDAR Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and rent. Adjusted EBITDA Earnings before pre-opening costs, items affecting comparability, interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the effects of the lease. Adjusted EBITDA margin Adjusted EBITDA as percentage of net sales. A more comprehensive list of definitions is available at scandichotelsgroup.com/en/definitions EBITDA Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBIT Earnings before interest and tax. EBT Earnings before tax. Items affecting comparability Items that are not directly related to the normal operations of the company, for example, costs for transactions, integration, restructuring and capital gains/losses from the sale of operations. Interest-bearing net liabilities Liabilities to credit institutions and commercial papers less cash and cash equivalents. Working capital, net Total current assets, excluding derivative instruments and cash and cash equivalents, less total current liabilities, excluding derivative instruments, the current portion of lease liabilities and commercial papers. EQUITY-RELATED KEY RATIOS Earnings per share The profit/loss during the period related to the shareholders of the Parent Company divided by the average number of shares. Equity per share Equity related to the shareholders of the Parent Company divided by the number of shares outstanding at the end of the period. JANUARY-MARCH 2020 30 Scandic Hotels Group Scandic is the largest hotel company in the Nordic countries with about 58,000 rooms at approximately 280 hotels in operation and under development. In 2019, the Group had annual sales of SEK 18.9 billion. We operate within the mid-market hotel segment under our industry-leading Scandic brand. We have a high share of returning guests and our Scandic Friends loyalty program is the largest in the Nordic hospitality industry with more than 2 million members. Since it was founded in 1963, Scandic has been a pioneer and driven development in the hotel industry. Scandic was listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange on December 2, 2015. Press releases (selection) 2020-04-29Scandic decides on a rights issue of approximately SEK 1.75 billion and agrees on a SEK 1.15 billion credit facility 2020-03-16Scandic's Board of Directors proposes to cancel dividend for 2019 in order to improve the financial position 2020-03-12Business situation continues to worsen due to coronavirus - Scandic to give notice of termination 2020-03-09Scandic revises sales forecast for first quarter2020-02-18Scandic launches new hotel brand 2019-11-22Changes in Scandic's organization to strengthen portfolio development 2019-11-13Scandic to open new hotel in Örebro 2019-10-22Scandic to open central Helsinki's largest conference hotel 2019-10-04Nomination Committee for Scandic's AGM 2020 appointed 2019-09-24Scandic signs agreement for prestigious hotel and conference center in Aarhus harbor scandichotelsgroup.com Scandic Hotels Follow us in digital channels Group AB (Publ.) Corp. id. 556703-1702 Location: Stockholm Head office: Sveavägen 167 102 33 Stockholm Phone: +46 8 517 350 00 The leading hotel company in the Nordics January - March 2020 SUBSTANTIAL COST REDUCTIONS & SECURED FINANCING FIRST QUARTER IN SUMMARY Net sales dropped 17.8% to 3,343 MSEK (4,066).

Net sales grew in January and February but fell dramatically in March due to extremely low levels of activity as a result of the spread of the coronavirus.

Extensive measures taken to lower cost levels including furlough and terminations of employees.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to -174 MSEK (160). Implemented cost reductions helped mitigate the negative effect of low occupancy levels in March.

-174 MSEK (160). Implemented cost reductions helped mitigate the negative effect of low occupancy levels in March. Expenses affecting comparability, mainly related to staffing reductions in the company's Swedish operations, totaled -184 MSEK.

-184 MSEK. Revaluation of intangible assets, mainly goodwill, leading to write-down of 2,955 MSEK.

write-down of 2,955 MSEK. Non-cash tax expense of around 400 MSEK resulting from the Administrative Court of Finland's rejection of Scandic's appeal regarding supplementary taxation for 2007-2017.

tax expense of around 400 MSEK resulting from the Administrative Court of Finland's rejection of Scandic's appeal regarding supplementary taxation for 2007-2017. Adjusted for the effect of finance leases and items affecting comparability, earnings per share totaled

-36.23 SEK (-0.79), with a material negative impact from the impairment and the tax cost in the quarter.

-36.23 SEK (-0.79), with a material negative impact from the impairment and the tax cost in the quarter. On March 16, Scandic's Board of Directors resolved to withdraw its previous dividend proposal of 3.70

SEK per share due to the company's dramatically worsened business situation. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE On April 29, Scandic announced a 1,150 MSEK increase in its credit facilities, to 6,650 MSEK in total, and a guaranteed rights issue of 1,750 MSEK with preferential rights for existing shareholders. GROUP KEY RATIOS Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Apr-Mar MSEK 2020 2019 2019 2019/2020 Financial key ratios Net sales 3,343 4,066 18,945 18,222 Adjusted EBITDA -174 160 2,046 1,712 Adjusted EBITDA margin, % -5.2 3.9 10.8 9.4 EBITDA 442 1,091 5,425 4,776 Net profit/loss for the period -3,927 37 725 -3,239 Net profit/loss for the period excl. effect leases -3,876 90 942 -3,024 Earnings per share, SEK -38.13 0.35 7.01 -31.47 Earnings per share, SEK, excl. effect leases -37.63 0.87 9.15 -29.36 Earnings per share, SEK, excl. effect leases & items affecting comparability -36.23 -0.79 7.49 -27.96 Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA, LTM 2.5 2.1 1.7 2.5 Hotel-related key ratios RevPAR (SEK) 474 599 707 675 ARR (Average Room Rate), SEK 1,043 1,018 1,071 1,078 OCC (Occupancy), % 45.5 58.9 66.0 62.6 Total number of rooms on reporting date 53,071 51,808 52,755 53,071 THIS INFORMATION IS INFORMATION THAT SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB IS OBLIGED TO MAKE PUBLIC PURSUANT TO THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION. THE INFORMATION WAS SUBMITTED FOR PUBLICATION, THROUGH THE AGENCY OF THE CONTACT PERSON SET OUT ABOVE, AT 07.30 CET ON MAY 20 2020. CEO'S COMMENTS A quarter marked by the coronavirus crisis The first quarter of 2020 was dominated by the coronavirus crisis. The year got off to a good start with sales increasing in both January and February, but from the end of February, we began to notice declining demand with fewer international visitors and travel restrictions among our corporate customers. Subsequently, the government decisions taken to reduce the spread of the coronavirus resulted in an extremely low level of activity that we've never experienced before. In March, in principle, our net sales were halved compared to the previous year. Quick, powerful measures At the end of February, we initiated a series of measures to reduce costs. Excluding rents, we've managed to lower costs by just over 70 percent at the beginning of the second quarter mainly due to lower variable costs, staff reductions and measures to lower the general cost level. We have also benefited from targeted state aid including furlough and support to cover fixed costs. We are preparing further measures to compensate for the reduction in state aid over time as it is gradually removed. Our ambition is for Scandic to be profitable at lower occupancy levels than before. Similarly, we will analyze our fixed and guaranteed rent levels to find solutions together with our property owners that will make it profitable to run hotel operations with lower occupancy levels than before. Improved booking trend In April, Scandic's occupancy rate hit