Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Scanfil Oyj    SCANFL   FI4000029905

SCANFIL OYJ

(SCANFL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD. - 07/01 03:10:32 am
3.93 EUR   +0.77%
03:18aSCANFIL PLC : Managers' transactions
PU
06/27SCANFIL PLC : Managers' transactions
AQ
06/26SCANFIL OYJ : Decision of scanfil plc's board of directors on stock option plan
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 03:18am EDT

Mon 01 Jul 2019 10:00:00 AM EEST

SCANFIL PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 1 JULY 2019 10:00 A.M.
Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kristoffer Asklöv
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Scanfil Oyj
LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20190628153435_3
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-06-26
Venue: VENUE NOT APPLICABLE
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: Scanfil Oyj Option Right 2016 (C)
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 0

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 0

SCANFIL PLC

Petteri Jokitalo
CEO

For additional information:
CEO Petteri Jokitalo
tel. +358 8 4882 111
www.scanfil.com

Disclaimer

Scanfil Oyj published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 07:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCANFIL OYJ
03:18aSCANFIL PLC : Managers' transactions
PU
06/27SCANFIL PLC : Managers' transactions
AQ
06/26SCANFIL OYJ : Decision of scanfil plc's board of directors on stock option plan
AQ
06/17SCANFIL OYJ : issues 544,554 new shares in a directed share issue
AQ
06/17SCANFIL OYJ : Acquisition of HASEC-Elektronik GmbH is completed
AQ
05/22CORRECTION : Scanfil plc acquires german contract manufacturer hasec- elektronik..
PU
05/22CORRECTION : Scanfil plc acquires german contract manufacturer hasec- elektronik..
AQ
04/25SCANFIL OYJ : GROUP'S INTERIM REPORT 1 JANUARY – 31 MARCH 2019
PU
04/25SCANFIL OYJ : GROUP'S INTERIM REPORT 1 JANUARY – 31 MARCH 2019
AQ
04/25SCANFIL OYJ : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 584 M
EBIT 2019 37,7 M
Net income 2019 28,0 M
Debt 2019 30,0 M
Yield 2019 3,76%
P/E ratio 2019 8,80
P/E ratio 2020 8,30
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
Capitalization 252 M
Chart SCANFIL OYJ
Duration : Period :
Scanfil Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCANFIL OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,63 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Petteri Jokitalo Chief Executive Officer
Harri Takanen Chairman
Tomi Takanen Vice President-Operations
Kristoffer Asklöv Vice President-Operations
Kai Valo Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCANFIL OYJ4.00%286
INTEL CORPORATION2.00%214 314
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%200 175
BROADCOM INC13.16%114 589
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS21.24%107 669
NVIDIA CORPORATION23.02%100 016
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About