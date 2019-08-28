Scentre : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Aliza Knox

RE2 LIMITED ABN 41 145 744 065 AFS Licence No: 380203 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 3 ABN 11 517 229 138 ARSN 146 934 652 Level 30, 85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia · GPO Box 4004 Sydney NSW 2001 Australia · T +61 (02) 9358 7000 · scentregroup.com

RE1 LIMITED ABN 80 145 743 862 AFS Licence No: 380202 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 2 ABN 66 744 282 872 ARSN 146 934 536

SCENTRE MANAGEMENT LIMITED ABN 41 001 670 579 AFS Licence No: 230329 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 1

There has been no change to the number of securities in which Ms Knox holds a relevant interest. Ms Knox previously held the securities through a nominee holding. The securities are now held directly by Ms Knox.

Attached is an Appendix 3Y for Aliza Knox.

Name of entity Scentre Group

ABN /ARSN Scentre Group Limited ABN 66 001 671 496

Scentre Group Trust 1 ARSN 090 849 746

Scentre Group Trust 2 ARSN 146 934 536

Scentre Group Trust 3 ARSN 146 934 652

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Aliza Knox Date of last notice 18 April 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Note: The change is from a nominee holding (JP Morgan Nominees Australia Limited) to a direct holding in Aliza Knox's name. Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 27 August 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 60,400 Class SCG Number acquired - Number disposed - Value/Consideration Nil. Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

