Scentre : 2019 SGT1, SGT2 and SGT3 Half Year Financial Reports

Scentre Group Trust 1
Half-Year Financial Report
For the half-year ended 30 June 2019
SCENTRE GROUP TRUST 1
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME for the half-year ended 30 June 2019
30 Jun 19
30 Jun 18
Note
$million
$million
Revenue
Property revenue
315.8
303.3
315.8
303.3
Expenses
Property expenses, outgoings and other costs
(82.1)
(77.7)
Overheads
(7.0)
(7.3)
(89.1)
(85.0)
Share of after tax profits of equity accounted entities
182.9
487.1
Interest income
0.6
11.5
Currency gain/(loss)
1.8
(10.9)
Financing costs
(173.8)
(303.7)
Gain in respect of capital transactions
6
91.7
-
Property revaluations
19.9
195.9
Profit before tax
349.8
598.2
Tax expense
-
-
Profit after tax for the period
349.8
598.2
Other comprehensive income
Movement in foreign currency translation reserve (i)
- Realised and unrealised differences on the translation of investment in foreign
0.6
1.4
operations and asset hedging derivatives which qualify for hedge accounting
Total comprehensive income for the period
350.4
599.6
This may be subsequently transferred to the profit and loss. In relation to the foreign currency translation reserve, the portion relating to the foreign operations may be transferred to the profit and loss depending on how the foreign operations are sold.
Profit after tax for the period attributable to:
- Members of Scentre Group Trust 1
345.8
593.1
- External non controlling interests
4.0
5.1
Profit after tax for the period
349.8
598.2
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
- Members of Scentre Group Trust 1
346.4
594.5
- External non controlling interests
4.0
5.1
Total comprehensive income for the period
350.4
599.6
cents
cents
Basic earnings per unit attributable to members of Scentre Group Trust 1
5
6.50
11.14
Diluted earnings per unit attributable to members of Scentre Group Trust 1
5
6.50
11.14
SCENTRE GROUP TRUST 1
BALANCE SHEET
as at 30 June 2019
30 Jun 19
31 Dec 18
Note
$million
$million
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
39.3
17.2
Trade debtors
7.9
4.6
Derivative assets
224.4
220.3
Receivables
7
1,206.3
99.2
Other current assets
13.0
21.8
Total current assets
1,490.9
363.1
Non current assets
Investment properties
9,191.5
10,359.0
Equity accounted investments
9,220.8
9,133.7
Derivative assets
730.2
662.3
Other non current assets
44.3
49.2
Total non current assets
19,186.8
20,204.2
Total assets
20,677.7
20,567.3
Current liabilities
Trade creditors
63.5
81.1
Payables and other creditors
8
1,263.0
1,272.5
Interest bearing liabilities
9
1,518.1
1,606.8
Derivative liabilities
11.8
12.3
Total current liabilities
2,856.4
2,972.7
Non current liabilities
Interest bearing liabilities
9
7,143.7
7,144.1
Other financial liabilities
696.5
696.9
Derivative liabilities
327.4
264.4
Total non current liabilities
8,167.6
8,105.4
Total liabilities
11,024.0
11,078.1
Net assets
9,653.7
9,489.2
Equity attributable to members of Scentre Group Trust 1
Contributed equity
1,646.7
1,646.7
Reserves
23.5
22.9
Retained profits
7,756.5
7,591.5
Total equity attributable to members of Scentre Group Trust 1
9,426.7
9,261.1
Equity attributable to external non controlling interests
Contributed equity
75.9
75.9
Retained profits
151.1
152.2
Total equity attributable to external non controlling interests
227.0
228.1
Total equity
9,653.7
9,489.2
SCENTRE GROUP TRUST 1 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY for the half-year ended 30 June 2019
Contributed
Retained
30 Jun 19
Contributed
Retained
30 Jun 18
Equity
Reserves
Profits
Total
Equity
Reserves
Profits
Total
$million
$million
$million
$million
$million
$million
$million
$million
Changes in equity attributable to
members of Scentre Group Trust 1
