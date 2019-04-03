Scentre : Final Director's Interest Notice - Steven Lowy

ASX Announcement
4 April 2019
Scentre Group (ASX: SCG)
Appendix 3Z (Final Director's Interest Notice): Steven Lowy
Attached is an Appendix 3Z (Final Director's Interest Notice) for Steven Lowy who today retired from the Board of Scentre Group.
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
|
Steven Mark Lowy
|
|
Date of last notice
|
7
|
July 2014
|
Date that director ceased to be director
|
4
|
April 2019
|
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
3,510,208 ordinary securities.
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest
Cordera Pty Limited
FP Pty Limited
Franley Holdings Pty Ltd
Franley Securities Pty Ltd
Lowy Foundation Pty Ltd
Mr David Lowy
Mr Noah Lowy
Mr Steven Lowy Penpol Pty Limited Peter Simon Lowy
Number & class of securities
60,570,206 ordinary securities
17,577,810 ordinary securities
60,570,207 ordinary securities
60,570,207 ordinary securities
6,337,176 ordinary securities
4,207,913 ordinary securities
2,587 ordinary securities
758 ordinary securities
3,119,640 ordinary securities
677 ordinary securities
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
N/A
|
interest relates
|
|
|
