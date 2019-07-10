Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Scandic Hotels Group AB    SHOT   SE0007640156

SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB

(SHOT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Scandic Hotels : Invitation to presentation of Scandic's interim report for the second quarter 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 06:33am EDT

Scandic Hotels Group will present its interim report for the second quarter 2019 in a webcast at 9.00 CET on July 19, 2019. The report will be published at 7.30 CET on the same day.

Scandic's President & CEO Jens Mathiesen will present the report together with CFO Jan Johansson in a webcast and telephone conference.

The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Friday, July 19, 2019 at 09:00 CET

Location: Webcast and telephone conference

Telephone numbers: SE: +46850558354 UK: +443333009262

Please call in 5 minutes before the start. You can view the webcast at scandichotelsgroup.com. The interim report and the presentation slides will also be available on the website.
Please join us to listen and ask questions.

For further information, please contact:
Henrik Vikström, Director Investor Relations
Email: henrik.vikstrom@scandichotels.com
Phone: +46 70 952 80 06www.scandichotelsgroup.com

About Scandic Hotels Group
Scandic is the largest hotel company in the Nordic region with 18,000 team members and a network of around 280 hotels in operation and under development in more than 130 destinations. Scandic Friends is the biggest loyalty program in the Nordic hotel sector. Corporate responsibility has always been a part of Scandic's DNA and Scandic has been a pioneer when it comes to integrating sustainability in all of its operations. Scandic Hotels is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.scandichotelsgroup.com

Disclaimer

Scandic Hotels Group AB published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 10:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB
06:33aSCANDIC HOTELS : Invitation to presentation of Scandic's interim report for the ..
PU
05:41aSCANDIC HOTELS : Invitation to presentation of Scandic's interim report for the ..
AQ
06/25SCANDIC HOTELS : to take over hotel in Stavanger
AQ
06/14SCANDIC HOTELS : recruits new HR and Sustainability Director
AQ
06/14SCANDIC HOTELS : to open new hotel in Copenhagen
AQ
05/17SCANDIC HOTELS : Lena Bjurner to leave Scandic
AQ
05/13SCANDIC HOTELS : introduces standard for allergy-friendly rooms
AQ
05/07SCANDIC HOTELS : Bulletin from Scandic's annual general meeting 2019
PU
05/07SCANDIC HOTELS : Bulletin from Scandic's annual general meeting 2019
AQ
05/07SCANDIC HOTELS : interim report Q1 2019 – Improved results in stable marke..
PU
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 18 638 M
EBIT 2019 1 096 M
Net income 2019 715 M
Debt 2019 5 044 M
Yield 2019 4,46%
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,72x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
Capitalization 8 311 M
Chart SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB
Duration : Period :
Scandic Hotels Group AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 94,3  SEK
Last Close Price 80,7  SEK
Spread / Highest target 54,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jens Jacob Mathiesen President & Chief Executive Officer
Per Georg Braathen Chairman
Jan Johansson Chief Financial Officer
Ann Hellenius Chief Information Officer
Eva Kristina Moen Adolfsson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB3.33%908
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL28.52%47 288
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC37.88%29 281
ACCOR2.72%12 106
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC26.39%12 022
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)22.18%10 124
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About