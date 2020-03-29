Scandinavian House Development : increases the share capital and accepts a new board member.

Scandinavian House Development AG ('SHDAG' or the 'Company') inform that the extraordinary general meeting held 2020 03 12 decided to increase the capital and accept Mr. Anders Halldin as Member of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Halldin has a long experience as an entrepreneur and over the years he has built and sold companies within, for example, Telecom and Finance. Notable is that Mr. Halldin launched commercial internet for Telia AB in 1991. He also developed and delivered the trading platform for Nordnet AB. Later on, he built a company in the UK that sold the trading platform to tier one banks such as Deutsche Bank, Bank Argentaria, Bank Austria, Goldman Sachs among others. Mr. Halldin also has experience in running and operating public companies, including Woize, which was listed on NASDAQ in NYC.

Mikael Engström, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO

2020-03-12

Contact:

SCANDINAVIAN HOUSE DEVELOPMENT AG

c/o MOORE STEPHENS LUZERN AG

Obergrundstrasse 61

6003 Luzern, Switzerland

E-Mail: info@scandinavianhouse.net

Internet: www.scandinavianhouse.net

Exchange: NYSE Euronext Paris

Market: Marché Libre

ISIN: CH0220529603

Symbol : MLSHD

Disclaimer; Forward-Looking Statements:

This announcement or any other statement from SCANDINAVIAN HOUSE DEVELOPMENT SA contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimations of SCANDINAVIAN HOUSE DEVELOPMENT SA. Words such as 'estimate,' 'expect', 'plan,' 'project' and 'will' and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. The actual results may differ substantially from such assumptions and estimations caused by various factors. These forward-looking statements speak only as of their dates and have been reasonable at that time. SCANDINAVIAN HOUSE DEVELOPMENT SA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. This or any other statement from SCANDINAVIAN HOUSE DEVELOPMENT SA does not constitute an offer or a solicitation of an offer for the purchase or sale or subscription of any securities of SCANDINAVIAN HOUSE DEVELOPMENT SA in Germany, Switzerland or any other country. This statement constitutes pure information about the company. Each and any investment into securities, particularly into shares of young companies like SCANDINAVIAN HOUSE DEVELOPMENT SA, bears high risks including a total loss of the invested amount. Potential investors generally should consult a qualified advisor before taking any investment decision at all.