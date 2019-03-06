Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Scapa Group plc    SCPA   GB0007281198

SCAPA GROUP PLC

(SCPA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/06 05:23:20 am
301.2 GBp   -0.33%
04:57aSCAPA : PDMR Notification
PU
01/23SCAPA : Capital Markets Day-Jan 2019
PU
01/23SCAPA : Capital Markets Day
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Scapa : PDMR Notification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 04:57am EST

06 March 2019

LEI No. 213800QIPVTK5ES5UU36

SCAPA GROUP PLC

PDMR Notification

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person
discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR')

Scapa Group plc (AIM: SCPA) today announces that on05 March 2019, the PDMR named below was granted an option to acquire the number of ordinary shares of 5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') in the capital of Scapa Group plc set out opposite his name under the terms of the Scapa Group plc 2011 Performance Share Plan('PSP') at nil cost per Ordinary Share.

Name / Position of PDMR

Number of Ordinary Shares over which the option is held

Oskar Zahn - Chief Financial Officer

70,855

In accordance with the rules of the PSP, no consideration was paid by the above-named individual for the option granted to him. Each option is subject to, and governed by, the rules of the PSP and the legislation relating to the PSP.

This announcement, including the notifications below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

ANNEX

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Oskar Zahn

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Scapa Group plc

b)

LEI

213800QIPVTK5ES5UU36

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of financial instrument,

type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 5p each

Identification Code

GB0007281198

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of share option

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

70,855 Ordinary Shares

Exercise price 0p

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

05 March 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM

For further information:

Scapa Group plc:

Wendy Baker

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 161 301 7400

Numis Securities Limited:

Mark Lander/Richard Thomas

(Joint Broker/Nominated Adviser)

+44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Disclaimer

Scapa Group plc published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 09:56:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCAPA GROUP PLC
04:57aSCAPA : PDMR Notification
PU
01/23SCAPA : Capital Markets Day-Jan 2019
PU
01/23SCAPA : Capital Markets Day
PU
01/22SCAPA : Directorate Appointments-Jan 2019
PU
2018SCAPA : Interim Results 2018
PU
2018SCAPA GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2018SCAPA : Trading Statement - October 2018
PU
2018SCAPA : Trading Update-October 2018
PU
2018SCAPA : Year End Trading Update-October 2018
PU
2018SCAPA : Trading Statement
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 313 M
EBIT 2019 36,5 M
Net income 2019 26,0 M
Finance 2019 22,4 M
Yield 2019 0,82%
P/E ratio 2019 17,67
P/E ratio 2020 14,19
EV / Sales 2019 1,42x
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
Capitalization 467 M
Chart SCAPA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Scapa Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCAPA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,18  GBP
Spread / Average Target 72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hee Jae Chae Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sevan Demirdogen President, Executive Director & EVP
Lawrence C. Pentz Non-Executive Chairman
Chris Carter Chief Operating Officer
Oskar Zahn Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCAPA GROUP PLC-1.56%614
HENKEL-6.12%42 421
TRANSFAR ZHILIAN CO LTD--.--%4 000
HB FULLER CO20.72%2 573
LINTEC CORPORATION7.54%1 728
DECCAN CEMENTS LTD.--.--%82
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.