SCANFIL OYJ    SCANFL   FI4000029905

SCANFIL OYJ

(SCANFL)
09/09 03:50:37 pm
4.1450 EUR   +1.34%
SCANFIL PLC: SHARE REPURCHASE 9.9.2019

09/09/2019 | 11:37am EDT

Mon 09 Sep 2019 06:30:00 PM EEST

SCANFIL PLC ANNOUNCEMENT 9.9.2019
SCANFIL PLC: SHARE REPURCHASE 9.9.2019
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date 9.9.2019
Bourse trade Buy
Share SCANFL
Amount 4 600 Shares
Average price/ share 4.0991 EUR
Total cost 18 855.86 EUR
Scanfil Plc now holds a total of 58 350 shares
including the shares repurchased on 9.9.2019
On behalf of Scanfil Plc
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen
For more information, please contact:
Petteri Jokitalo, CEO
tel. +358 8 4882 111
www.scanfil.com

Disclaimer

Scanfil Oyj published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 15:36:02 UTC
