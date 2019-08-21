Scentre : 2019 SGT1, SGT2 and SGT3 Half Year Financial Reports

SCENTRE GROUP TRUST 1

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

for the half-year ended 30 June 2019

30 Jun 19 30 Jun 18

$million $million

Cash flows from operating activities

Receipts in the course of operations (including Goods and Services Tax (GST)) 354.1 335.1

Payments in the course of operations (including GST) (101.5) (91.3)

Dividends/distributions received from equity accounted entities 172.2 176.1

GST paid (23.8) (22.7)

Payments of financing costs (excluding interest capitalised) (175.9) (180.6)

Interest received 0.4 11.7

Net cash flows from operating activities 225.5 228.3

Cash flows from investing activities

Capital expenditure (64.6) (128.0)

Proceeds from the sale of assets 1,336.5 -

Payments relating to the sale of assets (24.7) -

Acquisition of listed securities - (15.8)

Net outflows for investments in equity accounted entities (76.9) (84.8)

Financing costs capitalised to qualifying development projects and construction in progress (6.5) (10.3)

Net cash flows from/(used in) investing activities 1,163.8 (238.9)

Cash flows from financing activities

Buy-back of units and associated costs - (11.4)

Net proceeds from interest bearing liabilities 6.9 1.4

Net funds received from/(paid to) related entities (1,188.2) 166.4

Distributions paid (180.8) (138.4)

Distributions paid by controlled entities to external non controlling interests (5.1) (6.1)

Net cash flows from/(used in) financing activities (1,367.2) 11.9

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents held 22.1 1.3

Add opening cash and cash equivalents brought forward 17.2 11.0