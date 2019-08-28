Log in
SCENTRE GROUP

(SCG)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/28
3.96 AUD   +0.51%
Scentre : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Aliza Knox

08/28/2019 | 11:31pm EDT

ASX Announcement

29 August 2019

SCENTRE GROUP (ASX: SCG)

APPENDIX 3Y - CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICE

Attached is an Appendix 3Y for Aliza Knox.

There has been no change to the number of securities in which Ms Knox holds a relevant interest. Ms Knox previously held the securities through a nominee holding. The securities are now held directly by Ms Knox.

Contacts:

Company Secretary

Investor Relations

Corporate Affairs / Media

Maureen McGrath

Andrew Clarke

Alexis Lindsay

+61 2 9358 7439

+61 2 9358 7612

+61 2 9358 7739

SCENTRE GROUP LIMITED ABN 66 001 671 496

SCENTRE MANAGEMENT LIMITED ABN 41 001 670 579 AFS Licence No: 230329 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 1

ABN 55 191 750 378 ARSN 090 849 746

RE1 LIMITED ABN 80 145 743 862 AFS Licence No: 380202 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 2 ABN 66 744 282 872 ARSN 146 934 536

RE2 LIMITED ABN 41 145 744 065 AFS Licence No: 380203 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 3 ABN 11 517 229 138 ARSN 146 934 652 Level 30, 85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia · GPO Box 4004 Sydney NSW 2001 Australia · T +61 (02) 9358 7000 · scentregroup.com

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Scentre Group

ABN /ARSN Scentre Group Limited ABN 66 001 671 496

Scentre Group Trust 1 ARSN 090 849 746

Scentre Group Trust 2 ARSN 146 934 536

Scentre Group Trust 3 ARSN 146 934 652

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Aliza Knox

Date of last notice

18 April 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Note: The change is from a nominee holding (JP

Morgan Nominees Australia Limited) to a direct holding

in Aliza Knox's name.

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

relevant interest.

Date of change

27 August 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

60,400

Class

SCG

Number acquired

-

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Nil.

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

60,400

Nature of change

Off-market transfer.

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which

the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or

No

contracts detailed above traded during a

+closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance

N/A

provided to allow the trade to proceed

during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided,

N/A

on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Scentre Group Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 03:30:07 UTC