a record low of 6 percent. Both occupancy and the booking trend have improved since mid-April. From the end of May, we plan to gradually reopen more hotels. We expect a gradual increase in occupancy of a few percentage points per month in May and June. When the holiday season starts, we expect further improvement as national tourism flows resume. That said, the level of uncertainty remains high and we are preparing for a slow recovery in demand with continued cost reductions and cash flow enhancing measures determining our success. For 2020, we expect sales to be more than halved compared with 2019. Result in the quarter was negatively affected by two non-cash items in the form of impairment of intangible assets of around 3 billion SEK and a tax expense of around 400 MSEK related to a tax ruling in Finland. Scandic will appeal the ruling. Financing secured, well positioned for recovery On April 29, we announced that we had obtained a financing solution with an extended credit facility and a guaranteed rights issue to secure Scandic's future liquidity needs while enabling continued development of the company. With the extensive cost-efficiency measures now being implemented, we're creating very good opportunities in the long term to exceed our EBITDA margin target of 11 percent, even in a market with lower RevPAR levels than last year. Jens Mathiesen President & CEO "At the end of February, we initiated a series of measures to reduce costs" "When the holiday seasonstarts, we expect furtherimprovement as nationaltourism flows resume" "On April 29, we announced that we had obtained a financing solution with an extended credit facility and a guaranteed rights issue tosecure Scandic's future liquidity needs" JANUARY-MARCH 2020 2 NORDIC HOTEL MARKET DEVELOPMENT IN THE QUARTER Good demand in January and February 2020 began with a market trend that was broadly in line with the previous year. In the first two months, hotel demand increased in terms of the number of sold rooms in Sweden, Norway and Finland, while demand declined marginally in Denmark. In January and February, market RevPAR rose in both Finland and Norway, while RevPAR remained relatively unchanged in Sweden and fell somewhat in Denmark. Dramatic drop in demand in March As a result of the spread of the coronavirus, occupancy decreased significantly in all markets in March. Initially, this was due to a lower number of international visitors and travel restrictions among corporate customers. Subsequently, government decisions taken to reduce the spread of the coronavirus led to an extremely low level of activity. In March, demand measured in terms of the number of sold rooms and market RevPAR decreased between 50 and 65 percent. The largest drop was in Denmark, while the Swedish market was slightly less impacted. The decrease in RevPAR in March is fully due to the lower occupancy level while average room rates rose by between 1 and 6 percent. Occupancy in the Nordic markets was between 23 and 29 percent in March, compared with 59 to 67 percent in March 2019. The level of activity in Sweden has generally been higher than in the other Nordic countries due to less extensive government restrictions. In general, the larger cities have been hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis. For the first quarter as a whole, market RevPAR decreased between 19 and 28 percent, while occupancy was between 44 and 47 percent. Continued extremely low occupancy in April The hotel market weakened further in April as a result of the coronavirus crisis. In April, the average occupancy rate in the Swedish market was about 12 percent while RevPAR was down by about 83 percent. In Norway, market occupancy in April was just under 7 percent and RevPAR fell by 86 percent. In Finland and Denmark, occupancy was between 4 and 5 percent and RevPAR dropped between 93 and 94 percent. MARKET OCCUPANCY Q1 2020 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% Sweden Norway Finland Denmar k Jan-20Feb-20 Mar-20 Apr-20 Source: Benchmarking Alliance JANUARY-MARCH 2020 3 HOTEL PORTFOLIO Existing hotel portfolio At the end of the period, Scandic had 53,071 rooms in operation at 269 hotels, of which 245 had lease agreements. On January 30, Scandic Voss, a hotel with 215 rooms, opened in Norway. In total, the number of rooms in operation grew by 316 during the quarter, of which 276 were at hotels with lease agreements. Approx. 15 percent of Scandic's leases expire by the end of 2022 and around 25 percent by the end of 2025. Portfolio changes Number of rooms Opening balance January 1, 2020 Lease contracts 49,566 Franchise, Management & Other 3,189 Total 52,755 Change lease contracts 276 Change other 40 Total change during the quarter 316 Closing balance March 31, 2020 Lease contracts 49,842 Franchise, Management & Other 3,229 Total 53,071 Number of hotels in operation and in pipeline Operational on Mar 31, 2020 Pipeline on Mar 31, 2020 of which with of which with Hotels Lease contracts Rooms Lease contracts Hotels Rooms Sweden 84 78 17,539 16,747 4 1,188 Norway 88 72 16,531 14,371 2 902 Finland 64 63 12,328 12,261 2 1,199 Denmark 27 26 4,955 4,745 4 1,574 Other Europe 6 6 1,718 1,718 2 739 Total 269 245 53,071 49,842 14 5,602 Change during the quarter 1 1 316 276 -1 -280 High-quality pipeline At the end of the period, Scandic's pipeline included a net of 14 hotels with 5,602 rooms, corresponding to 10.6% of the current portfolio. One of the hotels in pipeline has planned opening in 2020. The number of hotels in the pipeline was reduced by the planned exit of Scandic Ferrum with 171 rooms due to the ongoing transformation of the city of Kiruna, Sweden, as well as the planned closing of two hotels in Finland, Scandic Järvenpää and Scandic Salo that together have 159 rooms that will be divested during the year. The gross pipeline included 17 hotels with 5,932 rum. For 2020 to 2024, the pipeline's need for investments is expected to amount to 1.2 SEK billion. JANUARY-MARCH 2020 4 SALES & ADJUSTED EBITDA Group Jan-Mar Jan-Mar 2020 2019 % Net sales (MSEK) 3,343 4,066 -17.8% Currency effects -16 -0.3% Organic growth -707 -17.5% New hotels 55 1.3% Exits -67 -1.7% LFL -694 -17.1% Adjusted EBITDA -174 160 -208.8% % margin -5.2% 3.9% RevPAR (SEK) 474 599 -20.8% Currency effects -2 -0.2% New hotels/exits -1 -0.3% LFL -122 -20.3% First quarter Net salesfell by 17.8% to 3,343 MSEK (4,066). Currency effects impacted net sales negatively by 0.3%. Organic growth, i.e. sales growth excluding currency effects and acquisitions, amounted to -17.5% or -707 MSEK. Organic growth was affected negatively by the spread of the coronavirus in all countries. For comparable units, net sales fell by 17.1%. Average Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) dropped 20.6% in local currency compared with the previous year. RevPAR for comparable units went down 20.3%. RevPAR for comparable units fell in all countries. Revenue from restaurant and conference operationsdecreased by 19.9% and the share of total net sales dropped to 34.3% (35.2). Rental costsexcluding the effect of finance leases accounted for 30.8% (27.1) of net sales. Fixed and guaranteed rental costs accounted for 82.0% (73.2) of total rental costs. Results for central functions fell to-107MSEK(-97).The increased costs are partly due to new expenses for the development of the new Scandic GO brand. Adjusted EBITDAdropped to -174 MSEK (160). The adjusted EBITDA margin fell to -5.2% (3.9). Currency translation effects had a marginal impact on adjusted EBITDA compared with the same period of the previous year. All countries reported lower adjusted EBITDA compared with the same period of the previous year. . JANUARY-MARCH 2020 5 Segment reporting Quarterly, Jan-Mar Net sales Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA margin MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sweden 1,154 1,372 1 118 0.1% 