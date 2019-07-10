Scandic Hotels : Invitation to presentation of Scandic's interim report for the second quarter 2019

Scandic Hotels Group will present its interim report for the second quarter 2019 in a webcast at 9.00 CET on July 19, 2019. The report will be published at 7.30 CET on the same day.

Scandic's President & CEO Jens Mathiesen will present the report together with CFO Jan Johansson in a webcast and telephone conference.

The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Friday, July 19, 2019 at 09:00 CET

Location: Webcast and telephone conference

Telephone numbers: SE: +46850558354 UK: +443333009262

Please call in 5 minutes before the start. You can view the webcast at scandichotelsgroup.com. The interim report and the presentation slides will also be available on the website.

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Vikström, Director Investor Relations

Email: henrik.vikstrom@scandichotels.com

Phone: +46 70 952 80 06www.scandichotelsgroup.com

About Scandic Hotels Group

Scandic is the largest hotel company in the Nordic region with 18,000 team members and a network of around 280 hotels in operation and under development in more than 130 destinations. Scandic Friends is the biggest loyalty program in the Nordic hotel sector. Corporate responsibility has always been a part of Scandic's DNA and Scandic has been a pioneer when it comes to integrating sustainability in all of its operations. Scandic Hotels is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.scandichotelsgroup.com