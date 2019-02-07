Scentre : Dividend/Distribution - SCG

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SCENTRE GROUP

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

SCG - FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday February 8, 2019

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.11080000

Ex Date

Wednesday February 13, 2019

Record Date

Thursday February 14, 2019

Payment Date

Thursday February 28, 2019

Additional Information

Scentre Group will announce its results for the year ended 31 December 2018 (and lodge the Appendix 4E) on Wednesday 20 February 2019.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

SCENTRE GROUP

1.2 Registered Number Type other

Registration Number

SCENTRE GROUP LIMITED ABN 66 001 671 496

SCENTRE MANAGEMENT LIMITED ABN 41 001 670

579 as RE of Scentre Group Trust 1 ARSN 090 849

746

RE1 LIMITED ABN 80 145 743 862 as RE of Scentre

Group Trust 2 ARBN 146 934 536

RE2 LIMITED ABN 41 145 744 065 as RE of Scentre

Group Trust 3 ARBN 146 934 652

1.3 ASX issuer code

SCG

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Friday February 8, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

SCG

ASX +Security Description

FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Monday December 31, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Thursday February 14, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Wednesday February 13, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday February 28, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount

per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this formEstimated or Actual?

Estimated

AUD 0.11080000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

NZ investors have the option to receive their distributions in NZ dollars.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

NZD

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent andexchange rates not known, date for information to be released

Wednesday February 20, 2019

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

Yes

3A.1a(i) Date that actual ordinary amount will be announced

Wednesday February 20, 2019

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD 0.11080000

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked %

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

The Fund Payment amount of the distribution will be available on the Group's website www.scentregroup.com on or around 20th February 2019 (before payment date of the distribution).

The components of this distribution for tax purposes will be sent to members in the annual tax statement in July 2019 and will also be available on the Group's website.

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Scentre Group will announce its results for the year ended 31 December 2018 (and lodge the Appendix 4E) on Wednesday 20 February 2019.