ScanSource : Reports Strong Fourth Quarter Results

Record Full-Year Net Sales with 8% Sales Growth and 14% Gross Profit Growth

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading global provider of technology products and solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Quarter ended June 30, Year ended June 30, 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change (in millions, except per share data) (in millions, except per share data) Net sales $ 993.9 $ 917.3 8 % $ 3,846 $ 3,568 8 % Operating income 19.8 22.1 (11 )% 67.6 88.2 (23 )% Non-GAAP operating income(1) 30.8 27.8 11 % 124.0 110.2 12 % GAAP net income 10.4 19.0 (45 )% 33.2 69.2 (52 )% Non-GAAP net income(1) 19.9 17.3 15 % 79.8 70.3 14 % GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.40 $ 0.74 (46 )% $ 1.29 $ 2.71 (52 )% Non-GAAP diluted EPS(1) $ 0.77 $ 0.68 13 % $ 3.11 $ 2.75 13 % (1) Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, change in fair value of contingent consideration and other non-GAAP items. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information to GAAP financial information is presented in the Supplementary Information (Unaudited) below.

“We delivered outstanding fourth quarter sales and gross profit growth, capping a year of progress in executing our growth initiatives," said Mike Baur, CEO, ScanSource, Inc. "We want to congratulate our teams worldwide on achieving these excellent results. Investments we are making in our business are positioning us to accelerate our profitable growth."

Quarterly Results

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, net sales increased 8% to $993.9 million, driven by sales growth in both Worldwide segments. Organic sales growth, which excludes the impact from foreign currency translation and a recent acquisition, was 5.0%. Operating income decreased to $19.8 million largely as a result of increased expense for the change in fair value of the contingent consideration. Non-GAAP operating income increased 11% to $30.8 million, primarily from higher net sales and the addition of the POS Portal acquisition.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the quarter totaled $10.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared with net income of $19.0 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018 increased 15% to $19.9 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, compared to $17.3 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the prior-year quarter.

Full-Year Results

For the full fiscal year 2018, net sales increased 8% to $3.8 billion. Operating income decreased to $67.6 million, due to additional expense for the change in the fair value of the contingent consideration. Non-GAAP operating income increased 12% to $124.0 million, primarily from higher sales volumes, higher gross margin and the addition of the POS Portal acquisition.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the fiscal year 2018 totaled $33.2 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, compared to net income of $69.2 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, for the prior year. Non-GAAP net income for the year increased 14% to $79.8 million, or $3.11 per diluted share, compared to $70.3 million, or $2.75 per diluted share, for the prior year.

Forecast for Next Quarter

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, ScanSource expects net sales to range from $950 million to $1.01 billion, diluted earnings per share to range from $0.56 to $0.62 per share and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to range from $0.83 to $0.89 per share. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share exclude amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions and change in fair value of contingent consideration and other non-GAAP items.

Webcast Details and CFO Commentary

At approximately 4:15 p.m. ET today, a CFO commentary, as a supplement to our press release and conference call, will be available on ScanSource's website, www.scansource.com (Investor Relations section). ScanSource will present additional information about its financial results and outlook in a conference call today, August 28, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, including the forecast of sales and earnings per share for next quarter, that involve risks and uncertainties. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated or forecasted results, including, but not limited to, changes in interest and exchange rates and regulatory regimes impacting our international operations, the impact of tax reform laws, the failure of acquisitions to meet our expectations, the failure to manage and implement our organic growth strategy, credit risks involving our larger customers and vendors, termination of our relationship with key vendors or a significant modification of the terms under which we operate with a key vendor, the decline in demand for the products and services that we provide, reduced prices for the products and services that we provide due both to competitor and customer actions, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" contained in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as may be required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are summarized below. Non-GAAP financial measures are used to understand and evaluate performance, including comparisons from period to period. Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, change in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition costs and other non-GAAP adjustments.

Net sales on a constant currency basis, excluding acquisitions: The Company discloses the percentage change in net sales excluding the translation impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates between reporting periods and excluding the net sales from acquisitions prior to the first full year from the acquisition date. This measure enhances the comparability between periods to help analyze underlying trends on an organic basis.

Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP pre-tax income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share: To evaluate current period performance on a more consistent basis with prior periods, the Company discloses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP pre-tax income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP diluted "EPS"). These non-GAAP results exclude amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, change in the fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition costs and other non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted EPS measures are useful in assessing and understanding the Company's operating performance, especially when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods.

