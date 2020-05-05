Tue 05 May 2020 06:30:00 PM EEST
|
SCANFIL PLC
|
ANNOUNCEMENT
|
5.5.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SCANFIL PLC: SHARE REPURCHASE 5.5.2020
|
|
|
|
|
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade date
|
5.5.2020
|
|
Bourse trade
|
Buy
|
|
Share
|
SCANFL
|
|
Amount
|
3,363
|
Shares
|
Average price/ share
|
4.5785
|
EUR
|
Total cost
|
15,397.50
|
EUR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scanfil Plc now holds a total of 468 253 shares
|
including the shares repurchased on 5.5.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
On behalf of Scanfil Plc
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nordea Bank Oyj
|
|
|
|
|
|
Janne Sarvikivi
|
Sami Huttunen
|
|
|
|
|
For more information, please contact:
|
|
Petteri Jokitalo, CEO
|
|
|
tel. +358 8 4882 111
|
|
|
|
|
|
www.scanfil.com
|
|
Disclaimer
Scanfil Oyj published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 15:38:02 UTC