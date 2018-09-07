Log in
SCAPA GROUP PLC
SCAPA : launches NEW Polyflex Plus Tape
PU
SCAPA : launches NEW Polyflex Tape
PU
SCAPA : Directorate Change
PU
Scapa : launches NEW Polyflex Plus Tape

09/07/2018

Scapa, one of the leading manufacturers of bonding products and adhesive solutions worldwide, is proud to launch a distinctive Polyethylene (PE) film tape into the Industrial market, specially developed to meet the growing demands for a fire retardant version of their well-known, high quality PE range.

The new Polyflex Plus FR100 product will be an innovative addition to the Polyflex PE film tape range, incorporating all of the premium performance features of the standard range, with additional fire retardant qualities. Polyflex Plus FR100 is the first of the next generation of PE film tapes, to meet the increasingly demanding requirements of the North American market, where fire safety concerns are becoming an emerging priority.

Marketed under next generation, Scapa Polyflex Plus banner, the new FR100 tape is one of the first of its kind to meet the well regarded Industry standard of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standard 701, covering fire tests and flame propagation of textiles and films, while also conforming to ASTM E84 recognized tests for building material surface burning characteristics.

The Scapa Polyflex Plus FR100 tape is available in an 8 mils thickness and features an innovative and distinctive red/black stripe appearance, allowing users to easily identify that an approved FR product is in use at the job site. FR100 will be available on a Scapa Polyflex core, in a number of standard widths and lengths, to satisfy the wide-ranging technical applications for which Scapa PE tapes are world-renowned. Scapa Polyflex Plus FR100 will only be available through approved Scapa partners.

Addressing the new product development initiative, Kevin Jewell - Scapa Global Business Unit Manager commented, 'For over 30 years, Scapa has set the market benchmark in product quality and performance.' Mr. Jewell continued, 'Incorporation of fire retardant performance attributes into our Polyflex range will reinforce customer confidence that they continue to work with the highest quality PE tapes available, with a company who is focused on meeting the current and future demands of the market.'

Scapa PE film tapes are produced in Renfrew, Ontario, Canada with on-site extrusion of our own PE carrier and unrivalled coating and manufacturing expertise. This allows for optimal process control, premium product quality and a wide range of coating and converting capabilities. All Scapa PE tapes are manufactured under comprehensive QA processes and meet strict QC standards.

Scapa Polyflex PE tapes offer customers unparalleled advantages to traditional cloth duct tapes including superior adhesion to a wide variety of surfaces, particularly PE sheeting, clean peel after use for ease of removal and clean up, weather and moisture proof properties and durability in the field.

The Scapa Polyflex range of PE film tapes are widely recognized as the premier polyethylene tape solution in the Agricultural, Asbestos/Abatement, Automotive, Construction, Marine, Military, Nuclear, Stucco and General Industrial markets.

To learn more about how Scapa's new Polyflex Plus range can support your business needs, visit www.Scapaindustrial.com/polyflexplus or email sales@scapaindustrial.com quoting Polyflex Plus FR100.

About Scapa Group, plc

Scapa is a leading worldwide manufacturer of bonding solutions and adhesive components for applications in the industrial, automotive, cable, construction, graphics, retail, electronics and healthcare markets. They help customers create better products by providing customized adhesive solutions and components for the broad range of markets that they do business in. They design their offering around the requirements of global OEMs, distributors and consumers.
For more information, please visit www.scapaindustrial.com
For further information on this press release, please contact Tom Garcia at +1 (860)688-8000 or by e-mail at tom.garcia@scapa.com

Disclaimer

Scapa Group plc published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 09:26:02 UTC