Return on invested capital ("ROIC"): Management uses ROIC as a performance measurement to assess efficiency in allocating capital under the Company's control to generate returns. Management believes this metric balances the Company's operating results with asset and liability management, is not impacted by capitalization decisions and correlates with shareholder value creation. In addition, it is easily computed, communicated and understood. ROIC also provides management a measure of the Company's profitability on a basis more comparable to historical or future periods.

ROIC assists management in comparing the Company's performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis because it removes from operating results the impact of items that do not reflect core operating performance. ROIC is calculated as adjusted EBITDA over invested capital. Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") excludes the change in fair value of contingent consideration and acquisition costs, in addition to other non-GAAP adjustments. Invested capital is defined as average equity plus average daily funded interest-bearing debt for the period. Management believes the calculation of ROIC provides useful information to investors and is an additional relevant comparison of the Company's performance during the year.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and the non-GAAP financial measures that the Company reports may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. Analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be considered in addition to, and not in substitution for or as superior to, measurements of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial information to GAAP is set forth in the Supplementary Information (Unaudited) below.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading global provider of technology products and solutions, focusing on point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, cloud and telecom services. ScanSource's teams provide value-added solutions and operate from two segments: Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security, which includes POS Portal, and Worldwide Communications & Services, which includes Intelisys and Canpango. ScanSource is committed to helping its customers choose, configure and deliver the industry's best solutions across almost every vertical market in North America, Latin America and Europe. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2018 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine's 2018 List of World's Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #653 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, 2018* June 30, 2017* Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,530 $ 56,094 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $45,561 at June 30, 2018 and $44,434 at June 30, 2017 678,940 637,293 Inventories 595,948 531,314 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 61,744 56,322 Total current assets 1,362,162 1,281,023 Property and equipment, net 73,042 56,566 Goodwill 298,174 200,881 Identifiable intangible assets, net 136,806 101,513 Deferred income taxes 22,199 29,491 Other non-current assets 52,912 48,829 Total assets $ 1,945,295 $ 1,718,303 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 562,564 $ 513,155 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 90,873 104,715 Current portion of contingent consideration 42,975 30,675 Income taxes payable 13,348 7,730 Current portion of long-term debt 551 — Total current liabilities 710,311 656,275 Deferred income taxes 1,769 2,008 Long-term debt, net of current portion 4,878 5,429 Borrowings under revolving credit facility 244,000 91,871 Long-term portion of contingent consideration 65,258 83,361 Other long-term liabilities 52,703 42,214 Total liabilities 1,078,919 881,158 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 68,220 61,169 Retained earnings 882,333 849,180 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (84,177 ) (73,204 ) Total shareholders' equity 866,376 837,145 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,945,295 $ 1,718,303 *Derived from audited financial statements.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended June 30, Year ended June 30, 2018* 2017* 2018* 2017* Net sales $ 993,852 $ 917,291 $ 3,846,260 $ 3,568,186 Cost of goods sold 880,503 816,435 3,410,135 3,184,590 Gross profit 113,349 100,856 436,125 383,596 Selling, general and administrative expenses 76,834 71,179 297,475 265,178 Depreciation expense 3,252 2,289 13,311 9,444 Intangible amortization expense 5,056 3,987 20,657 15,524 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 8,448 1,290 37,043 5,211 Operating income 19,759 22,111 67,639 88,239 Interest expense 2,494 934 9,149 3,215 Interest income (1,365 ) (2,382 ) (3,713 ) (5,329 ) Other (income) expense, net 587 139 1,278 (11,142 ) Income before income taxes 18,043 23,420 60,925 101,495 Provision for income taxes 7,655 4,450 27,772 32,249 Net income $ 10,388 $ 18,970 $ 33,153 $ 69,246 Per share data: Net income per common share, basic $ 0.41 $ 0.75 $ 1.30 $ 2.74 Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 25,577 25,341 25,522 25,318 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.74 $ 1.29 $ 2.71 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 25,675 25,512 25,624 25,515 *Derived from audited financial statements.