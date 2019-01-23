Scapa : Capital Markets Day

23 January 2019

Scapa Group plc

Capital Markets Day

Manchester, United Kingdom - 23 January 2019 - Scapa Group plc (AIM: SCPA)will be holding a Capital Markets Day for analysts and investors today at the Company's newly acquired advanced wound care facility in Gargrave, UK. The event will include a presentation about the Company's strategy in healthcare as well as a tour of the state-of-the-art £31m acquisition which provides new opportunities for inception-to-delivery development and manufacturing services.

No new current trading information will be disclosed during the Capital Markets Day. Materials presented at the Capital Markets Day will be made available on the Group's website later today.

For more information, please contact:

Scapa Group plc Heejae Chae - Group Chief Executive Oskar Zahn - Chief Financial Officer +44 (0) 161 301 7400 Numis Securities Mark Lander Richard Thomas (Nominated Advisor) +44 (0) 20 7260 1000 Berenberg (Joint Broker) Chris Bowman Toby Flaux +44 (0) 20 3207 7800 FTI Consulting Brett Pollard Victoria Foster Mitchell +44 (0) 20 3727 1000

ENDS