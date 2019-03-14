Scentre : 2018 SGT1 SGT2 and SGT3 Annual Financial Reports

ASX Announcement

15 March 2019

Scentre Group (ASX: SCG)

Scentre Group Trust 1, Scentre Group Trust 2 and Scentre Group Trust 3 2018 Annual Reports

On 20 February 2019, Scentre Group released its 2018 full year results and Annual Financial Report.

In accordance with the requirement to lodge annual financial reports for each of Scentre Group Trust 1, Scentre Group Trust 2 and Scentre Group Trust 3 (Trusts), attached are the 2018 Annual Financial Reports for each Trust.

The results of the Trusts are consolidated into Scentre Group's accounts. As Scentre Group operates as a co-ordinated economic entity, reference should be made to Scentre Group's consolidated accounts for an understanding of the results and operations of Scentre Group as a whole.

Contacts:

Company Secretary Maureen McGrath +61 2 9358 7439

Investor Relations Andrew Clarke +61 2 9358 7612

Corporate Affairs / Media Alexis Lindsay +61 2 9358 7739

Scentre Group Trust 1 Annual Financial Report

31 December 2018

Scentre Management Limited ABN 41 001 670 579

AFSL No. 230329 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 1 ARSN 090 849 746

Scentre Group Trust 2 Annual Financial Report

31 December 2018

RE1 Limited ABN 80 145 743 862 AFSL No. 380202 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 2 ARSN 146 934 536

Scentre Group Trust 3 Annual Financial Report

31 December 2018

RE2 Limited ABN 41 145 744 065 AFSL No. 380203 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 3 ARSN 146 934 652

AnnualFinancialReport

SCENTRE GROUPTRUST 1

For the Financial Yearended31 December 2018

Contents

2 Income Statement

3 Statement of Comprehensive Income

4 Balance Sheet

5 Statement of Changes in Equity

6 Cash Flow Statement

7 Notes to the Financial Statements

28 Directors' Declaration

29 Independent Auditor's Report

31 Directors' Report

34 Corporate Governance Statement

35 Members' Information

SCENTRE GROUP TRUST 1 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2018 // PAGE 1

Share of after tax proﬁts of equity accounted entitiesProperty revenue

Property revaluations

Property expenses, outgoings and other costs Gain in respect of capital transactions

Net interest expense

546.0550.4

292.3 751.7

(143.1)

(147.3)

- 0.0

(0.3) (0.1)

Tax expense

(6.2) (3.8)

12.7 32.4

Interest income Currency gain/(loss) Financing costs Property revaluations Proﬁt before tax Tax expense

10(a)

Basic earnings per unit attributable to members of Scentre Group Trust 1

Proﬁt after tax for the period

Proﬁt after tax for the period attributable to: - Members of Scentre Group Trust 1 - External non controlling interests Proﬁt after tax for the period

Diluted earnings per unit attributable to members of Scentre GroupTrust18(a)17.9235.17

PAGE 2