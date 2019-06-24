Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Scanship Holding ASA    SSHIP   NO0010708068

SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA

(SSHIP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Scanship : Oslo Børs - SSHIP - Overføres til Oslo Børs /To be transferred to Oslo Børs 24.06.2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 03:30am EDT
Oslo Børs - SSHIP - Overføres til Oslo Børs /To be transferred to Oslo Børs 24.06.2019
24.06.2019 08:20

Det vises til melding 19.06.2019. Scanship Holding ASA vil fra og med 24.06.2019 overføres fra Oslo Axess til Oslo Børs. Aksjene i Scanship Holding ASA vil noteres med følgende parametere: Ny - Segment: OBMA Ny - MIC kode: XOSL Ingen endring - Instrument ID: 1300985 Ingen endring - Handelsvaluta: NOK Ingen endring - Hjemstat: Norway Ingen endring - ISIN: NO0010708068 Reference is made to announcement 19.06.2019. Scanship Holding ASA will be transferred from Oslo Axess to Oslo Børs from and including 24.06.2019. The shares in Scanship Holding ASA will be listed with the following parameters: New - Segment: OBMA New - MIC code: XOSL Unchanged - Instrument ID: 1300985 Unchanged - Trading currency: NOK Unchanged - Country of register: Norway Unchanged: ISIN: NO0010708068

Disclaimer

Scanship Holding ASA published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 07:29:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA
03:30aSCANSHIP : Oslo Børs - SSHIP - Overføres til Oslo Børs /To be transferred to Osl..
PU
06/21SCANSHIP : Oslo Børs - SSHIP - Overføres til Oslo Børs /To be transferred to Osl..
PU
06/20SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : Scanship awarded clean ship system contracts with major E..
AQ
06/19SCANSHIP : Vedtatt overføring av notering fra Oslo Axess til Oslo Børs
PU
06/19SCANSHIP : Resolution of transfer of listing from Oslo Axess to Oslo Børs
PU
05/24SCANSHIP : Ex utbytte NOK 0.10 i dag
PU
05/24SCANSHIP : Ex dividend NOK 0.10 today
PU
05/23SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : Minutes of Annual General Meeting
AQ
05/22SCANSHIP : Søknad om overføring av notering til Oslo Børs
PU
05/22SCANSHIP : Application for transfer of listing to Oslo Børs
PU
More news
Chart SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA
Duration : Period :
Scanship Holding ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Henrik Badin Chief Executive Officer
Narve Reiten Chairman
Jonny Hansen Chief Operating Officer
Erik Magelssen Chief Financial Officer
Henning Mohn Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA256.21%137
WASTE CONNECTIONS INC24.43%24 854
SUEZ10.71%8 478
UMICORE-22.17%7 350
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LTD15.05%5 914
STERICYCLE27.39%4 254
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About