Scentre : Final share buy-back notice - Appendix 3F

ASX Announcement
3 April 2019
SCENTRE GROUP (ASX: SCG)
APPENDIX 3F (FINAL SHARE BUY BACK NOTICE)
Attached is an Appendix 3F in respect of the Group's buy-back programme.
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Description of buy-back
Details of all shares/units bought back
2Number of shares/units bought 7,299,472 back
3Total consideration paid or $30,034,785.16 payable for the shares/units
4If buy-back is an on-market buy- back - highest and lowest price paid
highest price: $4.235
date: 15 June 2018
lowest price: $4.025
date: 17 May 2018
Compliance statement
1.The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy- back.
or, for trusts only:
1.Each trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by ASIC Corporations (ASX-listed Schemes On-marketBuy-backs) Instrument 2016/1159, and of each trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
2.There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
3 April 2019
|
Sign here:
|
............................................................ Date: .........................
|
|
Company secretary
|
|
Maureen Therese McGrath
|
Print name:
|
.........................................................
|
|
