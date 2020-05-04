Scapa : Directorate Changes

4 May 2020

LEI No. 213800QIPVTK5ES5UU36

Scapa Group plc

('Scapa' or 'the Company')

Directorate Changes

Scapa Group plc (AIM: SCPA) a

diversified Healthcare and Industrial company focused on bringing best-in-class innovation, design and manufacturing solutions to its customers,

announces the following organisational and Board changes.

John Petreanu has been appointed President of Healthcare. John succeeds Joe Doherty, who resigned from the Company as Executive Director and President of Healthcare, with effect from 4 May 2020, to pursue other business opportunities. John was most recently Vice President Operations at Viant Medical, a $1bn global services provider to the medical device industry. John was previously Chief Operating Officer for Scapa Healthcare, and has also held senior executive positions at Integer Holdings Corporation, Hospira, CareFusion (a subsidiary of BD), and Cardinal Health. Joe will work through an orderly transition with John over the next few weeks.

Heejae Chae, Group Chief Executive of Scapa, will also assume the role of President of Industrial, as of 4 May 2020. Heejae succeeds Sevan Demirdogen, who has resigned from the Company as Executive Director and President of Industrials, effective from 4 May 2020, to pursue other business opportunities. Sevan will assist in ensuring a smooth transition.

Heejae Chae has volunteered a temporary 20% reduction in basic salary during the current period of disruption resulting from Covid-19.

As a result of this reorganisation, the Board consists of two Executive Directors, three Non-Executive Directors and the Chairman.

On 27 March 2020, the Company reiterated guidance for the financial year ended 31 March 2020 and expects Group underlying trading profit to be in line with the trading update provided on 12 February 2020.

Heejae Chae, Group Chief Executive of Scapa, commented:

'On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank both Joe and Sevan for their contribution to the Group. We wish them all the best in their future endeavours. I look forward to working closely with John following his appointment as President of Healthcare. We believe we have the right vision and strategy in place to capitalize on the outlook and opportunities for Healthcare and Industrial.'

For further information:

Scapa Group plc Heejae Chae - Group Chief Executive Oskar Zahn - Chief Finance Officer 0161 301 7430 Numis Securities Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) Freddie Barnfield/Mark Lander 020 7260 1000 Berenberg (Joint Broker) Chris Bowman/Toby Flaux 020 3207 7800 FTI Consulting (Media Relations) Simon Conway/Victoria Foster Mitchell 020 3727 1000

About Scapa Group plc

Scapa Group plc is a diversified Healthcare and Industrial company focused on bringing best-in-class innovation, design and manufacturing solutions to its customers.

Healthcare

Scapa Healthcare is the trusted strategic partner of choice for the world's leading companies in Advanced Wound Care, Consumer Wellness and Medical Device Fixation. We partner with the top global MedTech companies to develop and manufacture innovative skin friendly medical device fixation and topical solutions, from inception through to market delivery, from our state-of-the-art facilities.

For further information, please visit www.scapahealthcare.com

Industrial

Scapa Industrial is a global supplier of bonding solutions and manufacturer of adhesive-based products which offer meaningful value in industrial applications due to their lightweight, easy-to-apply properties. We are recognised for our unparalleled range of products, including adhesive tapes, films and foams, and we can engineer custom designs for even the most unique applications.

For further information, please visit www.scapaindustrial.com