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Net Sales by Segment: Quarter ended June 30, 2018 2017 % Change Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security: (in thousands) Net sales, as reported $ 684,552 $ 619,241 10.5 % Foreign exchange impact (a) (4,318 ) — Net sales, constant currency (non-GAAP) 680,234 619,241 9.8 % Less: Acquisitions (30,842 ) — Net sales, constant currency excluding acquisitions (non-GAAP) $ 649,392 $ 619,241 4.9 % Worldwide Communications & Services: Net sales, as reported $ 309,300 $ 298,050 3.8 % Foreign exchange impact (a) 4,218 — Net sales, constant currency (non-GAAP) 313,518 298,050 5.2 % Less: Acquisitions — — Net sales, constant currency excluding acquisitions (non-GAAP) $ 313,518 $ 298,050 5.2 % Consolidated: Net sales, as reported $ 993,852 $ 917,291 8.3 % Foreign exchange impact (a) (100 ) — Net sales, constant currency (non-GAAP) 993,752 917,291 8.3 % Less: Acquisitions (30,842 ) — Net sales, constant currency excluding acquisitions (non-GAAP) $ 962,910 $ 917,291 5.0 % (a) Year-over-year net sales growth rate excluding the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Calculated by translating the net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 into U.S. dollars using the average foreign exchange rates for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Net Sales by Segment: Year ended June 30, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security: 2018 2017 % Change (in thousands) Net sales, as reported $ 2,628,988 $ 2,389,256 10.0 % Foreign exchange impact (a) (32,561 ) — Net sales, constant currency 2,596,427 2,389,256 8.7 % Less: Acquisitions (87,461 ) — Net sales, constant currency excluding acquisitions $ 2,508,966 $ 2,389,256 5.0 % Worldwide Communications & Services: Net sales, as reported $ 1,217,272 $ 1,178,930 3.3 % Foreign exchange impact (a) (5,055 ) — Net sales, constant currency 1,212,217 1,178,930 2.8 % Less: Acquisitions (9,750 ) (2,863 ) Net sales, constant currency excluding acquisitions $ 1,202,467 $ 1,176,067 2.2 % Consolidated: Net sales, as reported $ 3,846,260 $ 3,568,186 7.8 % Foreign exchange impact (a) (37,616 ) — Net sales, constant currency 3,808,644 3,568,186 6.7 % Less: Acquisitions (97,211 ) (2,863 ) Net sales, constant currency excluding acquisitions $ 3,711,433 $ 3,565,323 4.1 % (a) Year-over-year net sales growth rate excluding the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Calculated by translating the net sales for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 into U.S. dollars using the average foreign exchange rates for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Net Sales by Geography: Quarter ended June 30, 2018 2017 % Change United States and Canada: (in thousands) Net sales, as reported $ 751,678 $ 695,036 8.1 % Less: Acquisitions (30,842 ) — Net sales, excluding acquisitions(non-GAAP) $ 720,836 $ 695,036 3.7 % International: Net sales, as reported $ 242,174 $ 222,255 9.0 % Foreign exchange impact (a) (100 ) — Net sales, constant currency (non-GAAP) 242,074 222,255 8.9 % Less: Acquisitions — — Net sales, constant currency excluding acquisitions (non-GAAP) $ 242,074 $ 222,255 8.9 % Consolidated: Net sales, as reported $ 993,852 $ 917,291 8.3 % Foreign exchange impact (a) (100 ) — Net sales, constant currency (non-GAAP) 993,752 917,291 8.3 % Less: Acquisitions (30,842 ) — Net sales, constant currency excluding acquisitions (non-GAAP) $ 962,910 $ 917,291 5.0 % (a) Year-over-year net sales growth rate excluding the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Calculated by translating the net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 into U.S. dollars using the average foreign exchange rates for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Net Sales by Geography: Year ended June 30, 2018 2017 % Change United States and Canada: (in thousands) Net sales, as reported $ 2,847,197 $ 2,685,820 6.0 % Less: Acquisitions (97,211 ) (2,863 ) Net sales, excluding acquisitions $ 2,749,986 $ 2,682,957 2.5 % International: Net sales, as reported $ 999,063 $ 882,366 13.2 % Foreign exchange impact (a) (37,616 ) — Net sales, constant currency 961,447 882,366 9.0 % Less: Acquisitions — — Net sales, constant currency excluding acquisitions $ 961,447 $ 882,366 9.0 % Consolidated: Net sales, as reported $ 3,846,260 $ 3,568,186 7.8 % Foreign exchange impact (a) (37,616 ) — Net sales, constant currency 3,808,644 3,568,186 6.7 % Less: Acquisitions (97,211 ) (2,863 ) Net sales, constant currency excluding acquisitions $ 3,711,433 $ 3,565,323 4.1 % (a) Year-over-year net sales growth rate excluding the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Calculated by translating the net sales for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 into U.S. dollars using the average foreign exchange rates for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2017.