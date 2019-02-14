Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Proposals for motions to be included in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting

Company Announcement

As previously announced, the Annual General Meeting of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S will take place on 10 April 2019.



Shareholders who wish to have a proposed motion included in the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must inform the Board of Directors of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S in writing. Requests must be received no later than 26 February 2019.

Please send your request to investor@st-group.com or to Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S, Sydmarken 42, 2860 Soeborg, Denmark. Please mark your communication "Annual General Meeting".



For further information, please contact:

For investor enquiries: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +45 7220 7126 or torben.sand@st-group.com

For media enquiries: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications, phone: +45 5084 7211 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com



About Scandinavian Tobacco Group



Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world leading manufacturer of cigars and pipe tobacco with annual production of three billion cigars and 5,000 tonnes of pipe and fine-cut tobacco.



Scandinavian Tobacco Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and has a portfolio of more than 200 brands providing a complementary range of established global brands and local champions. The Group employs 7,300 people in the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the US. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

