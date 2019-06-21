Scanship : Oslo Børs - SSHIP - Overføres til Oslo Børs /To be transferred to Oslo Børs 24.06.2019

21.06.2019 11:17

Det vises til melding 19.06.2019. Scanship Holding ASA vil fra og med 24.06.2019 overføres fra Oslo Axess til Oslo Børs. Aksjene i Scanship Holding ASA vil noteres med følgende parametere: Ny - Segment: OBMA Ny - MIC kode: XOSL Ingen endring - Instrument ID: 1300985 Ingen endring - Handelsvaluta: NOK Ingen endring - Hjemstat: Norway Ingen endring - ISIN: NO0010708068 Reference is made to announcement 19.06.2019. Scanship Holding ASA will be transferred from Oslo Axess to Oslo Børs from and including 24.06.2019. The shares in Scanship Holding ASA will be listed with the following parameters: New - Segment: OBMA New - MIC code: XOSL Unchanged - Instrument ID: 1300985 Unchanged - Trading currency: NOK Unchanged - Country of register: Norway Unchanged: ISIN: NO0010708068