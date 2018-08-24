Log in
Scapa : Directorate Change

08/24/2018 | 08:12am CEST

24 August 2018

LEI No. 213800QIPVTK5ES5UU36

Scapa Group plc

('Scapa' or 'the Company')

Directorate Change

Scapa Group plc (AIM: SCPA) announces that Graham Hardcastle, Group Finance Director, has resigned from the Board with effect from 1 October 2018, to pursue other interests.

Following a thorough and wide reaching search, the Board is delighted to announce the appointment of Oskar Zahn as Chief Financial Officer, with effect from 1 October 2018. Oskar was most recently the Chief Financial Officer of Spearhead International, one of the largest agricultural producers in the EU, with revenues of approximately €300 million, having joined the business as its Chief Financial Officer in September 2008. During his tenure, Spearhead doubled in size through 22 acquisitions and organic growth. Prior to Spearhead, he held leadership roles at Telefex, British Airways and Georgia-Pacific.

Graham will remain with the Company until 30 November 2018 and work through an orderly transition with Oskar.

Heejae Chae, Scapa's Chief Executive, said:

'On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Graham for his contribution to the Company and we wish him all the best in his future activities.

'I am delighted to welcome Oskar to the role of Chief Financial Officer at Scapa. His breadth of knowledge and experience in the various industry sectors will be of great value to the Company as we pursue our strategy for growth.'

The Company makes the following disclosures in relation to Oskar Zahn's appointment in accordance with paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies:

1. Director's full name: Oskar Zahn

Director's age: 54 years

2. Other directorships / partnerships held during the last five years, including appointment and,
where appropriate, resignation dates:

Name of Company / Partnership

Date appointed

Spearhead International Group plc

29 May 2008

P&P Spearhead UK Holdings Ltd

15 September 2015

Spearhead International Limited

1 September 2008

Farmwealth Limited

1 September 2008

Spearhead D.o.o. Beograd (Serbia)

2 March 2017

Blitz H18-174 GmbH (Germany)

24 May 2018

Mr Zahn has given formal written notice to resign as a director of the aforementioned companies, such resignations being with effect from 30 September 2018.

Mr Zahn was a director of Spearhead Academy Limited from 31 October 2016 until the company was dissolved on 7 November 2017

3. Shareholding:Mr Zahn does not hold any shares in the Company.

4. Other information: There is no other information required to be disclosed in relation to Mr Zahn under paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies.

For further information:

Scapa Group plc:

Wendy Baker +44 (0) 161 301 7400

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Numis Securities Limited: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Mark Lander

Richard Thomas (Nominated Adviser)

Disclaimer

Scapa Group plc published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 06:11:09 UTC
