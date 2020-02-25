Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Scentre Group    SCG   AU000000SCG8

SCENTRE GROUP

(SCG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/25
3.61 AUD   -1.90%
09:28pSCENTRE : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Steven Leigh
PU
02/20SCENTRE : SCG Fund Payment Notice
PU
02/20SCENTRE : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Andrew Harmos
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Scentre : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Steven Leigh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 09:28pm EST

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Scentre Group

ABN /ARSN Scentre Group Limited ABN 66 001 671 496

Scentre Group Trust 1 ARSN 090 849 746

Scentre Group Trust 2 ARSN 146 934 536

Scentre Group Trust 3 ARSN 146 934 652

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Steven John Leigh

Date of last notice

3 September 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Vandalay Enterprises Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

S/F A/C>

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

relevant interest.

Date of change

25 February 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

50,000

Class

SCG

Number acquired

13,699

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

$3.6150 per security

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

63,699

Nature of change

On-market

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which

the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or

No

contracts detailed above traded during a

+closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance

N/A

provided to allow the trade to proceed

during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided,

N/A

on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Scentre Group Limited published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 02:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SCENTRE GROUP
09:28pSCENTRE : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Steven Leigh
PU
02/20SCENTRE : SCG Fund Payment Notice
PU
02/20SCENTRE : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Andrew Harmos
PU
02/17Scentre Signals More Growth in Distributions, Funds from Operations
DJ
02/17SCENTRE : Ms Aliza Knox to retire from the Board
PU
02/13SCENTRE GROUP : annual earnings release
02/13SCENTRE GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/06SCENTRE : Dividend/Distribution - SCG
PU
01/20SCENTRE : Annual General Meeting Date
PU
2019SCENTRE : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Peter Allen
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 2 819 M
EBIT 2020 1 940 M
Net income 2020 1 308 M
Debt 2020 13 987 M
Yield 2020 6,41%
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
EV / Sales2020 11,6x
EV / Sales2021 11,2x
Capitalization 18 786 M
Chart SCENTRE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Scentre Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCENTRE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3,85  AUD
Last Close Price 3,61  AUD
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Kenneth Allen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brian Martin Schwartz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Miles Chief Operating Officer
Elliott Chaim Aaron Rusanow Chief Financial Officer
Richard Webby Technology Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCENTRE GROUP-3.92%12 681
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-5.49%43 201
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.54%19 855
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-15.75%17 799
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION0.52%10 627
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.9.38%10 070
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group