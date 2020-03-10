Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Major shareholders...

Log in
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S

(STG)
News 
03/10/2020 | 12:14pm EDT

Company Announcement

No. 5 2020

Copenhagen, 10 March 2020

Major Shareholder's Announcement With reference to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act (kapitalmarkedsloven) it is hereby announced that FMR LLC has informed Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (the 'Company') that funds administered by companies within FMR LLC on 6 March 2020 control shares in total amounting to less than 5% of the company´s share capital, and FMR LLC exercises less than 5% of the voting rights.
Funds administered by FMR LLC thus control 4,997,342 shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 (aggregate nominal value DKK 4,997,342), corresponding to 5.0% of the total share capital, and on behalf of these funds FMR LLC exercises 5.00% of the voting rights. For further information, please contact:Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.comMedia: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications, phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

Disclaimer

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 16:13:09 UTC
