Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S    STG   DK0060696300

SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S

(STG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Scandinavian Tobacco Group: Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 03:00pm EDT
Company Announcement
No. 12/2020

 

                                                                                  Copenhagen, 21 May 2020

Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
 Henrik Brandt
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title
Vice-chairman of the Board of Directors
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares

DK0060696300 – STG
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
89.009215,000 shares
89.947  9,558 shares


d)
Aggregated information
 -  Aggregated volume
 -  Price

24,558 shares
89.374
e)
Date of the transaction
2020-05-20
f)
Place of the transaction
Nasdaq Copenhagen

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

                                                        

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world leading manufacturer of cigars and pipe tobacco with an annual production of four billion cigars and 5,000 tonnes of pipe and fine-cut tobacco.
 
The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and has a portfolio of more than 200 global and local brands.
 
Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 11,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP
03:00pSCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP : Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions ..
GL
05/19SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO A/S : reports on first qu...
PU
05/19Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S reports on first quarter 2020 and presents new..
GL
04/23Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S integrates Agio Cigars
GL
03/26SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO A/S : Results of the An...
PU
03/26Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S - Results of the Annual General Meeting
GL
03/20SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO A/S : Group's Annual General Meetin...
PU
03/20Scandinavian Tobacco Group's Annual General Meeting - Precautionary measures ..
GL
03/19SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Uncertainty and La...
PU
03/19SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Uncertainty and Lack of Transparency due to Cor..
GL
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2020 7 742 M
EBIT 2020 759 M
Net income 2020 479 M
Debt 2020 2 894 M
Yield 2020 6,84%
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
P/E ratio 2021 9,52x
EV / Sales2020 1,56x
EV / Sales2021 1,52x
Capitalization 9 146 M
Chart SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S
Duration : Period :
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 111,67 DKK
Last Close Price 91,75 DKK
Spread / Highest target 41,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Niels Frederiksen Chief Executive Officer
Nigel Hargreaves Northridge Chairman
Marianne Rørslev Bock Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lindy Larsen Director
Hanne Malling Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S12.92%1 349
ALTRIA GROUP, INC.-24.32%70 191
JAPAN TOBACCO INC.-17.27%33 630
ITC LIMITED-20.51%28 606
PT HANJAYA MANDALA SAMPOERNA TBK-15.71%13 999
KT&G CORPORATION-16.20%8 111
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group