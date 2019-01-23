Scapa : Capital Markets Day

23 January 2019
Scapa Group plc
Capital Markets Day
Manchester, United Kingdom - 23 January 2019 - Scapa Group plc (AIM: SCPA)will be holding a Capital Markets Day for analysts and investors today at the Company's newly acquired advanced wound care facility in Gargrave, UK. The event will include a presentation about the Company's strategy in healthcare as well as a tour of the state-of-the-art £31m acquisition which provides new opportunities for inception-to-delivery development and manufacturing services.
No new current trading information will be disclosed during the Capital Markets Day. Materials presented at the Capital Markets Day will be made available on the Group's website later today.
For more information, please contact:
|
Scapa Group plc
Heejae Chae - Group Chief Executive
Oskar Zahn - Chief Financial Officer
|
+44 (0) 161 301 7400
|
Numis Securities
Mark Lander
Richard Thomas (Nominated Advisor)
|
+44 (0) 20 7260 1000
|
Berenberg (Joint Broker)
Chris Bowman
Toby Flaux
|
+44 (0) 20 3207 7800
|
FTI Consulting
Brett Pollard
Victoria Foster Mitchell
|
+44 (0) 20 3727 1000
ENDS
Disclaimer
Scapa Group plc published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 08:38:07 UTC