Mon 01 Jul 2019 10:00:00 AM EEST

SCANFIL PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 1 JULY 2019 10:00 A.M.

Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kristoffer Asklöv

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Scanfil Oyj

LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20190628153435_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-06-26

Venue: VENUE NOT APPLICABLE

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: Scanfil Oyj Option Right 2016 (C)

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 0

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 0

SCANFIL PLC

Petteri Jokitalo

CEO

For additional information:

CEO Petteri Jokitalo

tel. +358 8 4882 111

www.scanfil.com