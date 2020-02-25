Scentre : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Steven Leigh

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity Scentre Group

ABN /ARSN Scentre Group Limited ABN 66 001 671 496

Scentre Group Trust 1 ARSN 090 849 746

Scentre Group Trust 2 ARSN 146 934 536

Scentre Group Trust 3 ARSN 146 934 652

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Steven John Leigh Date of last notice 3 September 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Vandalay Enterprises Pty Ltd (including registered holder) S/F A/C> Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 25 February 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 50,000 Class SCG Number acquired 13,699 Number disposed - Value/Consideration $3.6150 per security Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

