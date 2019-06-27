Log in
Scentre : Disposal of Sydney CBD Office Towers & Buy-Back Program

06/27/2019

ASX Announcement

27 June 2019

SCENTRE GROUP DISPOSES SYDNEY CBD OFFICE TOWERS FOR $1.52BN

ANNOUNCES $800M SECURITY BUY-BACK PROGRAM

Scentre Group (ASX: SCG) today announced that it has disposed its Sydney CBD office towers to certain funds managed by Blackstone (Blackstone) for $1.52 billion.

Scentre Group CEO Peter Allen said: "We are pleased to have concluded this transaction with Blackstone. Together with the recent joint venturing of Westfield Burwood, Scentre Group has now released $2.1 billion of capital to further pursue our strategic objectives, creating long-term value for securityholders."

"As a result of these transactions the Group is also announcing today its intention to commence an $800 million buy-back of SCG securities. This will allow the Group to enhance its return on equity while maintaining its very strong balance sheet position.

"Our development of the Sydney Office Towers in 2011 and ongoing investment until now has created significant value for securityholders. The transaction price represents almost $800 million in additional value created compared to our investment cost and has generated an unlevered internal rate of return of over 16% per annum for the Group."

The disposal will be effected by way of the Group granting a 299-year leasehold interest to Blackstone over the office components located at 100 Market Street, and 77 and 85 Castlereagh Street.

Scentre Group will retain ownership of Westfield Sydney and Sydney Tower.

The proceeds from the transaction will initially be used to repay debt. The transaction is expected to be dilutive to Funds From Operations (FFO) in 2019 by approximately 0.4 cents per security. This dilution does not take into account the redeployment of capital, including the $800 million security buy-back program.

The forecast distribution for 2019 remains unchanged at 22.60 cents per security.

The security buy-back program will commence post the 2019 Half Year Results announcement, which is expected to be on 22 August 2019.

Contacts:

Company Secretary

Investor Relations

Corporate Affairs / Media

Maureen McGrath

Andrew Clarke

Alexis Lindsay

+61 2 9358 7439

+61 2 9358 7612

+61 2 9358 7739

SCENTRE GROUP LIMITED ABN 66 001 671 496

SCENTRE MANAGEMENT LIMITED ABN 41 001 670 579 AFS Licence No: 230329 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 1

ABN 55 191 750 378 ARSN 090 849 746

RE1 LIMITED ABN 80 145 743 862 AFS Licence No: 380202 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 2 ABN 66 744 282 872 ARSN 146 934 536

RE2 LIMITED ABN 41 145 744 065 AFS Licence No: 380203 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 3 ABN 11 517 229 138 ARSN 146 934 652 Level 30, 85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia · GPO Box 4004 Sydney NSW 2001 Australia · T +61 (02) 9358 7000 · scentregroup.com

Disclaimer

Scentre Group Limited published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 04:29:02 UTC
