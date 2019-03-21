ScanSource : Canpango, a ScanSource Company, Achieves Gold Partner Status with Salesforce

Further solidifies Canpango’s ability to deliver meaningful business solutions for customers

Canpango, Inc., a ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) company and a longstanding global Salesforce consulting and implementation partner, today announced it has been awarded Gold Partner Status by Salesforce.

“Earning the designation of Gold Partner Status is a significant milestone for us,” said Matt Lautz, CEO of Canpango. “Over the past couple of years, our employees have logged tremendous time training, learning, testing and going above and beyond for our customers and partners in order to make this possible. The bar was set high, and each person worked extremely hard to reach it. Going forward, we’ll have the opportunity to further grow our team and expand our offerings within the Salesforce ecosystem, and we’re excited to drive success for our customers as we usher in this new level of partnership with Salesforce.”

Salesforce awards Gold Status to partners based on partner contribution against Salesforce-set targets across three main categories: Engagement, Trailhead Expertise and Customer Success. Reaching Gold Partner Status is a direct result of Canpango growing its number of certified consultants, achieving a high level of customer satisfaction, providing tangible examples of customer successes, and completing dozens of Salesforce-specific training courses.

“It’s been a goal of ours throughout the past year to reach Gold Partner status with Salesforce,” said Erik Eklund, vice president of professional services and co-founder of Canpango. “As an organization hyper-focused on a customer-centric approach to consultation and Salesforce implementation, it’s imperative that our people continue to expand skill sets and enhance proficiencies that support this vision. The additional seventy-plus certifications we earned and dozens of Salesforce courses we completed collectively speak to the depth of Salesforce expertise and functional knowledge our Delivery Team possesses, as well as our commitment to customer success.”

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the achievement of Gold Partner Status by Salesforce,” said Mike Baur, Chairman and CEO of ScanSource. “We welcomed Canpango into the ScanSource family in 2018, specifically because of their extensive experience in CRM technologies and deep expertise in providing professional services needed to make these solutions successful. The designation of Gold Partner Status speaks both to ScanSource’s commitment to driving profitable revenue growth for partners through strategic and thoughtful investments, as well as Canpango’s dedication to leveraging those investments in ways that drive success for customers and partners.”

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading global provider of technology products and solutions, focusing on point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, cloud and telecom services. ScanSource's teams provide value-added solutions and operate from two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security, which includes POS Portal, and Worldwide Communications & Services, which includes Intelisys and Canpango.

Canpango, a ScanSource company, is a longstanding global Salesforce consulting and implementation partner, with vast experience in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, high tech, telecom, healthcare, financial services, retail and sports and entertainment. Canpango has deep and proven expertise in configuration, custom development, integrations, AppExchange packages and business strategy in Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Pardot, FSL, CPQ, Communities. Canpango operates from locations in Milwaukee, Chicago, New York City, London and South Africa. To learn about Canpango’s consultation, solution design and implementation services, visit www.canpango.com.

ScanSource is committed to helping its customers choose, configure and deliver the industry's best solutions across almost every vertical market in North America, Latin America and Europe. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2018 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2019 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #653 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

