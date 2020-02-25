Log in
Scatec Solar : Another 86 MW of Scatec Solar's 258 MW solar power complex in South Africa in commercial operation

02/25/2020 | 04:19am EST
Another 86 MW of Scatec Solar's 258 MW solar power complex in South Africa in commercial operation
Oslo, 25 February 2020: Scatec Solar and partners have grid connected and started early commercial operation for another 86 MW, the second of three, of the 258 MW solar power complex in Upington, South Africa. The 86 MW facility, known as Dyason's Klip 1, is expected to produce 217 GWh and deliver clean energy to around 40,000 households annually. 'This is another great achievement by our team in South Africa, bringing this important project online earlier than planned and supporting South African power supply in this time of much needed electricity. We continue to develop renewable energy projects to support the country's energy demand and we are ready to deliver new capacity, both within the utility scale segment as well as towards private customers in the commercial and industrial spheres, says Raymond Carlsen, CEO of Scatec Solar. Dyason's Klip 1 will be earning 60% of the tariff until the scheduled commercial operation date which is expected in mid-March. When completed, the Upington solar power complex will provide clean energy for around 120,000 households and lead to the abatement of more than 600,000 tonnes of CO(²) emissions annually. The last of the three solar plants under construction is expected to reach commercial operation within the next few months. The three projects in Upington was awarded in April 2015 in the fourth bidding round under the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Programme (REIPP) in South Africa. Scatec Solar owns 42%, Norfund holds 18%, the surrounding Community of Upington 5% and H1 Holdings, a South African Black investor holds the remaining 35% of the equity. For further information, please contact: Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR, tel: +47 950 38 364 email: ingrid.aarsnes@scatecsolar.com (mailto:ingrid.aarsnes@scatecsolar.com) About Scatec Solar Scatec Solar is an integrated independent solar power producer, delivering affordable, rapidly deployable and sustainable clean energy worldwide. A long- term player, Scatec Solar develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains solar power plants and has an installation track record of more than 1.3 GW. The company has a total of 1.9 GW in operation and under construction on four continents. With an established global presence and a significant project pipeline, the company is targeting a capacity of 4.5 GW in operation and under construction by end of 2021. Scatec Solar is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SSO'. To learn more, visit www.scatecsolar.com (http://www.scatecsolar.com). This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Disclaimer

Scatec Solar ASA published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 09:18:02 UTC
