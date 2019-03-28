Log in
Scanship Holding ASA : Breakthrough Scanship MAP waste to energy carbon capture contract in Cruise industry

03/28/2019 | 08:22am EDT

Scanship Holding ASA, through its subsidiary Scanship AS, has entered into a contract with a European shipyard to deliver its new waste to energy carbon capture technology for two mega sized cruise ships. The contract includes options for deliveries to another two vessels in same series. Scanship has earlier announced advanced wastewater purification contracts for the same vessels.

The contract signed today with the shipyard includes delivery of the Scanship MAP (microwave assisted pyrolysis) process to produce clean energy from all shipboard generated garbage, food waste and wastewater residues. This novel solution with Scanship MAP will also include other innovations to optimize the processing of all waste streams for the purposes of resource recovery, low energy consumption and creating an end-of-waste solution.

"This is a breakthrough contract for us and a commercialization milestone for the Scanship MAP technology. With this contract, we are maximising the environmental sustainability impact for these mega ships making significant contribution to decarbonizing their operations along with advanced circular solution for reuse and end-of-waste", says Henrik Badin, CEO of Scanship in a statement.


For further queries, please contact:
Henrik Badin - CEO 
Scanship Holding ASA 
Tel: +47 90 78 98 25 
Email: henrik.badin@scanship.no


ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA
Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
