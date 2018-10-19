Scatec Solar ASA:Third quarter 2018 results - high construction activity and i

Oslo, 19 October 2018: Scatec Solar ASA reported third quarter proportionate revenues of NOK 1,299 million (NOK 924 million in third quarter 2017), and EBITDA reached NOK 266 million (500).

The revenues increased by 40% compared to the same quarter last year, reflecting high construction activities. Construction is ongoing for 1.1 GW of new solar plants in five countries, resulting in D&C revenues of NOK 1,077 million (760) and EBITDA of NOK 130 million (384) in the third quarter. The EBITDA in the third quarter 2017 included a gain of NOK 375 million from the partial sale of the Apodi project in Brazil. Revenues and profit­ability in the other business segments remain fairly stable.

'Our third quarter results reflect high activity and a good progress on realising our project portfolio. We are very pleased to have completed our second solar plant in Honduras in the quarter and other projects are nearing completion. We have secured another 121 MW in Ukraine, supporting our continued successful conversion of project pipeline to backlog,says Raymond Carlsen, CEO of Scatec Solar.

Scatec Solar's third quarter consolidated revenues reached NOK 294 million (655), and EBITDA reached NOK 221 million (595).

