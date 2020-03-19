Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S    STG   DK0060696300

SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S

(STG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Uncertainty and La...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 05:07pm EDT

Company Announcement

No. 7, 2020 Copenhagen, 19 March 2020

Uncertainty and Lack of Transparency due to Corona Virus - Full-year Guidance Suspended Scandinavian Tobacco Group has had a good start to the year, and the underlying business has performed in line with expectations for 2020. As a result of the global outbreak of the Corona virus (COVID-19) and the uncertainty and lack of transparency this has created, Scandinavian Tobacco Group finds it prudent to suspend the financial guidance for 2020.

As authorities across the world are implementing measures to contain and fight the spread of the Corona virus, we are seeing more and more restrictions to consumer movement which affects normal purchase and consumption patterns. This leads to a situation where we have significantly less transparency on consumer behaviour and consumption, and retail customers are changing behaviour as they try to respond to the constantly changing environment. As the situation develops from day to day in countries around the world, we are currently unable to accurately assess the short-term impact of these developments on our business. Hence, we are suspending our financial guidance for 2020 pending further clarification of the general situation, market developments and the impact on our business. We expect consumer behaviour to normalize following the pandemic situation and consider the effect on our business temporary. CEO Niels Frederiksen says: 'We have a fundamentally resilient business with healthy earnings and strong cash flows. I am confident that we are in a good position to deal with the issues we are facing, and we are dedicating all our efforts to navigating through an uncertain period where we both have to protect our employees, our customers and our business.' We expect to provide an update on the financial guidance for 2020 as soon as we can properly assess the impact of the Corona virus on our business. We still expect to provide further financial insights into the impact of the acquisition of Agio Cigars, when the integration planning period has been finalised. The decision to initiate a share buy-back programme in 2020 of a total value of up to DKK 300 million is unchanged although the timing of the initiation may be affected by the above-mentioned uncertainties. The Board of Directors' proposal for an ordinary dividend for 2019 of DKK 6.10 per share remains unchanged. Scandinavian Tobacco Group presents its interim report for the first quarter of 2020 on 20 May 2020.
For further information, please contact:Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.comMedia: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications, phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

company-announcement-no-7-2020.pdf

Disclaimer

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 21:06:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP
05:07pSCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Uncertainty and La...
PU
05:02pSCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Uncertainty and Lack of Transparency due to Cor..
GL
03/17Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S - Notification and Public Disclosure of Transa..
GL
03/10SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Major shareholders...
PU
03/10SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Major shareholders announcement
GL
03/02SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Notice convening the Annual General Meeting
GL
02/27SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Annual Report 2019
GL
01/29SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Proposals for moti...
PU
01/29SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Proposals for motions to be included in the age..
GL
01/02Scandinavian Tobacco Group completes the acquisition of Royal Agio Cigars
GL
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2020 7 937 M
EBIT 2020 1 230 M
Net income 2020 856 M
Debt 2020 3 111 M
Yield 2020 9,21%
P/E ratio 2020 8,05x
P/E ratio 2021 7,09x
EV / Sales2020 1,27x
EV / Sales2021 1,23x
Capitalization 6 948 M
Chart SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S
Duration : Period :
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 113,33  DKK
Last Close Price 69,70  DKK
Spread / Highest target 86,5%
Spread / Average Target 62,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Niels Frederiksen Chief Executive Officer
Nigel Hargreaves Northridge Chairman
Marianne Rørslev Bock Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lindy Larsen Director
Hanne Malling Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S-9.29%1 013
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-23.22%71 213
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-1.68%31 184
ITC LIMITED-36.60%24 796
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-6.06%9 430
KT&G CORPORATION-1.44%7 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group