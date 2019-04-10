Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Results of the Annual General Meeting

Company Announcement

No. 4/2019





Copenhagen, 10 April 2019

Results of the Annual General Meeting

of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (the "Company") held its annual general meeting today. The outcome of the general meeting was as follows:



1. Adoption of the audited annual report

The audited annual report was adopted by the general meeting.



2. Appropriation of profit or loss as recorded in the adopted annual report

The general meeting approved the Board of Directors' proposal that for the financial year 2018 the Company pays a dividend of DKK 6.00 per share of DKK 1.

3. Adoption of the remuneration of the Board of Directors and any Board committees

The general meeting approved the Board of Directors' proposal for compensation to the Board of Directors for the financial year 2019 as follows (i.e. unchanged from 2018):

Ordinary members of the Board of Directors are paid a base annual fee of DKK 400,000

The chairman receives three times the base annual fee

The vice-chairman receives 1.75 times the base annual fee

The chairman of the Audit Committee receives a fee corresponding to 75 percent of the base annual fee

Other members of the Audit Committee receive a fee corresponding to 37.5 percent of the base annual fee

The chairman of each of the Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee receives a fee corresponding to 25 percent of the base annual fee

The members of each of the Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee receive a fee corresponding to 12.5 percent of the base annual fee

The fees for the chairmen and members of the committees are in addition to their fee as chairman, vice-chairman or member of the Board of Directors. In addition to the above, the company may also pay social contributions and similar fees that it may be charged by foreign authorities in relation to the fees paid to members of the Board of Directors. Further, the company may pay travel expenses and other expenses related to the work as a member of the Board of Directors.

4. Election of members to the Board of Directors

The general meeting re-elected Nigel Northridge, Henrik Brandt, Dianne Neal Blixt, Luc Missorten and Anders Obel and elected Marlene Forsell and Claus Gregersen as members of the Board of Directors.

5. Election of auditor(s)

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerskab was re-elected as auditor of the Company.

--

Employee-elected members of the Board of Directors as of today are Lindy Larsen, Hanne Malling and Mogens Olsen who were all re-elected at a recently held election.



The Board of Directors has appointed Nigel Northridge as chairman of the Board of Directors and Henrik Brandt as vice-chairman.

Members of the Audit Committee are Marlene Forsell (chairman), Dianne Neal Blixt and Luc Missorten. Members of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee are Nigel Northridge (chairman), Henrik Brandt, Claus Gregersen and Luc Missorten.





For further information, please contact:

For investor enquiries: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +45 5084 7222 or torbensand@st-group.com

For media enquiries: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications, phone: +45 5084 7211 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com



About Scandinavian Tobacco Group



Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world leading manufacturer of cigars and pipe tobacco with annual production of three billion cigars and 5,000 tonnes of pipe and fine-cut tobacco.



Scandinavian Tobacco Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and has a portfolio of more than 200 brands providing a complementary range of established global brands and local champions. The Group employs 7,650 people in the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the US. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

