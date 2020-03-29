Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Scandinavian House Development    MLSHD   CH0220529603

SCANDINAVIAN HOUSE DEVELOPMENT

(MLSHD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scandinavian House Development : increases the share capital and accepts a new board member.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/29/2020 | 04:03pm EDT

Scandinavian House Development AG ('SHDAG' or the 'Company') inform that the extraordinary general meeting held 2020 03 12 decided to increase the capital and accept Mr. Anders Halldin as Member of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Halldin has a long experience as an entrepreneur and over the years he has built and sold companies within, for example, Telecom and Finance. Notable is that Mr. Halldin launched commercial internet for Telia AB in 1991. He also developed and delivered the trading platform for Nordnet AB. Later on, he built a company in the UK that sold the trading platform to tier one banks such as Deutsche Bank, Bank Argentaria, Bank Austria, Goldman Sachs among others. Mr. Halldin also has experience in running and operating public companies, including Woize, which was listed on NASDAQ in NYC.

Mikael Engström, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO

2020-03-12

Contact:

SCANDINAVIAN HOUSE DEVELOPMENT AG
c/o MOORE STEPHENS LUZERN AG

Obergrundstrasse 61

6003 Luzern, Switzerland
E-Mail: info@scandinavianhouse.net
Internet: www.scandinavianhouse.net
Exchange: NYSE Euronext Paris
Market: Marché Libre
ISIN: CH0220529603
Symbol : MLSHD

Disclaimer; Forward-Looking Statements:

This announcement or any other statement from SCANDINAVIAN HOUSE DEVELOPMENT SA contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimations of SCANDINAVIAN HOUSE DEVELOPMENT SA. Words such as 'estimate,' 'expect', 'plan,' 'project' and 'will' and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. The actual results may differ substantially from such assumptions and estimations caused by various factors. These forward-looking statements speak only as of their dates and have been reasonable at that time. SCANDINAVIAN HOUSE DEVELOPMENT SA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. This or any other statement from SCANDINAVIAN HOUSE DEVELOPMENT SA does not constitute an offer or a solicitation of an offer for the purchase or sale or subscription of any securities of SCANDINAVIAN HOUSE DEVELOPMENT SA in Germany, Switzerland or any other country. This statement constitutes pure information about the company. Each and any investment into securities, particularly into shares of young companies like SCANDINAVIAN HOUSE DEVELOPMENT SA, bears high risks including a total loss of the invested amount. Potential investors generally should consult a qualified advisor before taking any investment decision at all.

Disclaimer

Scandinavian House Development SA published this content on 29 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2020 20:02:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SCANDINAVIAN HOUSE DEVELOP
04:03pSCANDINAVIAN HOUSE DEVELOPMENT : increases the share capital and accepts a new b..
PU
2018SCANDINAVIAN HOUSE DEVELOPMENT : Financial report
CO
2017SCANDINAVIAN HOUSE DEVELOPMENT : Financial report
CO
2016SCANDINAVIAN HOUSE : aims to buy wind farm projects in Spain
PU
2015SCANDINAVIAN HOUSE : steps up cooperation with international partners
PU
2015SCANDINAVIAN HOUSE : cooperates with 24/7 Solar Ltd
PU
2015SCANDINAVIAN HOUSE : unwinds with Kiwiline Fastigheter AB
PU
2014SCANDINAVIAN HOUSE : manufactures for Swedish Preschool
PU
2014SCANDINAVIAN HOUSE : now listed on NYSE Euronext Paris
PU
2014SCAN HOUS : Collaboration Agreement between Property Company Relier and Scandina..
PU
More news
Chart SCANDINAVIAN HOUSE DEVELOPMENT
Duration : Period :
Scandinavian House Development Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Göran Lindberg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCANDINAVIAN HOUSE DEVELOPMENT0.00%0
VINCI-27.64%43 974
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-7.65%31 530
FERROVIAL-17.43%18 073
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-7.59%17 954
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-12.79%17 438
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group