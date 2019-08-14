Log in
SCANFIL OYJ

(SCANFL)
  Report  
Scanfil Oyj : and Sigma Connectivity have signed an agreement with a Global Leader within Logistic & Material Handling

08/14/2019 | 06:07am EDT

Scanfil and Sigma Connectivity have signed an agreement with a Global Leader within Logistic & Material Handling

Wednesday 14.08.2019

EXTERNAL RELEASE
14 August 2019

Scanfil and Sigma Connectivity have signed an agreement with a Global Leader within Logistic & Material Handling

Scanfil, a Global Contract Manufacturer and Systems Supplier, has together with its strategic partner Sigma Connectivity won a development & manufacturing business within the field of connectivity to a global leader within Logistic & Material Handling.

Scanfil and the leading global provider of material handling equipment have signed an agreement covering development and production of connectivity modules for them to be able to connect their existing and future products.

The agreement is a result of the strategic partnership that Scanfil and Sigma connectivity earlier announced. The agreement includes product development, prototyping, production, and aftermarket services and involves Scanfil's factories in Malmö and Suzhou and Sigma's development center in Lund.

'This agreement with our customer further increases the cooperation between our companies on a long-term basis. It also proves that our strategic partnership with Sigma Connectivity has strengthened our ability to support our larger global customers with our complete offer of services throughout the entire product lifecycle in an area where time-to-market is of the highest importance,' says Kristoffer Asklöv, VP, Strategy & Business Development, Scanfil.

'Our strategic partnership with Scanfil is the reason we acquired this customer. We can now support our new customer, a world-leading logistics and material handling company, throughout the whole process of connecting and modernizing their business,' says Björn Lundqvist, CEO, Sigma Connectivity.

SCANFIL PLC

Kristoffer Asklöv

Vice President, Strategy & Business Development

SCANFIL PLC

Kristoffer Asklöv
Vice President, Strategy & Business Development

More information: Kristoffer Asklöv, VP Strategy and Business Development, tel.+46 76 829 10 68 kristoffer.asklov@scanfil.com

Scanfil
Scanfil is an international contract manufacturer and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding contract manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil's competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.

Typical Scanfil products include mobile and communications network devices, automation system modules, frequency converters, lift control systems, analysers, various slot and vending machines, and devices related to medical technology and meteorology. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, energy, IT and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanisation. Scanfil's network of factories consists of 10 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. The total number of employees is about 3,300.

Sigma Connectivity AB
Sigma Connectivity is a design house and consultancy in one, and has since being acquired from Sony Mobile in 2013, successfully increased the number of active engineers from 180 to over 500. With the R&D investments Ericsson made in Lund during the 80s and 90s, Sigma Connectivity partner up with world-leading organizations, continually pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver connected solutions.

Because life and business depend on better connectivity.

Previous

Disclaimer

Scanfil Oyj published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 10:06:02 UTC
