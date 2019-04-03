Scentre : Final Director's Interest Notice - Steven Lowy

Attached is an Appendix 3Z (Final Director's Interest Notice) for Steven Lowy who today retired from the Board of Scentre Group.

Name of entity Scentre Group ABN Scentre Group Limited ABN 66 001 671 496 Scentre Group Trust 1 ARSN 090 849 746 Scentre Group Trust 2 ARSN 146 934 536 Scentre Group Trust 3 ARSN 146 934 652

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director Steven Mark Lowy Date of last notice 7 July 2014 Date that director ceased to be director 4 April 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

Number & class of securities

3,510,208 ordinary securities.