Balance at the beginning of the period, as
reported
1,646.7
22.9
7,591.5
9,261.1
1,658.1
10.9
6,955.6
8,624.6
-
Impact of change in accounting
standard (i)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1.4)
(1.4)
Adjusted balance at the beginning of the
period
1,646.7
22.9
7,591.5
9,261.1
1,658.1
10.9
6,954.2
8,623.2
-
Profit after tax for the period (ii)
-
-
345.8
345.8
-
-
593.1
593.1
-
Other comprehensive income (ii) (iii)
-
0.6
-
0.6
-
1.4
-
1.4
Transactions with owners in their capacity
as owners
-
Buy-back and cancellation of units
and associated costs
-
-
-
-
(11.4)
-
-
(11.4)
-
Distribution paid or provided for
-
-
(180.8)
(180.8)
-
-
(138.4)
(138.4)
Closing balance of equity attributable to
members of Scentre Group Trust 1
1,646.7
23.5
7,756.5
9,426.7
1,646.7
12.3
7,408.9
9,067.9
Changes in equity attributable to
external non controlling interests
Balance at the beginning of the period
75.9
-
152.2
228.1
81.5
-
165.9
247.4
Profit after tax for the period attributable to
external non controlling interests (ii)
-
-
4.0
4.0
-
-
5.1
5.1
Distribution paid or provided for
-
-
(5.1)
(5.1)
-
-
(5.7)
(5.7)
Decrease in external non controlling
interest
-
-
-
-
(5.6)
-
(11.6)
(17.2)
Closing balance of equity attributable to
external non controlling interests
75.9
-
151.1
227.0
75.9
-
153.7
229.6
Total equity
1,722.6
23.5
7,907.6
9,653.7
1,722.6
12.3
7,562.6
9,297.5
From 1 January 2018, the Trust adopted AASB 9 Financial Instruments. This resulted in a charge of $1.4 million to retained profits as at 1 January 2018, being the cumulative effect on initial application of the standard.
Total comprehensive income for the period amounts to $350.4 million (30 June 2018: $599.6 million).
Movement in reserves attributable to members of Scentre Group Trust 1 comprises realised and unrealised differences on the translation of investment in foreign operations and asset hedging derivatives which qualify for hedge accounting of $0.6 million (30 June 2018: $1.4 million).
SCENTRE GROUP TRUST 1
CASH FLOW STATEMENT
for the half-year ended 30 June 2019
30 Jun 19
30 Jun 18
$million
$million
Cash flows from operating activities
Receipts in the course of operations (including Goods and Services Tax (GST))
354.1
335.1
Payments in the course of operations (including GST)
(101.5)
(91.3)
Dividends/distributions received from equity accounted entities
172.2
176.1
GST paid
(23.8)
(22.7)
Payments of financing costs (excluding interest capitalised)
(175.9)
(180.6)
Interest received
0.4
11.7
Net cash flows from operating activities
225.5
228.3
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditure
(64.6)
(128.0)
Proceeds from the sale of assets
1,336.5
-
Payments relating to the sale of assets
(24.7)
-
Acquisition of listed securities
-
(15.8)
Net outflows for investments in equity accounted entities
(76.9)
(84.8)
Financing costs capitalised to qualifying development projects and construction in progress
(6.5)
(10.3)
Net cash flows from/(used in) investing activities
1,163.8
(238.9)
Cash flows from financing activities
Buy-back of units and associated costs
-
(11.4)
Net proceeds from interest bearing liabilities
6.9
1.4
Net funds received from/(paid to) related entities
(1,188.2)
166.4
Distributions paid
(180.8)
(138.4)
Distributions paid by controlled entities to external non controlling interests
(5.1)
(6.1)
Net cash flows from/(used in) financing activities
(1,367.2)
11.9
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents held
22.1
1.3
Add opening cash and cash equivalents brought forward
17.2
11.0
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period (i)
39.3
12.3
Cash and cash equivalents comprises cash of $39.3 million (30 June 2018: $12.3 million) net of bank overdraft of nil (30 June 2018: nil).