8.6% Norway 888 1,152 -64 45 -7.2% 3.9% Finland 833 975 36 80 4.3% 8.2% Other Europe 468 567 -40 14 -8.5% 2.5% Central costs and Group adjustments - - -107 -97 - - Total Group 3,343 4,066 -174 160 -5.2% 3.9% JANUARY-MARCH 2020 6 EFFECTS OF IFRS 16 As of January 1, 2019, the Group applies IFRS 16 Leases. The new accounting principle means that lease agreements with a fixed or minimum rent are recognized in the balance sheet as a right-of-use asset and a finance lease liability. IFRS 16 has a major impact on Scandic's income statement and balance sheet. Reported EBITDA increases as the cost of leases falls while depreciation of right-of-use assets and interest expenses for the finance lease liability grow. With the current portfolio of lease agreements, at the end of 2019, net profit after tax for 2020 is expected to be negatively impacted by approximately 180 MSEK (217). With an unchanged portfolio of finance lease agreements and unchanged assumptions, the negative effect on the result is expected to decline over time and affect the net result positively from 2026. This is because interest costs for the finance lease debt decrease over time as the debt is amortized continuously. The definition of adjusted EBITDA has not changed compared with the previous year and excludes the effect of finance leases. The table below shows the bridge between the income statement excluding the effect of finance leases to the reported income statement according to IFRS. Summary of the effects of IFRS 16 Jan-Mar 2020 Excl. effect IFRS 16 Effect IFRS 16 Reported Total operating income 3,343 0 3,343 EBITDAR 857 0 857 Total rental charges -1,031 826 -205 Adjusted EBITDA -174 Pre-opening costs -26 0 -26 Items affecting comparability -184 0 -184 EBITDA -384 826 442 Depreciations, amortizations and impairment losses -3,166 -605 -3,771 EBIT -3,550 221 -3,329 Net financial items -29 -286 -315 EBT (Profit before tax) -3,579 -65 -3,644 Tax -296 13 -283 Profit/loss for the period -3,876 -51 -3,927 Earnings per share, SEK -37.63 -0.50 -38.13 Jan-Mar 2019 Reported 4,066 1,263 -325 -16 169 1,091 -770 321 -301 20 17 37 0.35 Result excluding effect of leases Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Apr-Mar 2020 2019 2019 2019/2020 Total operating income 3,343 4,066 18,945 18,222 EBITDAR 857 1,263 7,107 6,701 Total rental charges -1,031 -1,103 -5,061 -4,989 Adjusted EBITDA -174 160 2,046 1,712 Pre-opening costs -26 -16 -81 -91 Items affecting comparability -184 169 169 -184 EBITDA -384 313 2,134 1,437 Depreciations, amortizations and impairment losses -3,166 -199 -859 -3,826 EBIT -3,550 114 1,275 -2,389 Net financial items -29 -27 -99 -102 EBT (Profit before tax) -3,579 87 1,176 -2,491 Tax -296 3 -234 -534 Profit/loss for the period -3,876 90 942 -3,025 Earnings per share, SEK -37.63 0.87 9.15 -29.36 JANUARY-MARCH 2020 7 REPORTED RESULT First quarter EBITDAwas 442 MSEK (1,091) and -384 MSEK (313) excluding the effect of leases. EBITDA included pre- opening costs for new hotels of -26 MSEK (-16). Items affecting comparability amounted to -184 MSEK (169), primarily related to costs associated with employee reduction in Sweden. Items affecting comparability for the same period of the previous year mainly comprised a capital gain from the sale of Scandic Hasselbacken. EBITwas -3,329 MSEK (321) and -3,550 MSEK (114) excluding the effect of leases. Due to the negative effects of the spread of the coronavirus on Scandic's operations, non-current assets were tested for impairment in connection with the preparation of the interim report for the first quarter. The impairment test shows an impairment of intangible assets of 2,955 MSEK. The impairment mainly refers to assets in Norway and Sweden but also to Denmark and Finland. Approximately 85 percent of the impairment is due to the increased discount rate from the estimated increased risk and ensuing return requirements on hotel operations. The remaining part of the impairment amount is due to the fact that future cash flows are expected to be somewhat lower. Depreciation and amortization totaled -816 MSEK (-770). The increase is primarily due to the effect of leases. Excluding the effect of leases, depreciation and amortization amounted to - 211 MSEK (-199). The Group's net financial expense amounted to-315MSEK(-301)MSEK and-29(-27)excluding the effect of leases. The interest expense, excluding the effect of leases, was-25MSEK(-28). Earnings before taxwas -3,644 MSEK (profit: 20) and -3,579 MSEK (profit: 87) excluding the effect of leases. Reported taxamounted to -283 MSEK (17). The administrative court in Finland rejected Scandic's appeal regarding the supplementary taxation of the Finnish branch of Scandic Hotels AB in the years 2007- 2017. The supplementary taxation amounts to approximately 400 MSEK and was fully expensed in the first quarter. The amount is marginally lower than the company's previous payment to the Finnish Tax Administration. Scandic will therefore receive approximately 15 MSEK. Scandic is planning to appeal the decision. Net earningswas -3,927 MSEK (profit: 37). Excluding the effect of leases, net loss totaled -3,876 MSEK (profit: 90). Earnings per shareafter dilution amounted to -38.13 SEK (0.35) per share and -37.63 SEK (0.87) excluding leases. Adjusted for items affecting comparability, earnings per share amounted to -36.23 SEK (0.79) with a material negative impact on the impairment of intangible assets and the tax cost in the quarter. Earnings per share Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Apr-Mar 2020 2019 2019 2019/2020 Earnings per share, SEK -38.13 0.35 7.01 -31.47 Effect from lease -0.50 -0.51 -2.11 -2.10 Earnings per share, SEK, excl. effect lease -37.63 0.87 9.15 -29.36 Items affecting comparability -1.40 1.66 1.66 -1.40 Earnings per share, SEK, excl. effect lease & items affecting comparability -36.23 -0.79 7.49 -27.96 CASH FLOW & FINANCIAL POSITION JANUARY-SEPTEMBER Operating cash flow, excluding leases, was -501 MSEK (-328) in the first quarter. The cash flow contribution from the change in working capital amounted to -24 MSEK (-254). The improvement is due reduction in accounts receivable and an increase in operating liabilities. Paid tax amounted to -81 MSEK (-215). Net investments totaled -239 MSEK (-201), of which hotel renovations accounted for -182 MSEK (-117) and IT for JANUARY-MARCH 2020 8 -23 MSEK (-15). Investments in new hotels and increased room capacity totaled -34 MSEK (-69). During the same period in the previous year, Scandic received the preliminary purchase price of 230 MSEK for the divestment of Scandic Hasselbacken. In total, the free cash flow fell to -740 MSEK (-299). Operating cash flow Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Apr-Mar MSEK 2020 2019 2019 2019/2020 Adjusted EBITDA -174 160 2 046 1 712 Pre-opening costs -26 -16 -81 -91 Non-recurring items -184 169 169 -184 Adjustments for non-cash items 6 -154 -173 -13 Paid tax -81 -215 -343 -209 Change in working capital -24 -254 158 388 Interests paid, credit institutions -18 -18 -71 -71 Cash flow from operations -501 -328 1 705 1 532 Investments in hotel renovations -182 -117 -717 -782 Investments in IT -23 -15 -71 -79 Free cash flow before investments in expansions -706 -460 917 671 Acquisitions/sales of operations - 230 232 2 Investments in new capacity -34 -69 -367 -332 Free cash flow -740 -299 782 341 Other items in financing activities - - -20 -20 Transaction costs expensed -3 -4 -8 -7 Exchange difference in net debt -10 -55 -55 -10 Dividend - - -360 -360 Change net debt -753 -358 339 -56 The balance sheet total on March 31, 2020 was 40,908 MSEK compared with 43,509 MSEK on December 31, 2019. Interest-bearing net liabilities, excluding lease liabilities, rose 753 MSEK to 4,250 MSEK in the first quarter. The increase is primarily due to the negative free cash flow. Net debt on March 31, 2020 corresponded to 2.5x adjusted EBITDA for the