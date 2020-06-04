Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
06/04/2020 | 12:00pm EDT
Company Announcement No. 15/2020
Copenhagen, 4 June 2020
Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
1. Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Claus Gregersen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/title Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S b) LEI code 5299003KG4JS99TRML67 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Shares
DK0060696300 – STG b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
98.8
849 shares
98.85
706 shares
98.9
792 shares
98.95
2,706 shares
d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price
5,053 shares 98.903 e) Date of the transaction 2020-06-04 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen
