Scentre : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Steven Leigh

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity Scentre Group
ABN /ARSN Scentre Group Limited ABN 66 001 671 496
Scentre Group Trust 1 ARSN 090 849 746
Scentre Group Trust 2 ARSN 146 934 536
Scentre Group Trust 3 ARSN 146 934 652
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Steven John Leigh
Date of last notice
3 September 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Vandalay Enterprises Pty Ltd
(including registered holder)
S/F A/C>
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the
relevant interest.
Date of change
25 February 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
50,000
Class
SCG
Number acquired
13,699
Number disposed
-
Value/Consideration
$3.6150 per security
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