past 12 months (2.1x as per March 31, 2019). Total credit facilities amounted to 5,500 MSEK at the end of the first quarter. Loans from credit institutions amounted to 3,290 MSEK, commercial papers totaled 979 MSEK and cash and cash equivalents amounted to 19 MSEK. On March 31, 2019, the average number of shares and votes was 103,021,361 after dilution. Equity was 2,599 MSEK compared with 6,418 MSEK on March 31, 2019. JANUARY-MARCH 2020 9 SEGMENT REPORTING Sweden Jan-Mar Jan-Mar 2020 2019 % Net sales (MSEK) 1,154 1,372 -15.9% Organic growth -218 -15.9% New hotels - - Exits -7 -0.5% LFL -211 -15.4% Adjusted EBITDA 1 118 -99.1% % margin 0.1% 8.6% RevPAR (SEK) 494 619 -20.2% New hotels/exits 1 0.1% LFL -126 -20.3% ARR (SEK) 1,031 1,005 2.6% OCC % 47.9% 61.6% First quarter Net sales dropped 15.9% to 1,154 MSEK (1,372). For comparable units, net sales went down 15.4%. Scandic Hasselbacken in Stockholm was sold on March 1, 2019, which affected net sales for the quarter negatively by 7.4 MSEK compared with the previous year. Average Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) went down 20.2% compared with the same quarter the previous year. RevPAR for comparable units decreased by 20.3%. Adjusted EBITDA dropped to 1 MSEK (118). The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased from 8.6% to 0.1%. JANUARY-MARCH 2020 10 Norway Jan-Mar Jan-Mar 2020 2019 % Net sales (MSEK) 888 1,152 -22.8% Currency effects -53 -4.4% Organic growth -211 -18.4% New hotels 22 1.9% Exits -6 -0.5% LFL -228 -19.8% Adjusted EBITDA -64 45 -244.3% % margin -7.2% 3.9% RevPAR (SEK) 415 564 -26.4% Currency effects -25 -4.4% New hotels/exits -7 -1.3% LFL -117 -20.7% ARR (SEK) 1,003 1,044 -3.9% OCC % 41.4% 54.0% First quarter Net sales dropped 22.8% to 888 MSEK (1,152). For comparable units, net sales went down 19.8%. New hotels contributed 22 MSEK during the quarter. The greatest contributors were Stavanger Royal, which Scandic took over on October 1, 2019, and Scandic Voss, which opened on January 30, 2020. Average Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) decreased 22.0% in local currency compared with the same quarter in the previous year. RevPAR for comparable units decreased by 20.7%. Adjusted EBITDA dropped to -64 MSEK (45). The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to -7.2% (3.9). JANUARY-MARCH 2020 11 Finland Jan-Mar Jan-Mar 2020 2019 % Net sales (MSEK) 833 975 -14.6% Currency effects 23 2.3% Organic growth -165 -16.9% New hotels 5 0.5% Exits -54 -5.5% LFL -116 -11.9% Adjusted EBITDA 36 80 -54.9% % margin 4.3% 8.2% RevPAR (SEK) 513 570 -9.9% Currency effects 14 2.5% New hotels/exits 4 0.6% LFL -74 -13.0% ARR (SEK) 1,093 997 9.7% OCC % 46.9% 57.1% First quarter Net sales dropped 14.6% to 833 MSEK (975). For comparable units, net sales went down 11.9%. New/exited hotels contributed a net of -51 MSEK. Scandic Eden, which was closed for renovations in December 2019, had the greatest negative effect. Average Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) went down 12.4% in local currency compared with the same quarter the previous year. RevPAR for comparable units decreased by 13.0%. Adjusted EBITDA dropped to 36 MSEK (45). The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 4.3% (8.2). JANUARY-MARCH 2020 12 Other Europe Jan-Mar Jan-Mar 2020 2019 % Net sales (MSEK) 468 567 -17.4% Currency effects 12 2.3% Organic growth -112 -19.7% New hotels 27 4.8% Exits - LFL -139 -24.5% Adjusted EBITDA -40 14 -384.3% % margin -8.5% 2.5% RevPAR (SEK) 483 681 -29.1% Currency effects 16 2.3% New hotels/exits -7 -1.0% LFL -207 -30.4% ARR (SEK) 1,059 1,042 1.7% OCC % 45.6% 65.4% First quarter Since January 1, 2018, the Other Europe segment has included Scandic's operations in Denmark, Germany and Poland. Net sales dropped 17.4% to 468 MSEK (567). For comparable units, net sales went down 24.5%. New hotels contributed 27 MSEK with Copenhagen's Scandic Falkoner as the greatest contributor. Average Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) went down 31.4% in local currency compared with the same quarter the previous year. RevPAR for comparable units decreased by 30.4%. RevPAR declined in all countries. Adjusted EBITDA dropped to -40 MSEK (14). The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to -8.5% (2.5). JANUARY-MARCH 2020 13 Central functions Adjusted EBITDA for central functions amounted to EMPLOYEES The average number of employees in the Group was 10,136 on March 31, 2020 compared with 11,000 on March 31, 2019. OUTLOOK AND EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING DATE As a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Scandic has been impacted by a significant loss of revenue with highly negative consequences for profits and cash flow. For this reason, Scandic initiated a process already in mid-March to ensure that the Group would have sufficient liquidity both during the outbreak of the pandemic and for the period until demand has reached a level where positive cash flow may be expected. The calculations assume that Scandic's business situation will be very weak with occupancy expected to be between 7 and 11 percent until the second quarter 2020, followed by a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. In 2021, RevPAR is expected to be 15 to 25 percent lower than in 2019. Combined with measures taken to cut costs and strengthen cash flow, this has resulted in a need for additional liquidity including a requisite safety margin and operational liquidity needs of 2.9 billion SEK until the end of 2021. The need is expected to be greatest in the first six months of 2021 due to the seasonal increase in working capital and the payment of deferred taxes and fees. At the end of April, a solution to the liquidity needs was presented when the Board of Directors resolved on a 1.75 billion SEK rights issue with preferential rights for shareholders and also entered into an agreement with the existing lending banks for an additional 1.15 billion SEK credit facility. In addition to customary terms and conditions, the credit facility is conditional upon the rights issue being fully underwritten. The rights issue has strong support among Scandic's current shareholders and Stena Sessan, AMF and Formica Capital have entered into subscription undertakings for 41.6 percent of the shares. AMF has made an additional subscription undertaking for 500 MSEK, or 28.6 percent of the votes, provided its ownership does not exceed 29.9 percent after the rights issue is finalized. In addition, Swedbank Robur has expressed its intention to subscribe for its 5.7 percent share. As regards the remaining part of the issue, DnB and Goldman Sachs have confirmed that they will enter into an underwriting agreement at the point in time when the rights issue is initiated. Even if it is still highly uncertain how long the Covid-19 pandemic will -107 MSEK (-97) during the quarter. continue and how Scandic's business will be affected, it is highly likely that the measures described above, combined with continued good business practices regarding managing revenue, expenses and cash flow, will suffice to ensure liquidity and continuity both this year and the next. OUTLOOK FOR THE COMING QUARTER In April, Scandic's occupancy rate hit a record low of 6 percent. Both occupancy and the booking trend have improved since mid-April. From the end of May, we plan to gradually reopen more hotels. We expect a gradual increase in occupancy of a few percentage points per month in May and June. When the holiday season starts, we expect further improvement as national tourism flows resume. FINANCIAL TARGETS At the beginning of 2016, Scandic adopted the following financial targets: Annual net sales growth of at least 5 percent on average over a business cycle, excluding potential M&As.

An adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 11 percent on average over a business cycle.

