Scandinavian Enviro publ : Year End report Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) January – December 2019

2020-02-28

Q4 2019

Net revenues for the period were MSEK 0.6 (0.3)

Earnings after tax for the period were MSEK -13.1 (-10.8)

Earnings per share for the period (before dilution) was SEK -0.03 (-0.08)

Cash flow for the period after investments was MSEK -13.0 (-6.1)

New project with RISE for converting the oil of Enviro to base oil products

Update regarding plant agreements in the US and Denmark as well as a market update

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

Jan-December 2019

Net revenues for the period were MSEK 1.1 (1.1)

Earnings after tax for the period were MSEK -44.8 (-38.8)

Earnings per share for the period (before dilution) was SEK -0.13 (-0.32)

Cash flow for the period after investments was MSEK -42.0 (-25.8)

Trelleborg Lanka places a serial sales order amounting to a yearly value of around EUR 180,000

Elysium ApS (which is a possible candidate to become a joint venture with Enviro as co-owner) signs a rental agreement I Denmark for a plant in Nyborg

A Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) covering Enviro's recovered carbon black concludes that its creation saves around 80% CO2 emissions compared to production of virgin carbon black (see graph below)

Enviro signs a term sheet with TreadCraft Carbon LLC regarding a plant for recovering of Carbon Black, oil and steel from ELT (End of Life Tyres)

Enviro is going to start up a fully owned holding company in the US as part of the establishment of local plants

The company signs another term sheet with TreadCraft Carbon LLC, this time regarding the terms and conditions for a license agreement

Enviro develops financing solutions for plants based on international corporate bonds

Additional capital of around MSEK 48.6 MSEK before transaction costs has been allocated to the Company through the exercise of warrants (TO2)

Significant events after end of period

Elysium receives an environmental permit with a 4-week possibility to appeal concerning a plant in Nyborg, Denmark

For more information, please contact

Thomas Sörensson, CEO, Tel: +46 (0)735-10 53 43, thomas.sorensson@envirosystems.se

Urban Folcker, CFO, Tel: +46 (0) 760 00 13 11, urban.folcker@envirosystems.se

Alf Blomqvist, Chairman of the Board, +46 (0) 733 149 700, alf@blomqvistunlimited.com

Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 8 503 01 550, E-mail ca@mangold.se, is the Certified Adviser of Enviro at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB

Herkulesgatan 1k

SE-417 01 Gothenburg

info@envirosystems.se

www.envirosystems.se

Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB (publ) is required to publish this information under the EU market abuse regulation. The information is provided by the contact person listed above for publication on February 28th, 2020, at 08:25 CET.

« Back to Press Releases