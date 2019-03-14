Scentre : 2018 SGT1 SGT2 and SGT3 Annual Financial Reports

ASX Announcement
15 March 2019
Scentre Group (ASX: SCG)
Scentre Group Trust 1, Scentre Group Trust 2 and Scentre Group Trust 3 2018 Annual Reports
On 20 February 2019, Scentre Group released its 2018 full year results and Annual Financial Report.
In accordance with the requirement to lodge annual financial reports for each of Scentre Group Trust 1, Scentre Group Trust 2 and Scentre Group Trust 3 (Trusts), attached are the 2018 Annual Financial Reports for each Trust.
The results of the Trusts are consolidated into Scentre Group's accounts. As Scentre Group operates as a co-ordinated economic entity, reference should be made to Scentre Group's consolidated accounts for an understanding of the results and operations of Scentre Group as a whole.
Contacts:
Company Secretary Maureen McGrath +61 2 9358 7439
Investor Relations Andrew Clarke +61 2 9358 7612
Corporate Affairs / Media Alexis Lindsay +61 2 9358 7739
SCENTRE GROUP LIMITED ABN 66 001 671 496
SCENTRE MANAGEMENT LIMITED ABN 41 001 670 579 AFS Licence No: 230329 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 1 ABN 55 191 750 378 ARSN 090 849 746
RE1 LIMITED ABN 80 145 743 862 AFS Licence No: 380202 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 2 ABN 66 744 282 872 ARSN 146 934 536
RE2 LIMITED ABN 41 145 744 065 AFS Licence No: 380203 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 3 ABN 11 517 229 138 ARSN 146 934 652 Level 30, 85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia · GPO Box 4004 Sydney NSW 2001 Australia · T +61 (02) 9358 7000 · scentregroup.com
Scentre Group Trust 1 Annual Financial Report
31 December 2018
Scentre Management Limited ABN 41 001 670 579
AFSL No. 230329 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 1 ARSN 090 849 746
Scentre Group Trust 2 Annual Financial Report
31 December 2018
RE1 Limited ABN 80 145 743 862 AFSL No. 380202 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 2 ARSN 146 934 536
Scentre Group Trust 3 Annual Financial Report
31 December 2018
RE2 Limited ABN 41 145 744 065 AFSL No. 380203 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 3 ARSN 146 934 652
Directory
Scentre Group Scentre Group Limited ABN 66 001 671 496
Scentre Group Trust 1
ARSN 090 849 746
(responsible entity Scentre Management Limited ABN 41 001 670 579, AFS Licence No 230329)
Scentre Group Trust 2
ARSN 146 934 536 (responsible entity RE1 Limited
ABN 80 145 743 862, AFS Licence No 380202)
Scentre Group Trust 3
ARSN 146 934 652 (responsible entity RE2 Limited
ABN 41 145 744 065, AFS Licence No 380203)
Registered Ofﬁce
Level 30
85 Castlereagh Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Telephone: +61 2 9358 7000
Facsimile: +61 2 9028 8500
New Zealand Ofﬁce Level 2, Ofﬁce Tower 277 Broadway
Newmarket, Auckland 1023
Telephone: +64 9 978 5050 Facsimile: +64 9 978 5070
Secretaries
Maureen T McGrath Paul F GiugniAuditor Ernst & Young 200 George Street Sydney NSW 2000
Investor Information Scentre Group
Level 30
85 Castlereagh Street Sydney NSW 2000 Telephone: +61 2 9358 7877 Facsimile: +61 2 9358 7881 E-mail:investor@scentregroup.comWebsite:www.scentregroup.com/investors
Principal Share Registry
Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited Level 4, 60 Carrington Street
Sydney NSW 2000
GPO Box 2975 Melbourne VIC 3001 Telephone: +61 3 9946 4471 Enquiries: 1300 730 458 Facsimile: +61 3 9473 2500
E-mail:web.queries@computershare.com.auWebsite:www.computershare.com
ADR Registry
BNY Mellon Shareowner Services PO Box 505000
Louisville, KY 40233-5000 USA
US Domestic Calls (toll free): 1 888 BNY ADRS or 1888 269 2377 International Calls: +1 201 680 6825
Email:shrrelations@bnymellon.comWebsite:www.mybnymdr.comCode: SCTRY
Listing
Australian Securities Exchange - SCG
Website www.scentregroup.com
AnnualFinancialReport
For the Financial Yearended31 December 2018
Contents
-
2 Income Statement
-
3 Statement of Comprehensive Income
-
4 Balance Sheet
-
5 Statement of Changes in Equity
-
6 Cash Flow Statement
-
7 Notes to the Financial Statements
-
28 Directors' Declaration
-
29 Independent Auditor's Report
-
31 Directors' Report
-
34 Corporate Governance Statement
-
35 Members' Information
SCENTRE GROUP TRUST 1 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2018 // PAGE 1
Share of after tax proﬁts of equity accounted entitiesProperty revenue
Property revaluations
Property expenses, outgoings and other costs Gain in respect of capital transactions
Net interest expense
(0.3) (0.1)
Tax expense
Interest income Currency gain/(loss) Financing costs Property revaluations Proﬁt before tax Tax expense
10(a)
Basic earnings per unit attributable to members of Scentre Group Trust 1
Proﬁt after tax for the period
Proﬁt after tax for the period attributable to: - Members of Scentre Group Trust 1 - External non controlling interests Proﬁt after tax for the period
Diluted earnings per unit attributable to members of Scentre GroupTrust18(a)17.9235.17
PAGE 2