Net debt in relation to adjusted EBITDA of 2-3x. DIVIDEND & AGM On March 16, 2020, Scandic's Board of Directors resolved to withdraw the previous dividend proposal of 3.70 SEK per share due to the company's worsened business situation. Scandic will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on May 28, 2020 and the company's Annual General Meeting will take place in Stockholm on June 15, 2020. PRESENTATION OF THE REPORT A webcast presentation of the company's interim report for the first quarter will be held at 09.00 on May 20, 2020 by President & CEO Jens Mathiesen and CFO Jan Johansson. The webcast will be livestreamed on JANUARY-MARCH 2020 14 Scandic's website at scandichotelsgroup.com and SE +46850558355, UK:+443333009269(please call in five minutes before the start). The presentation will also be available afterwards at scandichotelsgroup.com FOR MORE INFORMATION Jan Johansson Chief Financial Officer Phone: +46 70 575 89 72 jan.johansson@scandichotels.com Henrik Vikström Director Investor Relations Phone: +46 70 952 80 06 henrik.vikstrom@scandichotels.com FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020-05-28 Extraordinary General Meeting 2020-06-15 Annual General Meeting 2020-07-17 Interim report Q2 2020 (silent period from June 16, 2020) 2020-11-03 Interim report Q3 2020 (silent period from October 2, 2020) JANUARY-MARCH 2020 15 SIGNIFICANT RISKS & UNCERTAINTY FACTORS Scandic operates in a sector where demand for hotel nights and conferences is influenced by the underlying domestic economic development and purchasing power in the geographic markets in which Scandic does business as well as in the markets from which there is a significant amount of travel to the Nordic countries. Additionally, profitability in the sector is impacted by changes in room capacity. Increased capacity can initially lead to lower occupancy in the short term, but in the long term, it can also help stimulate interest in business and leisure destinations, which in turn can have a positive effect on the number of hotel nights. Scandic's business model is based on lease agreements where approximately 90% of its hotels (based on the number of rooms) have variable revenue-based rents. This leads to lower profit risks since revenue losses are partly offset by reduced rental costs. Scandic's other costs also include a high share of variable costs where above all, staffing flexibility is critical for being able to adapt cost levels to variations in demand. This gives Scandic a flexible cost structure that helps lessen the effects of seasonal and economic fluctuations. On March 31, 2020, Scandic's goodwill and intangible assets amounted to 6,988 MSEK. The recognized value mainly relates to operations in Sweden, Norway and Finland. A significant downturn in the hotel markets in these countries would affect expected cash flow negatively, and consequently, the value of goodwill and other intangible assets. SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS Scandic has a cost structure consisting of variable costs that are affected by changes in volume and costs that are fixed and independent of changes in volume in the short term. Costs that are affected by changes in volume are primarily sales commissions and other distribution costs, the cost of goods sold, sales-based rental costs, property-related costs (energy, water, etc.), payroll expenses for hotel employees without guaranteed working hours and cost of certain services such as laundry. Costs that are not affected by changes in volume largely consist of payroll expenses for hotel employees with guaranteed working hours, fixed and guaranteed rental costs and costs related to country and Group-wide functions such as sales, marketing, IT and other administrative services. Based on figures for the full year 2019, it is estimated that a rise or fall in occupancy or volumes from restaurant and conference operations of 1 percent would affect Scandic's adjusted EBITDA by approximately 150 MSEK and the adjusted EBITDA margin by 0.6 percent on an annual basis. The assessment refers to changes in volume within a minor interval (+/-2%) and assumes that the change in sales would not cause any leases to pass the minimum rent threshold or changes in fixed costs. The operations of Scandic's subsidiaries are mainly local with revenues and expenses in domestic currencies and the Group's internal sales are low. This means that currency exposure due to transactions is limited to the operating profit/loss. Exchange rate fluctuations in the Group arise from the revaluation of Scandic's foreign subsidiaries' income statements and balance sheets to SEK. JANUARY-MARCH 2020 16 Consolidated income statement Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Apr-Mar MSEK 2020 2019 2019 2019/2020 INCOME Room revenue 2,121 2,553 12,416 11,984 Restaurant and conference revenue* 1,145 1,431 6,095 5,809 Franchise and management fees 6 6 30 30 Other hotel-related revenue 71 76 404 399 Net sales 3,343 4,066 18,945 18,222 Other income - - - - TOTAL OPERATING INCOME 3,343 4,066 18,945 18,222 OPERATING COSTS Raw materials and consumables -290 -373 -1,634 -1,551 Other external costs -894 -1,020 -4,335 -4,209 Personnel costs -1,302 -1,410 -5,869 -5,761 Fixed and guaranteed rental charges -19 -29 -74 -64 Variable rental charges -186 -296 -1,696 -1,586 Pre-opening costs -26 -16 -81 -91 Items affecting comparability -184 169 169 -184 EBITDA 442 1,091 5,425 4,776 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses -3,771 -770 -3,281 -6,282 TOTAL OPERATING COSTS -6,672 -3,745 -16,801 -19,728 EBIT (Operating profit/loss) -3,329 321 2,144 -1,506 Financial income - 2 11 9 Financial expenses -315 -303 -1,253 -1,265 Net financial items -315 -301 -1,242 -1,256 EBT (Profit/loss before taxes) -3,644 20 902 -2,762 Taxes -283 17 -177 -477 PROFIT/LOSS FOR PERIOD -3,927 37 725 -3,239 Profit/loss for period relating to: Parent Company shareholders -3,928 36 722 -3,242 Non-controlling interest 1 1 3 3 Profit/loss for period -3,927 37 725 -3,239 Average number of outstanding shares before dilution 102,985,075 102,985,075 103,006,267 103,006,209 Average number of outstanding shares after dilution 103,021,361 103,017,705 103,036,484 103,021,361 Earnings per share before dilution, SEK -38.14 0.35 7.01 -31.47 Earnings per share after dilution, SEK -38.13 0.35 7.01 -31.47 *) Revenue from bars, restaurants, breakfasts and conferences including rental of premises. JANUARY-MARCH 2020 17 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Apr-Mar MSEK 2020 2019 2019 2019/2020 Profit/loss for period -3,927 37 725 -3,239 Items that may be reclassified to the income statement -67 87 69 -85 Items that may not be reclassified to the income statement -9 -45 -159 -123 Other comprehensive income -76 42 -90 -208 Total comprehensive income for period -4,003 79 635 -3,447 Relating to: Parent Company shareholders -4,004 76 626 -3,454 Non-controlling interest 1 3 9 7 Consolidated balance sheet, summary 31 Mar 31 Mar 31 Dec MSEK 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Intangible assets 6,988 9,975 9,941 Buildings and land 27,269 26,104 26,759 Equipment, fixtures and fittings 4,921 4,543 4,865 Financial fixed assets 216 589 616 Total fixed assets 39,394 41,211 42,181 Current assets 1,495 1,574 1,294 Derivative instruments - 25 8 Assets held for sale - 2 - Cash and cash equivalents 19 80 26 Total current assets 1,514 1,681 1,328 TOTAL ASSETS 40,908 42,892 43,509 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company 2,560 6,377 6,557 Non-controlling interest 39 41 43 Total equity 2,599 6,418 6,601 Liabilities to credit institutions 3,290 3,200 3,036 Lease liabilities 27,158 25,930 26,661 Other long-term liabilities 1,229 1,204 1,342 Total long-term liabilities 31,677 30,335 31,039 Derivative instruments 72 - - Current liabilities for leases 2,204 1,988 2,116 Commercial papers 979 1,075 487 Liabilities held for sale - 1 - Other current liabilities 3,377 3,076 3,266 Total current liabilities 6,632 6,139 5,869 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 40,908 42,892 43,509 Equity per share, SEK 24.9 61.9 63.7 Total number of shares outstanding, end of period 102,985,075 102,985,075 102,985,075 Working capital -1,882 -1,501 -1,972 Interest-bearing net liabilities 4,250 4,194 3,497 Interest-bearing net liabilities/adjusted EBITDA 2.5 