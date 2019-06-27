Scentre : Announcement of buy-back - Appendix 3C

ASX Announcement
27 June 2019
SCENTRE GROUP (ASX: SCG) $800 MILLION SECURITY BUY-BACK PROGRAM
Attached is an Appendix 3C in relation to the $800 million security buy-back program as announced today.
Contacts:
Company Secretary
Investor Relations
Corporate Affairs / Media
Maureen McGrath
Andrew Clarke
Alexis Lindsay
+61 2 9358 7439
+61 2 9358 7612
+61 2 9358 7739
SCENTRE GROUP LIMITED ABN 66 001 671 496
SCENTRE MANAGEMENT LIMITED ABN 41 001 670 579 AFS Licence No: 230329 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 1 ABN 55 191 750 378 ARSN 090 849 746
RE1 LIMITED ABN 80 145 743 862 AFS Licence No: 380202 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 2 ABN 66 744 282 872 ARSN 146 934 536
RE2 LIMITED ABN 41 145 744 065 AFS Licence No: 380203 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 3 ABN 11 517 229 138 ARSN 146 934 652 Level 30, 85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia · GPO Box 4004 Sydney NSW 2001 Australia · T +61 (02) 9358 7000 · scentregroup.com
Appendix 3C Announcement of buy-back
Appendix 3C
Announcement of buy-back
(except minimum holding buy-back)
ABN
Trust 1, Scentre Group Trust 2 and Scentre Group Trust 3
Name of entity
Scentre Group Trust 1 ARSN 090 849 746
|
Scentre Group Trust 2 ARSN 146 934 536
|
Scentre Group Trust 3 ARSN 146 934 652
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
Appendix 3C Announcement of buy-back
adecisionshareholder's/unitholder'swhether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)
Schemes On-marketBuy-backs) Instrument 2016/1159, the following information is provided:
(a) None of Scentre Management Limited (SML) the responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 1, RE1 Limited (RE1) the responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 2, or RE2 Limited (RE2) the responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 3, hold any interest in SCG stapled securities.
(b) Associates of SML, RE1 and RE2 hold 18,319,829 SCG stapled securities.
(c) Any SCG stapled securities bought back will be funded by existing debt facilities.
On-marketbuy-back
aggregate buy-back consideration paid or payable is A$800,000,000.00.
The buy-back may cease earlier if the maximum number of securities is bought back prior to the period end date. The Group reserves the right to suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time.
Appendix 3C
Announcement of buy-back
Appendix 3C
Announcement of buy-back
Selective buy-back
class of person whose shares are proposed to be bought back
bought back
Equal access scheme
be bought back
to be bought back if all offers are accepted
offer+
Cross reference: Appendix 7A, clause 9.
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
1. Each trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by ASIC Corporations (ASX-listed Schemes On-marketBuy-backs) Instrument 2016/1159, and of each trust's constitution, relevant to this buy- back.
2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Sign here:
|
Company secretary
Date: 27 June 2019
Print name:
Maureen Therese McGrath
