Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S    STG   DK0060696300

SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S

(STG)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN - 05/22 11:10:00 am
76.65 DKK   -1.60%
02:38aSCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO A/S : delivers organic EB...
PU
05/20SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : quaterly earnings release
05/15SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Reporting of Trans...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Scandinavian Tobacco A/S : delivers organic EB...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 02:38am EDT
Company Announcement

No.8 2019

Copenhagen, 23 May 2019

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S delivers organic EBITDA growth of 7.3% in the first quarter of 2019

Q1 2019 Highlights

  • Net sales of DKK 1,464 million (DKK 1,285 million). Organic growth -1.6%
  • EBITDA before special items of DKK 239 million (DKK 199 million). Organic growth 7.3%
  • EBITDA margin before special items was 16.3% (15.5%). IFRS 16 improved the margin in the first of quarter 2019 by 1.5%-points
  • Free cash flow before acquisitions of DKK 72 million (DKK -76 million)

    In the first quarter of 2019, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S delivered net sales of DKK 1,464 million and EBITDA before special items of DKK 239 million. The quarter delivered 2.4% and 1.6% organic growth in net sales in North America Online & Retail and Region Smoking Tobacco & Accessories respectively. This was offset by negative organic growth in net sales of 9.2% and 3.3% in North America Branded and Region Machine-Made Cigars respectively - and overall the quarter delivered 1.6% negative organic growth in net sales.

    CEO of Scandinavian Tobacco Group Niels Frederiksen says: 'We are off to a good start to 2019 with overall good organic growth in EBITDA. Our handmade cigars continues to perform well in North America and in France the recovery plan for our machine-made cigars business is showing encouraging results. During the quarter we have also taken important strides in the execution of our transformational program Fuelling the Growth which have resulted in improved operational performance, increased cost efficiency and savings.'
    Fuelling the Growth
    The transformational program Fuelling the Growth is progressing as planned and is on track to increase commercial competitiveness and deliver net savings at a run-rate of DKK 250 million by the end of 2021. Highlights for Q1 include:

  • New organisational structure implemented with new financial reporting
  • Market share in our top 5 European machine-made cigar markets increased driven by a recovery in France

Unchanged financial guidance for 2019
 The full-year guidance is unchanged:

  • >5% organic growth in EBITDA
  • Special items of DKK ~85 million
  • Free cash flow before acquisitions >DKK 750 million

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and webcast will be held on 23 May 2019 at 10:00 AM CET. Presentation materials will be available online approximately one hour before the webcast on investor.st-group.com.

Dial-in details:

Denmark: +45 3272 7518

The UK: +44 (0) 203 009 5710

The US: +1 917 720 0178

Passcode: 7892794

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/5nbncjsx

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,

phone: +45 5084 7211 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

q1-2019-interim-report-final.pdf

Disclaimer

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 06:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP
02:38aSCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO A/S : delivers organic EB...
PU
05/20SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : quaterly earnings release
05/15SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Reporting of Trans...
PU
05/07SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO A/S : Group Announces New Financial...
PU
05/07Scandinavian Tobacco Group Announces New Financial Reporting Structure
GL
04/16SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Notification and P...
PU
04/16SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Notification and Public Disclosure of Transacti..
GL
04/10SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Results of the Annual General Meeting
GL
03/18SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Notice convening t...
PU
03/18SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Notice convening the General Meeting
AQ
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 7 020 M
EBIT 2019 1 037 M
Net income 2019 719 M
Debt 2019 2 323 M
Yield 2019 8,15%
P/E ratio 2019 10,66
P/E ratio 2020 9,30
EV / Sales 2019 1,42x
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
Capitalization 7 665 M
Chart SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S
Duration : Period :
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 113  DKK
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Niels Frederiksen Chief Executive Officer
Nigel Hargreaves Northridge Chairman
Marianne Rørslev Bock Chief Financial Officer
Lindy Larsen Director
Hanne Malling Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S-2.29%1 144
ALTRIA GROUP5.02%97 905
ITC8.61%53 930
JAPAN TOBACCO INC-1.11%46 133
HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK PT--.--%26 165
KT&G CORP--.--%11 836
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About