2.1 1.7 JANUARY-MARCH 2020 18 Changes in Group equity Non- Share Share premium Translation Retained controlling MSEK capital reserve reserve earnings Total interest Total equity OPENING BALANCE 01/01/2019 26 7,865 85 -1,674 6,302 38 6,340 Profit/loss for the period - - - 36 36 1 37 Total other comprehensive income, net after tax - - 85 -45 40 2 42 Total comprehensive income for the year - - 85 -9 76 3 79 Total transactions with shareholders -1 -1 -1 CLOSING BALANCE 03/31/2019 26 7,865 170 -1,684 6,377 41 6,418 Profit/loss for the period - - - 686 686 2 688 Total other comprehensive income, net after tax - - -22 -114 -136 4 -132 Total comprehensive income for the year - - -22 573 550 6 556 Total transactions with shareholders - - - -370 -370 -4 -374 CLOSING BALANCE 12/31/2019 26 7,865 148 -1,481 6,557 43 6,601 Change in accounting principles - - - - - - - OPENING BALANCE 01/01/2020 26 7,865 148 -1,481 6,557 43 6,601 Profit/loss for the period - - - -3,928 -3,928 1 -3,927 Total other comprehensive income, net after tax - - -62 -9 -71 -5 -76 Total comprehensive income for the year -62 -3,937 -3,999 -4 -4,003 Total transactions with shareholders - - - 2 2 - 2 CLOSING BALANCE 03/31/2020 26 7,865 86 -5,416 2,560 39 2,599 JANUARY-MARCH 2020 19 Consolidated cash flow statement Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Apr-Mar 2020 2019 2019 2019/2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES EBIT (Operating profit/loss) -3,329 321 2,144 -1,506 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 3,771 770 3,281 6,282 Items not included in cash flow 6 -154 -173 -13 Paid tax -81 -215 -343 -209 Change in working capital -24 -254 158 388 Cash flow from operating activities 343 468 5,067 4,942 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Net investments -239 -201 -1,155 -1,193 Sale of operations - 230 232 2 Cash flow from investing operations -239 29 -923 -1,191 FINANCING OPERATIONS Paid interest, credit institutions -18 -18 -71 -71 Paid interest, lease -286 -274 -1,143 -1,155 Dividends - - -357 -357 Divident from investments - - -4 -4 Refinancing of loans - - -6 -6 Dividend, share swap agreement - - -14 -14 Net borrowing/amortization, credit institutions 288 214 52 126 Amortization, lease -540 -504 -2,147 -2,183 Issue of commercial papers 493 75 -513 -95 Cash flow from financing operations -63 -507 -4,203 -3,759 CASH FLOW FOR PERIOD 41 -10 -59 -8 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 26 103 103 80 Translation difference in cash and cash equivalents -48 -13 -18 -53 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 19 80 26 19 JANUARY-MARCH 2020 20 Parent Company income statement, summary Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Apr-Mar MSEK 2020 2019 2019 2019/2020 Net sales 9 22 57 44 Expenses -12 -21 -57 -48 EBIT (Operating profit/loss) -3 1 - -4 Financial income 71 37 155 160 Financial expenses -26 -102 -149 -44 Net financial items 45 -65 6 116 Appropriations - - 613 613 EBT (profit/loss before tax) 42 -63 619 725 Tax -9 13 -133 -155 PROFIT/LOSS FOR PERIOD 33 -50 486 570 Parent Company statement of comprehensive income Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Apr-Mar MSEK 2020 2019 2019 2019/2020 Profit/loss for period 33 -50 486 570 Items that may be reclassified to the income statement - - - - Items that may not be reclassified to the income statement - - - - Other comprehensive income - - - - Total comprehensive income for period 33 -50 486 570 Parent Company balance sheet, summary 31 Mar 31 Mar 31 Dec MSEK 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Investments in subsidiaries 5,039 5,039 5,039 Group company receivables 5,791 5,530 4,397 Other receivables 22 24 23 Total fixed assets 10,852 10,593 9,459 Group company receivables 2 1 618 Current tax receivables 5 13 - Current receivables 8 1 - Cash and cash equivalents 0 0 0 Total current assets 15 15 618 TOTAL ASSETS 10,867 10,608 10,077 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity 6,396 6,194 6,361 Liabilities to credit institutions 3,290 3,200 3,036 Other liabilities 22 24 23 Total long-term liabilities 3,312 3,224 3,059 Liabilities for commercial papers 979 1,075 487 Other liabilities 141 76 142 Accrued expenses and prepaid income 39 39 28 Total current liabilities 1,159 1,190 657 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 10,867 10,608 10,077 JANUARY-MARCH 2020 21 Changes in Parent Company's equity Share premium Retained Share capital reserve earnings Total equity MSEK OPENING BALANCE 01/01/2019 26 1,534 4,685 6,245 Profit/loss for period - - -50 -50 Total other comprehensive income, net after tax - - - - Total other comprehensive income -50 -50 Total transactions with shareholders - - -1 -1 CLOSING BALANCE 03/31/2019 26 1,534 4,634 6,194 Profit/loss for period - - 536 536 Total other comprehensive income, net after tax - - - - Total transactions with shareholders - - -369 -369 OPENING BALANCE 01/01/2020 26 1,534 4,801 6,361 Profit/loss for period - - 33 33 Total other comprehensive income, net after tax - - - - Total transactions with shareholders - - 2 2 CLOSING BALANCE 03/31/2020 26 1,534 4,836 6,396 Parent Company The operations of the Parent Company, Scandic Hotels Group AB, include management services for the rest of the Group. Revenues for the period amounted to 9 MSEK (22). The operating profit was -3 MSEK (1). Net financial items for the period totaled 45 MSEK (-65). The Parent Company's profit before taxes was 42 MSEK (-63). Transactions between related parties The Braganza AB Group is a related party in terms of participating interest and Board representation during the year. Accommodation revenues from related parties totaled 0 MSEK and costs for purchasing services from related parties amounted to 0 MSEK for the period. The OECD's recommendations for Transfer Pricing are applied for transactions with subsidiaries. JANUARY-MARCH 2020 22 ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES The Group applies International Financial Reporting Standards, IFRS, as endorsed by the EU. This interim report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and the Annual Accounts Act. The accounting principles and methods of calculation applied in this report are the same as those used in the preparation of Scandic's Annual Report and consolidated financial statements for 2019 and are outlined in Note 1, Accounting principles. The Parent Company applies RFR 2, Accounting for legal entities, which means that IFRS is applied with certain exceptions and additions. This interim report gives a true and fair view of the Parent Company and Group's operations, financial position and results of operations and describes the significant risks and uncertainties to which the Parent Company and Group companies are exposed. All amounts in this report are expressed in MSEK unless otherwise stated. Rounding differences may occur. The information about the interim period on pages 1-28 is an integral part of these financial statements. ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES The company uses alternative performance measures for its financial statements. Since the second quarter 2016, Scandic has applied the ESMA's (European Securities and Markets Authority) new guidelines for alternative performance measures. Alternative performance measures are reported to help investors evaluate the performance of the company. In addition, they are used by the management for the internal evaluation of operating activities and for forecasting and budgeting. Alternative performance measures are also used in part as criteria in LTIP programs. Alternative performance measures aim to measure Scandic's activities and may therefore differ from the way that other companies calculate similar dimensions. The definitions and explanations of alternative performance measures can be found at scandichotelsgroup.com/en/definitions CALCULATION OF FAIR VALUE The fair value of financial instruments is determined by their classification in the hierarchy of actual value. The different levels are defined as follows: Level 1: Quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in active markets. Level 2: Observable data other than quoted prices for assets or liabilities included in Level 1, either directly or indirectly. Level 3: Data for assets or liabilities not based on observable market data. The Group's