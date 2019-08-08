Log in
ScanSource : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results on August 20, 2019

08/08/2019 | 08:33am EDT

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading global provider of technology products and solutions, announced today that it plans to release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 results for the period ended June 30, 2019 on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET. ScanSource management will host an earnings conference call to discuss these results later that day, August 20, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The earnings conference call may be accessed via a live Internet webcast in the Investor Relations section of ScanSource, Inc.’s web site, www.scansource.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at www.scansource.com for 60 days.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading global provider of technology products and solutions, focusing on point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, cloud and telecom services. ScanSource's teams provide value-added solutions and operate from two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security, which includes POS Portal, and Worldwide Communications & Services, which includes Intelisys and Canpango. ScanSource is committed to helping its customers choose, configure and deliver the industry's best solutions across almost every vertical market in North America, Latin America and Europe. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2019 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #643 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.


© Business Wire 2019
