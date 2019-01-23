Scapa : Capital Markets Day

Log in
01/23/2019 | 03:39am EST

23 January 2019

Scapa Group plc

Capital Markets Day

Manchester, United Kingdom - 23 January 2019 - Scapa Group plc (AIM: SCPA)will be holding a Capital Markets Day for analysts and investors today at the Company's newly acquired advanced wound care facility in Gargrave, UK. The event will include a presentation about the Company's strategy in healthcare as well as a tour of the state-of-the-art £31m acquisition which provides new opportunities for inception-to-delivery development and manufacturing services.

No new current trading information will be disclosed during the Capital Markets Day. Materials presented at the Capital Markets Day will be made available on the Group's website later today.

For more information, please contact:

Scapa Group plc

Heejae Chae - Group Chief Executive

Oskar Zahn - Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0) 161 301 7400

Numis Securities

Mark Lander

Richard Thomas (Nominated Advisor)

+44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Berenberg (Joint Broker)

Chris Bowman

Toby Flaux

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

FTI Consulting

Brett Pollard

Victoria Foster Mitchell

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

ENDS

Disclaimer

Scapa Group plc published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 08:38:07 UTC