derivative instruments and loans from credit institutions are classified as Level 2. Liabilities to credit institutions are booked at the fair value. SEGMENT DISCLOSURES Segments are reported according to IFRS 8, Operating segments. Segment information is reported in the same way as it is analyzed and studied internally by executive decision-makers, mainly the CEO, the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors. Scandic's main markets in which the Group operates are: Sweden - Swedish hotels operated under the Scandic brand. Norway - Norwegian hotels operated under the Scandic brand. Finland - Finnish hotels operated under the Scandic brand as well as hotels operated under the Hilton, Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn brands. Other Europe - hotels operated under the Scandic brand in Denmark, Poland and Germany. Central functions - Costs for finance, business development, IR, communication, technical development, human resources, branding, marketing, sales, IT and purchasing. These functions support all hotels in the Group including those under lease agreements and management and franchise agreements. The division of revenues between segments is based on the location of the business activities and segment disclosures are determined after eliminating intra-Group transactions. Revenues derive from many customers in all segments. Segment results are analyzed based on adjusted EBITDA. JANUARY-MARCH 2020 23 Segment disclosures Jan-Mar Sweden Norway Finland Other Europe Central functions Group MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Room revenue 755 899 526 667 542 618 297 370 - - 2,120 2,554 Restaurant and conference revenue 383 455 338 469 260 317 165 191 - - 1,146 1,432 Franchise and managment fees 2 2 3 3 - 0 1 1 - - 6 6 Other hotel-related income 14 16 21 13 31 40 5 5 - - 71 74 Net sales 1,154 1,372 888 1,152 833 975 468 567 3,343 4,066 Other income - - - - - - - - - - - - Internal transactions - - - - - - - - 9 22 9 22 Group eliminations - - - - - - - - -9 -22 -9 -22 Total income 1,154 1,372 888 1,152 833 975 468 567 - - 3,343 4,066 Expenses -1,153 -1,254 -952 -1,107 -797 -895 -508 -553 -107 -97 -3,517 -3,906 Adjusted EBITDA 1 118 -64 45 36 80 -40 14 -107 -97 -174 160 Adjusted EBITDA margin, % 0.1 8.6 -7.2 3.9 4.3 8.2 -8.5 2.5 - - -5.2 3.9 EBITDA - - - - - - - - - - 442 1,091 EBITDA margin, % - - - - - - - - - - 13.2 26.8 and write-downs - - - - - - - - - - -3,771 -770 Net financial items - - - - - - - - - - -315 -301 EBT (Profit/loss before tax) - - - - - - - - - - -3,644 20 Assets and investments by segment 31 Mar Sweden Norway Finland Other Europe Central functions Group MSEK 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Fixed assets 10,777 11,033 9,232 11,808 14,507 13,432 5,321 4,883 -443 55 39,394 41,211 Investments in fixed assets 56 47 34 36 101 46 25 56 23 16 239 201 Revenue by country Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Apr-Mar MSEK 2020 2019 2019 2019/2020 Sweden 1,154 1,372 6,291 6,073 Norway 888 1,152 5,343 5,080 Finland 833 975 4,547 4,404 Denmark 320 394 1,979 1,906 Germany 135 158 696 673 Poland 13 15 89 87 Total countries 3,343 4,066 18,945 18,222 Other 9 22 57 44 Group eliminations -9 -22 -57 -44 Group 3,343 4,066 18,945 18,222 JANUARY-MARCH 2020 24 Revenue by type of agreement Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Apr-Mar MSEK 2020 2019 2019 2019/2020 Lease agreements 3,329 4,049 18,877 18,157 Management agreements 2 3 12 11 Franchise and partner agreements 4 3 16 17 Owned 8 11 40 37 Total 3,343 4,066 18,945 18,222 Other 9 22 57 44 Group eliminations -9 -22 -57 -44 Group 3,343 4,066 18,945 18,222 Summary of reported EBITDA & adjusted EBITDA Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Apr-Mar 2020 2019 2019 2019/2020 EBITDA 442 1091 5,425 4,776 Effect of leases, fixed and guaranteed rental charges -826 -778 -3,291 -3,339 Pre-opening costs 26 16 81 91 Items affecting comparability 184 -169 -169 184 Adjusted EBITDA -174 160 2,046 1,712 Total rental charges Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec Apr-Mar Total rental charges 2020 2019 2019 2019/2020 Fixed and guaranteed rental charges according to income statement -19 -29 -74 -64 Fixed and guaranteed rental charges, reversed effect of lease -826 -778 -3,291 -3,339 Total fixed and guaranteed rental charges -845 -807 -3,365 -3,403 Variable rental charges -186 -296 -1,696 -1,586 Total rental charges -1,031 -1,103 -5,061 -4,989 Fixed and guaranteed rental charges 25.3% 19.9% 17.8% 18.7% Variable rental charges 5.6% 7.3% 9.0% 8.7% Total rental charges 30.8% 27.1% 26.7% 27.4% Quarterly data MSEK Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Net sales 3,343 4,831 5,195 4,853 4,066 4,595 Adjusted EBITDA -174 504 823 559 160 487 Adjusted EBITDA margin, % -5.2 10.4 15.8 11.5 3.9 10.6 EBIT (Operating profit/loss) -3,329 498 799 526 321 255 Profit/Loss for the period -3,927 126 387 173 37 165 Profit/lLoss for the period, excl. effect lease -3,876 189 441 222 90 172 Earnings per share, SEK -38.13 1.21 3.76 1.67 0.35 1.59 Earnings per share, SEK, excl. effects lease -37.63 1.84 4.28 2.16 0.87 1.67 Net debt / adjusted EBITDA, LTM 2.5 1.7 2.0 2.2 2.1 2.0 RevPAR (Revenue per available room), SEK 474 672 807 745 599 651 ARR (Average room revenue), SEK 1,043 1,080 1,070 1,111 1,018 1,060 OCC (Occupancy), % 45.5 62.2 75.5 67.1 58.9 61.4 JANUARY-MARCH 2020 25 Quarterly data per segment Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Net sales Sweden 1,154 1,622 1,674 1,623 1,372 1,621 Norway 888 1,277 1,519 1,397 1,152 1,260 Finland 833 1,222 1,234 1,115 975 1,084 Other Europe 468 710 768 718 567 630 Total net sales 3,343 4,831 5,195 4,853 4,066 4,595 Adjusted EBITDA Sweden 1 239 309 244 118 244 Norway -64 115 232 148 45 100 Finland 36 216 247 165 80 186 Other Europe -40 60 125 97 14 76 Central functions -107 -126 -90 -95 -97 -119 Total adj EBITDA -174 504 823 559 160 487 Adjusted EBITDA margin, % -5.2% 10.4% 15.8% 11.5% 3.9% 10.6% Exchange rates Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec SEK/EUR 2020 2019 2019 Income statement (average) 10.6647 10.4173 10.5892 Balance sheet (at end of period) 11.0832 10.4221 10.4336 SEK/NOK Income statement (average) 1.0213 1.0689 1.0747 Balance sheet (at end of period) 0.9594 1.0749 1.0579 SEK/DKK Income statement (average) 1.4274 1.3957 1.4183 Balance sheet (at end of period) 1.4840 1.3963 1.3968 Alternative performance measures 31 Mar 31 Mar 31 Dec Interest-bearing net liabilities 2020 2019 2019 Liabilities to credit institutions 3,290 3,200 3,036 Liabilities, commercial papers 979 1,075 487 Cash and cash equivalents -19 -80 -26 Interest-bearing net liabilities 4,250 4,195 3,497 31 Mar 31 Mar 31 Dec Working capital 2020 2019 2019 Current assets, excl cash and bank balances 1,495 1,576 1,294 Current liabilities -3,377 -3,077 -3,266 Working capital -1,882 -1,501 -1,972 Definitions and alternative performance measures can be found on Scandic's website at scandichotelsgroup.com/en/definitions JANUARY-MARCH 2020 26 LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PROGRAM Scandic has implemented long-term incentive programs in the Group since the end of 2015. The current incentive programs were adopted by the company's annual general meetings in 2017 (LTIP 2017), 2018 (LTIP 2018) and 2019 (LTIP 2019). The long-term incentive programs enable participants to receive matching shares and performance shares provided they make their own investments in shares or allocate shares already held to the program. For each savings share, the participants may receive a matching share, where 50% of the allocation depends on a requirement related to the total return on the company's shares (TSR) being met and 50% is free of consideration. In addition, participants may receive a number of performance shares, free of consideration, depending on the degree of meeting certain performance criteria adopted by the Board of Directors related to EBITDA, cash flow and RGI (Revenue Generation Index = RevPAR in relation to the competitor group's RevPAR) for the 2017-2019 (LTIP 2017) and 2018-2020 (LTIP 2018) financial years respectively. For the LTIP 2018 and 2019, there are no RGI-related performance criteria. Matching shares and performance shares will be allocated after the end of a vesting period until the date of publication of Scandic's interim report