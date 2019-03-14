Log in
Scentre : 2018 SGT1 SGT2 and SGT3 Annual Financial Reports

03/14/2019 | 08:44pm EDT

ASX Announcement

15 March 2019

Scentre Group (ASX: SCG)

Scentre Group Trust 1, Scentre Group Trust 2 and Scentre Group Trust 3 2018 Annual Reports

On 20 February 2019, Scentre Group released its 2018 full year results and Annual Financial Report.

In accordance with the requirement to lodge annual financial reports for each of Scentre Group Trust 1, Scentre Group Trust 2 and Scentre Group Trust 3 (Trusts), attached are the 2018 Annual Financial Reports for each Trust.

The results of the Trusts are consolidated into Scentre Group's accounts. As Scentre Group operates as a co-ordinated economic entity, reference should be made to Scentre Group's consolidated accounts for an understanding of the results and operations of Scentre Group as a whole.

Contacts:

Company Secretary Maureen McGrath +61 2 9358 7439

Investor Relations Andrew Clarke +61 2 9358 7612

Corporate Affairs / Media Alexis Lindsay +61 2 9358 7739

SCENTRE GROUP LIMITED ABN 66 001 671 496

SCENTRE MANAGEMENT LIMITED ABN 41 001 670 579 AFS Licence No: 230329 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 1 ABN 55 191 750 378 ARSN 090 849 746

RE1 LIMITED ABN 80 145 743 862 AFS Licence No: 380202 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 2 ABN 66 744 282 872 ARSN 146 934 536

RE2 LIMITED ABN 41 145 744 065 AFS Licence No: 380203 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 3 ABN 11 517 229 138 ARSN 146 934 652 Level 30, 85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia · GPO Box 4004 Sydney NSW 2001 Australia · T +61 (02) 9358 7000 · scentregroup.com

Scentre Group Trust 1 Annual Financial Report

31 December 2018

Scentre Management Limited ABN 41 001 670 579

AFSL No. 230329 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 1 ARSN 090 849 746

Scentre Group Trust 2 Annual Financial Report

31 December 2018

RE1 Limited ABN 80 145 743 862 AFSL No. 380202 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 2 ARSN 146 934 536

Scentre Group Trust 3 Annual Financial Report

31 December 2018

RE2 Limited ABN 41 145 744 065 AFSL No. 380203 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 3 ARSN 146 934 652

Directory

Scentre Group Scentre Group Limited ABN 66 001 671 496

Scentre Group Trust 1

ARSN 090 849 746

(responsible entity Scentre Management Limited ABN 41 001 670 579, AFS Licence No 230329)

Scentre Group Trust 2

ARSN 146 934 536 (responsible entity RE1 Limited

ABN 80 145 743 862, AFS Licence No 380202)

Scentre Group Trust 3

ARSN 146 934 652 (responsible entity RE2 Limited

ABN 41 145 744 065, AFS Licence No 380203)

Registered Ofﬁce

Level 30

85 Castlereagh Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Telephone: +61 2 9358 7000

Facsimile: +61 2 9028 8500

New Zealand Ofﬁce Level 2, Ofﬁce Tower 277 Broadway

Newmarket, Auckland 1023

Telephone: +64 9 978 5050 Facsimile: +64 9 978 5070

Secretaries

Maureen T McGrath Paul F GiugniAuditor Ernst & Young 200 George Street Sydney NSW 2000

Investor Information Scentre Group

Level 30

85 Castlereagh Street Sydney NSW 2000 Telephone: +61 2 9358 7877 Facsimile: +61 2 9358 7881 E-mail:investor@scentregroup.comWebsite:www.scentregroup.com/investors

Principal Share Registry

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited Level 4, 60 Carrington Street

Sydney NSW 2000

GPO Box 2975 Melbourne VIC 3001 Telephone: +61 3 9946 4471 Enquiries: 1300 730 458 Facsimile: +61 3 9473 2500

E-mail:web.queries@computershare.com.auWebsite:www.computershare.com

ADR Registry

BNY Mellon Shareowner Services PO Box 505000

Louisville, KY 40233-5000 USA

US Domestic Calls (toll free): 1 888 BNY ADRS or 1888 269 2377 International Calls: +1 201 680 6825

Email:shrrelations@bnymellon.comWebsite:www.mybnymdr.comCode: SCTRY

Listing

Australian Securities Exchange - SCG

Website www.scentregroup.com

AnnualFinancialReport

SCENTRE GROUPTRUST 1

For the Financial Yearended31 December 2018

Contents

  • 2 Income Statement

  • 3 Statement of Comprehensive Income

  • 4 Balance Sheet

  • 5 Statement of Changes in Equity

  • 6 Cash Flow Statement

  • 7 Notes to the Financial Statements

  • 28 Directors' Declaration

  • 29 Independent Auditor's Report

  • 31 Directors' Report

  • 34 Corporate Governance Statement

  • 35 Members' Information

SCENTRE GROUP TRUST 1 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2018 // PAGE 1

Share of after tax proﬁts of equity accounted entitiesProperty revenue

Property revaluations

Property expenses, outgoings and other costs Gain in respect of capital transactions

Net interest expense

546.0550.4

292.3 751.7

(143.1)

(147.3)

- 0.0

(0.3) (0.1)

Tax expense

(6.2) (3.8)

12.7 32.4

Interest income Currency gain/(loss) Financing costs Property revaluations Proﬁt before tax Tax expense

10(a)

Basic earnings per unit attributable to members of Scentre Group Trust 1

Proﬁt after tax for the period

Proﬁt after tax for the period attributable to: - Members of Scentre Group Trust 1 - External non controlling interests Proﬁt after tax for the period

Diluted earnings per unit attributable to members of Scentre GroupTrust18(a)17.9235.17

PAGE 2

Disclaimer

Scentre Group Limited published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 00:43:06 UTC
