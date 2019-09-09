Mon 09 Sep 2019 06:30:00 PM EEST
SCANFIL PLC
ANNOUNCEMENT
9.9.2019
SCANFIL PLC: SHARE REPURCHASE 9.9.2019
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date
9.9.2019
Bourse trade
Buy
Share
SCANFL
Amount
4 600
Shares
Average price/ share
4.0991
EUR
Total cost
18 855.86
EUR
Scanfil Plc now holds a total of 58 350 shares
including the shares repurchased on 9.9.2019
On behalf of Scanfil Plc
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi
Sami Huttunen
For more information, please contact:
Petteri Jokitalo, CEO
tel. +358 8 4882 111
www.scanfil.com