for the first quarter 2020, the first quarter 2021 and the first quarter 2022 respectively, subject to the participant remaining a permanent employee within the Group and retaining the savings shares. Senior managers have invested in the program and may be allocated a maximum of 162,689 shares for the LTIP 2017, 203,443 shares for the LTIP 2018 and 248,735 shares for the LTIP 2019, corresponding to approximately 0.6% of Scandic's share capital and votes. The cost of the program is expected to be 10 MSEK, including social security contributions, and the cost included in the income statement for the Group in accordance with IFRS 2 amounted to 3 MSEK for the first quarter 2020, including social security contributions. The maximum cost of the program, including social security contributions, is expected to be 96 MSEK. For more information, see Note 6 in Scandic's Annual Report 2018. The expected financial exposure to shares that may be allocated under the LTIP 2017, LTIP 2018 and LTIP 2019 and the delivery of shares to participants has been hedged by Scandic's entering into a share swap agreement with a third party on market terms. JANUARY-MARCH 2020 27 The Board of Directors and the CEO affirm that this interim report gives a true and fair view of the Parent Company and Group's operations, financial position and results of operations and that it also describes the significant risks and uncertainties to which the Parent Company and Group companies are exposed. Stockholm, May 20, 2020 Per G. Braathen Ingalill Berglund Chairman Member of the Board Grant Hearn Christoffer Lundström Member of the Board Member of the Board Susanne Mørch Koch Riitta Savonlahti Member of the Board Member of the Board Martin Svalstedt Fredrik Wirdenius Member of the Board Member of the Board Marianne Sundelius Employee representative Jens Mathiesen President & CEO JANUARY-MARCH 2020 28 Auditor's report Scandic Hotels Group AB (publ) corp. reg. no. 556703-1702 Introduction We have reviewed the condensed interim financial information (interim report) of Scandic Hotels Group AB (publ) as of 31 March 2020 and the three-month period then ended. The board of directors and the CEO are responsible for the preparation and presentation of the interim financial information in accordance with IAS 34 and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim report based on our review. Scope of Review We conducted our review in accordance with theInternational Standard on Review Engagements ISRE 2410,Review of Interim Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing, ISA, and other generally accepted auditing standards in Sweden. The procedures performed in a review do not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the interim report is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 and the Swedish Annual Accounts Act, regarding the Group, and with the Swedish Annual Accounts Act, regarding the Parent Company. Emphasis of Matter Without impacting our opinions stated above, we wish to bring attention to page 14, under paragraph Outlook and Event after the reporting date, where it is stated that the additional credit facility that is decisive to ensure the financing and continuity is conditional upon the rights issue being fully underwritten and that the right issue is approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting. Stockholm 20 May 2020 PricewaterhouseCoopers AB Sofia Götmar-Blomstedt Authorized Public Accountant JANUARY-MARCH 2020 29 Definitions HOTEL-RELATED KEY RATIOS ARR (Average Room Rate) The average room rate is the average room revenue per sold room. LFL (Like-for-Like) LFL refers to the hotels that were in operation during the entire period as well as during the corresponding period of the previous year. OCC (Occupancy) Refers to sold rooms in relation to the number of available rooms. Expressed as percentage. Pre-opening costs Refers to costs for contracted and newly-opened hotels before opening day. RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) Refers to the average room revenue per available room. FINANCIAL KEY RATIOS & ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES EBITDAR Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and rent. Adjusted EBITDA Earnings before pre-opening costs, items affecting comparability, interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the effects of the lease. Adjusted EBITDA margin Adjusted EBITDA as percentage of net sales. A more comprehensive list of definitions is available at scandichotelsgroup.com/en/definitions EBITDA Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBIT Earnings before interest and tax. EBT Earnings before tax. Items affecting comparability Items that are not directly related to the normal operations of the company, for example, costs for transactions, integration, restructuring and capital gains/losses from the sale of operations. Interest-bearing net liabilities Liabilities to credit institutions and commercial papers less cash and cash equivalents. Working capital, net Total current assets, excluding derivative instruments and cash and cash equivalents, less total current liabilities, excluding derivative instruments, the current portion of lease liabilities and commercial papers. EQUITY-RELATED KEY RATIOS Earnings per share The profit/loss during the period related to the shareholders of the Parent Company divided by the average number of shares. Equity per share Equity related to the shareholders of the Parent Company divided by the number of shares outstanding at the end of the period. JANUARY-MARCH 2020 30 Scandic Hotels Group Scandic is the largest hotel company in the Nordic countries with about 58,000 rooms at approximately 280 hotels in operation and under development. In 2019, the Group had annual sales of SEK 18.9 billion. We operate within the mid-market hotel segment under our industry-leading Scandic brand. We have a high share of returning guests and our Scandic Friends loyalty program is the largest in the Nordic hospitality industry with more than 2 million members. Since it was founded in 1963, Scandic has been a pioneer and driven development in the hotel industry. Scandic was listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange on December 2, 2015. Press releases (selection) 2020-04-29Scandic decides on a rights issue of approximately SEK 1.75 billion and agrees on a SEK 1.15 billion credit facility 2020-03-16Scandic's Board of Directors proposes to cancel dividend for 2019 in order to improve the financial position 2020-03-12Business situation continues to worsen due to coronavirus - Scandic to give notice of termination 2020-03-09Scandic revises sales forecast for first quarter2020-02-18Scandic launches new hotel brand 2019-11-22Changes in Scandic's organization to strengthen portfolio development 2019-11-13Scandic to open new hotel in Örebro 2019-10-22Scandic to open central Helsinki's largest conference hotel 2019-10-04Nomination Committee for Scandic's AGM 2020 appointed 2019-09-24Scandic signs agreement for prestigious hotel and conference center in Aarhus harbor scandichotelsgroup.com Scandic Hotels Follow us in digital channels Group AB (Publ.) Corp. id. 556703-1702 Location: Stockholm Head office: Sveavägen 167 102 33 Stockholm Phone: +46 8 517 350 00 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Scandic Hotels Group AB published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 07:33:09 UTC 0 Latest news on SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB (P 03:34a SCANDIC HOTELS PUBL : interim report Q1 2020 – Substantial cost reductions.. PU 01:31a SCANDIC HOTELS PUBL : interim report Q1 2020 - Substantial cost reductions & sec.. AQ 05/14 SCANDIC HOTELS PUBL : Notice of the 2020 annual general meeting of Scandic Hotel.. AQ 05/13 SCANDIC HOTELS PUBL : Invitation to presentation of Scandic's interim report for.. PU 05/13 SCANDIC HOTELS PUBL : Invitation to presentation of Scandic's interim report for.. AQ 04/29 SCANDIC HOTELS PUBL : decides on a rights issue of approximately SEK 1.75billion.. AQ 04/17 SCANDIC HOTELS PUBL : Bitte Ferngren to Leave Scandic AQ 04/15 SCANDIC HOTELS PUBL : Bitte Ferngren to leave Scandic AQ 04/09 SCANDIC HOTELS PUBL : comments on financial performance for Q1 2020 AQ 03/23 SCANDIC HOTELS PUBL : adapting operations to a temporary period of significantly.. AQ