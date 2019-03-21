ScanSource : Canpango, a ScanSource Company, Achieves Gold Partner Status with Salesforce

Canpango, Inc., a ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) company and a longstanding
global Salesforce consulting and implementation partner, today announced
it has been awarded Gold Partner Status by Salesforce.
“Earning the designation of Gold Partner Status is a significant
milestone for us,” said Matt Lautz, CEO of Canpango. “Over the past
couple of years, our employees have logged tremendous time training,
learning, testing and going above and beyond for our customers and
partners in order to make this possible. The bar was set high, and each
person worked extremely hard to reach it. Going forward, we’ll have the
opportunity to further grow our team and expand our offerings within the
Salesforce ecosystem, and we’re excited to drive success for our
customers as we usher in this new level of partnership with Salesforce.”
Salesforce awards Gold Status to partners based on partner contribution
against Salesforce-set targets across three main categories: Engagement,
Trailhead Expertise and Customer Success. Reaching Gold Partner Status
is a direct result of Canpango growing its number of certified
consultants, achieving a high level of customer satisfaction, providing
tangible examples of customer successes, and completing dozens of
Salesforce-specific training courses.
“It’s been a goal of ours throughout the past year to reach Gold Partner
status with Salesforce,” said Erik Eklund, vice president of
professional services and co-founder of Canpango. “As an organization
hyper-focused on a customer-centric approach to consultation and
Salesforce implementation, it’s imperative that our people continue to
expand skill sets and enhance proficiencies that support this vision.
The additional seventy-plus certifications we earned and dozens of
Salesforce courses we completed collectively speak to the depth of
Salesforce expertise and functional knowledge our Delivery Team
possesses, as well as our commitment to customer success.”
“We’re thrilled to celebrate the achievement of Gold Partner Status by
Salesforce,” said Mike Baur, Chairman and CEO of ScanSource. “We
welcomed Canpango into the ScanSource family in 2018, specifically
because of their extensive experience in CRM technologies and deep
expertise in providing professional services needed to make these
solutions successful. The designation of Gold Partner Status speaks both
to ScanSource’s commitment to driving profitable revenue growth for
partners through strategic and thoughtful investments, as well as
Canpango’s dedication to leveraging those investments in ways that drive
success for customers and partners.”
About ScanSource, Inc.
ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading global provider of
technology products and solutions, focusing on point-of-sale (POS),
payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and
collaboration, cloud and telecom services. ScanSource's teams provide
value-added solutions and operate from two segments, Worldwide Barcode,
Networking & Security, which includes POS Portal, and Worldwide
Communications & Services, which includes Intelisys and Canpango.
Canpango, a ScanSource company, is a longstanding global Salesforce
consulting and implementation partner, with vast experience in a variety
of industries, including manufacturing, high tech, telecom, healthcare,
financial services, retail and sports and entertainment. Canpango has
deep and proven expertise in configuration, custom development,
integrations, AppExchange packages and business strategy in Sales Cloud,
Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Pardot, FSL, CPQ, Communities. Canpango
operates from locations in Milwaukee, Chicago, New York City, London and
South Africa. To learn about Canpango’s consultation, solution design
and implementation services, visit www.canpango.com.
ScanSource is committed to helping its customers choose, configure and
deliver the industry's best solutions across almost every vertical
market in North America, Latin America and Europe. Founded in 1992 and
headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of
the 2018 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE
magazine’s 2019 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks
#653 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.