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Non-GAAP Financial Information: Quarter ended June 30, 2018 Operating income Pre-tax income Net income Diluted EPS GAAP measure $ 19,759 $ 18,043 $ 10,388 $ 0.40 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 5,056 5,056 3,521 0.14 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 8,448 8,448 5,679 0.22 Tax recovery and related interest income (2,466 ) (3,119 ) (2,058 ) (0.08 ) Tax reform changes — — 2,345 0.09 Non-GAAP measure $ 30,797 $ 28,428 $ 19,875 $ 0.77 Quarter ended June 30, 2017 Operating income Pre-tax income Net income Diluted EPS GAAP measure $ 22,111 $ 23,420 $ 18,970 $ 0.74 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 3,987 3,987 2,625 0.10 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,290 1,290 680 0.03 Acquisition costs (a) 422 422 422 0.02 Tax recovery and related interest income — (1,382 ) (5,370 ) (0.21 ) Non-GAAP measure $ 27,810 $ 27,737 $ 17,327 $ 0.68 (a) Acquisition costs are non-deductible for tax purposes.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Non-GAAP Financial Information: Year ended June 30, 2018 Operating income Pre-tax income Net income Diluted EPS GAAP measure $ 67,639 $ 60,925 $ 33,153 $ 1.29 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 20,657 20,657 14,021 0.55 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 37,043 37,043 24,697 0.96 Acquisition costs (a) 172 172 172 0.01 Legal settlement, net of attorney fees 952 952 771 0.03 Tax recovery and related interest income (2,466 ) (3,119 ) (2,058 ) (0.08 ) Tax reform changes — — 9,034 0.35 Non-GAAP measure $ 123,997 $ 116,630 $ 79,790 $ 3.11 Year ended June 30, 2017 Operating income Pre-tax income Net income Diluted EPS GAAP measure $ 88,239 $ 101,495 $ 69,246 $ 2.71 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 15,524 15,524 10,247 0.40 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 5,211 5,211 2,921 0.11 Acquisition costs (a) 1,256 1,256 1,256 0.06 Legal settlement, net of attorney fees — (12,777 ) (8,047 ) (0.32 ) Tax recovery and related interest income — (1,382 ) (5,370 ) (0.21 ) Non-GAAP measure $ 110,230 $ 109,327 $ 70,253 $ 2.75 (a) Acquisition costs are non-deductible for tax purposes.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages) Non-GAAP Financial Information: Quarter ended June 30, Year ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Return on invested capital (ROIC), annualized (a) 12.5 % 13.2 % 12.5 % 13.1 % Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Net income - GAAP $ 10,388 $ 18,970 $ 33,153 $ 69,246 Plus: Interest expense 2,494 934 9,149 3,215 Plus: Income taxes 7,655 4,450 27,772 32,249 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 9,291 6,276 37,495 24,968 EBITDA 29,828 30,630 107,569 129,678 Adjustments: Change in fair value of contingent consideration 8,448 1,290 37,043 5,211 Acquisition costs — 422 172 1,256 Tax recovery and related interest income (3,119 ) (1,382 ) (3,119 ) (1,382 ) Legal settlement (recovery), net of attorney fees — — 952 (12,777 ) Adjusted EBITDA (numerator for ROIC) (non-GAAP) $ 35,157 $ 30,960 $ 142,617 $ 121,986 Invested Capital Calculation Equity - beginning of quarter $ 877,796 $ 808,719 $ 837,145 $ 774,496 Equity - end of quarter 866,376 837,145 866,376 837,145 Adjustments: Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net of tax 5,679 680 24,697 2,921 Acquisition costs — 422 172 1,256 Legal settlement (recovery), net of attorney fees, net of tax — — 771 (8,047 ) Tax recovery and related interest income, net of tax (2,058 ) (5,370 ) (2,058 ) (5,370 ) Tax reform changes 2,345 — 9,034 — Average equity 875,069 820,798 868,069 801,201 Average funded debt (b) 253,393 117,970 276,233 131,445 Invested capital (denominator for ROIC) (non-GAAP) $ 1,128,462 $ 938,768 $ 1,144,302 $ 932,646 (a) Calculated as net income plus interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), plus change in fair value of contingent consideration and other adjustments, annualized and divided by invested capital for the period. Invested capital is defined as average equity plus average daily funded interest-bearing debt for the period. (b) Average funded debt is calculated as the average daily amounts outstanding on short-term and long-term interest-bearing debt.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Non-GAAP Financial Information: Forecast for Quarter ending September 30, 2018 Range Low Range High GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.56 $ 0.62 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 0.14 0.14 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 0.07 0.07 Restructuring costs 0.05 0.05 Acquisition costs $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.83 $ 0.89

