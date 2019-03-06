Scapa : PDMR Notification

06 March 2019

LEI No. 213800QIPVTK5ES5UU36

SCAPA GROUP PLC

PDMR Notification

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person

discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR')

Scapa Group plc (AIM: SCPA) today announces that on05 March 2019, the PDMR named below was granted an option to acquire the number of ordinary shares of 5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') in the capital of Scapa Group plc set out opposite his name under the terms of the Scapa Group plc 2011 Performance Share Plan('PSP') at nil cost per Ordinary Share.

Name / Position of PDMR Number of Ordinary Shares over which the option is held Oskar Zahn - Chief Financial Officer 70,855

In accordance with the rules of the PSP, no consideration was paid by the above-named individual for the option granted to him. Each option is subject to, and governed by, the rules of the PSP and the legislation relating to the PSP.

This announcement, including the notifications below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

ANNEX

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Oskar Zahn 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Scapa Group plc b) LEI 213800QIPVTK5ES5UU36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 5p each Identification Code GB0007281198 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of share option c) Price(s) and volume(s) 70,855 Ordinary Shares Exercise price 0p d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 05 March 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

For further information: