Mon 01 Jul 2019 10:00:00 AM EEST
SCANFIL PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 1 JULY 2019 10:00 A.M.
Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kristoffer Asklöv
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Scanfil Oyj
LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20190628153435_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-06-26
Venue: VENUE NOT APPLICABLE
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: Scanfil Oyj Option Right 2016 (C)
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 0
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 0
SCANFIL PLC
Petteri Jokitalo
CEO
For additional information:
CEO Petteri Jokitalo
tel. +358 8 4882 111
www.scanfil.com
Disclaimer
Scanfil Oyj published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 07:17:07 UTC