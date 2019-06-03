Log in
Scapa : Notice of Termination

06/03/2019 | 05:44am EDT

Notice of Termination

03 June 2019

LEI No. 213800QIPVTK5ES5UU36

Notice of Termination of Material Contract

Scapa Group plc (AIM: SCPA) announces that on Friday 31 May after the market closed, Scapa received notice from ConvaTec Inc. (ConvaTec) that it was terminating the Master Supply Agreement (MSA) with Scapa Tapes North America LLC; accompanying the notice was an action for a declaratory judgment concerning the MSA filed by ConvaTec in federal court in New Jersey.

Neither the Company nor Scapa Tapes North America LLC accept that ConvaTec has any grounds to terminate the five year supply agreement in respect of which a three year term remains, nor to pursue its declaratory judgment claim. The Company and Scapa Tapes North America LLC have instructed external legal counsel and will strongly contest and defend their rights under the MSA and in response to the New Jersey action in which it will assert and pursue all appropriate rights and remedies.

The MSA provides for a binding contractual commitment for a minimum circa. US$30m of revenue per annum. The Company is assessing the potential profit implications and will issue a further update accordingly.

For further information:

Scapa Group plc
Heejae Chae - Group Chief Executive
Oskar Zahn - Chief Finance Officer

0161 301 7430

Numis Securities Limited
(Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
Richard Thomas/Mark Lander

020 7260 1000

FTI Consulting
(Media Relations)
Brett Pollard
Victoria Foster Mitchell

020 3727 1000

About Scapa Group plc
Scapa Group plc is a diversified Healthcare and Industrial company focused on bringing best-in-class innovation, design and manufacturing solutions to its customers.

Healthcare
Scapa Healthcare is the trusted strategic partner of choice for the world's leading companies in Advanced Wound Care, Consumer Wellness and Medical Device Fixation. We partner with the top global MedTech companies to develop and manufacture innovative skin friendly medical device fixation and topical solutions, from inception through to market delivery, from our state-of-the-art facilities.

For further information, please visit www.scapahealthcare.com

Industrial
Scapa Industrial is a global supplier of bonding solutions and manufacturer of adhesive-based products which offer meaningful value in industrial applications due to their lightweight, easy-to-apply properties. We are recognised for our unparalleled range of products, including adhesive tapes, films and foams, and we can engineer custom designs for even the most unique applications.

For further information, please visit www.scapaindustrial.com

Disclaimer

Scapa Group plc published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 09:43:05 UTC
