SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S    STG   DK0060696300

SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S

(STG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/03 09:04:22 am
80.05 DKK   +2.04%
08:38aSCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO A/S : acquires premium pi...
PU
07:59aScandinavian Tobacco Group A/S acquires premium pipe tobacco brands
GL
05/23SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO A/S : delivers organic EB...
PU
News 
Scandinavian Tobacco A/S : acquires premium pi...

Scandinavian Tobacco A/S : acquires premium pi...

07/03/2019 | 08:38am EDT

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S has closed a deal to acquire certain pipe tobacco trademarks and designs from Dunhill Tobacco Company of London Limited, a subsidiary of British American Tobacco p.l.c. Included in the deal are premium pipe tobacco trademarks such as Early Morning Pipe, Nightcap, Royal Yacht and Elizabethan Mixture that were previously sold under the Dunhill brand and carry a solid reputation as well as premium positioning. The price paid is confidential, but immaterial.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group will market the acquired trademarks as sub-brands to existing brands in the company's portfolio. The acquisition strengthens Scandinavian Tobacco Group's product range in the premium pipe tobacco segment in important pipe tobacco markets such as the US, Germany and across Asia.

Regis Broersma, Senior Vice President for Scandinavian Tobacco Group's Smoking Tobacco & Accessories Division says: 'We are very happy and proud to add these well-known pipe tobacco brands to our existing strong portfolio. They will enhance our offering to our consumers - and we look forward to protect and explore the full potential of the portfolio by leveraging our sales and marketing competencies.'


For further information, please contact:

For media enquiries: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications, phone: +45 5084 7211or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world leading manufacturer of cigars and pipe tobacco with annual production of three billion cigars and 5,000 tonnes of pipe and fine-cut tobacco.
Scandinavian Tobacco Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and has a portfolio of more than 200 brands providing a complementary range of established global brands and local champions.
The Group employs 7,650 people in the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the US. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

press-release-scandinavian-tobacco-group-acquires-premium-to.pdf

Disclaimer

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 12:37:03 UTC
