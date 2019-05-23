Scandinavian Tobacco A/S : delivers organic EB...

In the first quarter of 2019, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S delivered net sales of DKK 1,464 million and EBITDA before special items of DKK 239 million. The quarter delivered 2.4% and 1.6% organic growth in net sales in North America Online & Retail and Region Smoking Tobacco & Accessories respectively. This was offset by negative organic growth in net sales of 9.2% and 3.3% in North America Branded and Region Machine-Made Cigars respectively - and overall the quarter delivered 1.6% negative organic growth in net sales.

CEO of Scandinavian Tobacco Group Niels Frederiksen says: 'We are off to a good start to 2019 with overall good organic growth in EBITDA. Our handmade cigars continues to perform well in North America and in France the recovery plan for our machine-made cigars business is showing encouraging results. During the quarter we have also taken important strides in the execution of our transformational program Fuelling the Growth which have resulted in improved operational performance, increased cost efficiency and savings.'

Fuelling the Growth

The transformational program Fuelling the Growth is progressing as planned and is on track to increase commercial competitiveness and deliver net savings at a run-rate of DKK 250 million by the end of 2021. Highlights for Q1 include: