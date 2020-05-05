Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 05/05 11:25:00 am
4.59 EUR   +2.00%
11:39aSCANFIL PLC : Share Repurchase 5.5.2020
PU
05/04SCANFIL PLC : Share Repurchase 4.5.2020
AQ
04/30SCANFIL PLC : Managers' transactions
AQ
Scanfil Plc: Share Repurchase 5.5.2020

05/05/2020 | 11:39am EDT

Tue 05 May 2020 06:30:00 PM EEST

SCANFIL PLC ANNOUNCEMENT 5.5.2020
SCANFIL PLC: SHARE REPURCHASE 5.5.2020
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date 5.5.2020
Bourse trade Buy
Share SCANFL
Amount 3,363 Shares
Average price/ share 4.5785 EUR
Total cost 15,397.50 EUR
Scanfil Plc now holds a total of 468 253 shares
including the shares repurchased on 5.5.2020
On behalf of Scanfil Plc
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen
For more information, please contact:
Petteri Jokitalo, CEO
tel. +358 8 4882 111
www.scanfil.com

Disclaimer

Scanfil Oyj published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 15:38:02 UTC
