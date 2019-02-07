Scentre : Dividend/Distribution - SCG

Notification of dividend / distribution
Entity name
SCENTRE GROUP
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
SCG - FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday February 8, 2019
Distribution Amount
AUD 0.11080000
Ex Date
Wednesday February 13, 2019
Record Date
Thursday February 14, 2019
Payment Date
Thursday February 28, 2019
Additional Information
Scentre Group will announce its results for the year ended 31 December 2018 (and lodge the Appendix 4E) on Wednesday 20 February 2019.
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
1.2 Registered Number Type other
Registration Number
SCENTRE GROUP LIMITED ABN 66 001 671 496
SCENTRE MANAGEMENT LIMITED ABN 41 001 670
579 as RE of Scentre Group Trust 1 ARSN 090 849
746
RE1 LIMITED ABN 80 145 743 862 as RE of Scentre
Group Trust 2 ARBN 146 934 536
RE2 LIMITED ABN 41 145 744 065 as RE of Scentre
Group Trust 3 ARBN 146 934 652
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Monday December 31, 2018
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approvalCourt approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount
per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this formEstimated or Actual?
Estimated
AUD 0.11080000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
Yes
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
NZ investors have the option to receive their distributions in NZ dollars.
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
NZD
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent andexchange rates not known, date for information to be released
Wednesday February 20, 2019
Estimated or Actual?
Actual
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
Yes
3A.1a(i) Date that actual ordinary amount will be announced
Wednesday February 20, 2019
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
AUD 0.11080000
Estimated or Actual?
Actual
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
AUD
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked %
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
AUD
Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax
3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).
The Fund Payment amount of the distribution will be available on the Group's website www.scentregroup.com on or around 20th February 2019 (before payment date of the distribution).
The components of this distribution for tax purposes will be sent to members in the annual tax statement in July 2019 and will also be available on the Group's website.
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
