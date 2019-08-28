Scentre : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Aliza Knox

ASX Announcement
29 August 2019
SCENTRE GROUP (ASX: SCG)
APPENDIX 3Y - CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICE
Attached is an Appendix 3Y for Aliza Knox.
There has been no change to the number of securities in which Ms Knox holds a relevant interest. Ms Knox previously held the securities through a nominee holding. The securities are now held directly by Ms Knox.
|
Contacts:
|
|
|
Company Secretary
|
Investor Relations
|
Corporate Affairs / Media
|
Maureen McGrath
|
Andrew Clarke
|
Alexis Lindsay
|
+61 2 9358 7439
|
+61 2 9358 7612
|
+61 2 9358 7739
SCENTRE GROUP LIMITED ABN 66 001 671 496
SCENTRE MANAGEMENT LIMITED ABN 41 001 670 579 AFS Licence No: 230329 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 1
ABN 55 191 750 378 ARSN 090 849 746
RE1 LIMITED ABN 80 145 743 862 AFS Licence No: 380202 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 2 ABN 66 744 282 872 ARSN 146 934 536
RE2 LIMITED ABN 41 145 744 065 AFS Licence No: 380203 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 3 ABN 11 517 229 138 ARSN 146 934 652 Level 30, 85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia · GPO Box 4004 Sydney NSW 2001 Australia · T +61 (02) 9358 7000 · scentregroup.com
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity Scentre Group
ABN /ARSN Scentre Group Limited ABN 66 001 671 496
Scentre Group Trust 1 ARSN 090 849 746
Scentre Group Trust 2 ARSN 146 934 536
Scentre Group Trust 3 ARSN 146 934 652
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Aliza Knox
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
18 April 2018
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct
|
|
Note: The change is from a nominee holding (JP
|
|
Morgan Nominees Australia Limited) to a direct holding
|
|
in Aliza Knox's name.
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
|
(including registered holder)
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the
|
|
relevant interest.
|
|
Date of change
|
27 August 2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
60,400
|
|
|
Class
|
SCG
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
-
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
-
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
Nil.
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
|
valuation
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
01/01/2011
|
Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
No. of securities held after change
|
60,400
|
Nature of change
|
Off-market transfer.
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
|
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
N/A
|
|
interest related prior to change
|
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which
|
|
|
the interest has changed
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an
|
|
|
estimated valuation
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
|
|
|
|
|
Were the interests in the securities or
|
No
|
|
contracts detailed above traded during a
|
|
|
+closed period where prior written
|
|
|
clearance was required?
|
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance
|
N/A
|
|
provided to allow the trade to proceed
|
|
|
during this period?
|
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided,
|
N/A
|
|
on what date was this provided?
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011
Disclaimer
Scentre Group Limited published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 03:30:07 UTC