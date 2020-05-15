Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Scanfil Oyj    SCANFL   FI4000029905

SCANFIL OYJ

(SCANFL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Correction: Scanfil Plc: Share Repurchase 14.5.2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 02:50am EDT

Fri 15 May 2020 09:36:00 AM EEST

SCANFIL PLC ANNOUNCEMENT 14.5.2020
CORRECTION: SCANFIL PLC: SHARE REPURCHASE 14.5.2020
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Correction to announcement: SCANFIL PLC: SHARE REPURCHASE 14.5.2020
Reason: Total amount of shares was incorrect
Correct information below
Trade date 14.5.2020
Bourse trade Buy
Share SCANFL
Amount 1,689 Shares
Average price/ share 4.6476 EUR
Total cost 7,849.80 EUR
Scanfil Plc now holds a total of 467 738 shares
including the shares repurchased on 14.5.2020
On behalf of Scanfil Plc
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen
For more information, please contact:
Petteri Jokitalo, CEO
tel. +358 8 4882 111
www.scanfil.com

Disclaimer

Scanfil Oyj published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 06:49:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SCANFIL OYJ
02:50aCORRECTION : Scanfil Plc: Share Repurchase 14.5.2020
PU
05/14SCANFIL PLC : Share Repurchase 14.5.2020
AQ
05/13SCANFIL OYJ : Transfer of Own Shares as Part of Scanfil Plc's Stock Option Progr..
AQ
05/11SCANFIL OYJ : Transfer of Own Shares as Part of Scanfil Plc's Stock Option Progr..
AQ
05/08SCANFIL PLC : Share Repurchase 8.5.2020
AQ
05/08SCANFIL OYJ : Share Subscriptions Based on Scanfil Plc's Stock Options 2016(a)
AQ
05/07SCANFIL PLC : Share Repurchase 7.5.2020
PU
05/06SCANFIL PLC : Share repurchase 6.5.2020
AQ
05/05SCANFIL PLC : Share Repurchase 5.5.2020
PU
05/04SCANFIL PLC : Share Repurchase 4.5.2020
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 577 M
EBIT 2020 35,3 M
Net income 2020 27,8 M
Debt 2020 23,8 M
Yield 2020 3,33%
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
EV / Sales2021 0,52x
Capitalization 309 M
Chart SCANFIL OYJ
Duration : Period :
Scanfil Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCANFIL OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,13  €
Last Close Price 4,80  €
Spread / Highest target 9,38%
Spread / Average Target 6,77%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juha Petteri Jokitalo Chief Executive Officer
Harri Tapio Takanen Chairman
Riku Hynninen Chief Operating Officer
Kai Valo Chief Financial Officer
Markku Kosunen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCANFIL OYJ-1.84%334
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED0.00%257 509
INTEL CORPORATION-1.29%244 471
NVIDIA CORPORATION36.52%191 430
BROADCOM INC.-15.64%105 205
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-13.98%100 101
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group