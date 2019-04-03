Log in
SCENTRE : Final share buy-back notice - Appendix 3F
PU
03/14SCENTRE : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Michael Ihlein
PU
03/14SCENTRE : 2018 SGT1 SGT2 and SGT3 Annual Financial Reports
PU
Scentre : Final share buy-back notice - Appendix 3F

04/03/2019 | 12:47am EDT

ASX Announcement

3 April 2019

SCENTRE GROUP (ASX: SCG)

APPENDIX 3F (FINAL SHARE BUY BACK NOTICE)

Attached is an Appendix 3F in respect of the Group's buy-back programme.

Contacts:

Company Secretary

Investor Relations

Corporate Affairs / Media

Maureen McGrath

Andrew Clarke

Alexis Lindsay

+61 2 9358 7439

+61 2 9358 7612

+61 2 9358 7739

SCENTRE GROUP LIMITED ABN 66 001 671 496

SCENTRE MANAGEMENT LIMITED ABN 41 001 670 579 AFS Licence No: 230329 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 1

ABN 55 191 750 378 ARSN 090 849 746

RE1 LIMITED ABN 80 145 743 862 AFS Licence No: 380202 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 2 ABN 66 744 282 872 ARSN 146 934 536

RE2 LIMITED ABN 41 145 744 065 AFS Licence No: 380203 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 3 ABN 11 517 229 138 ARSN 146 934 652 Level 30, 85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia · GPO Box 4004 Sydney NSW 2001 Australia · T +61 (02) 9358 7000 · scentregroup.com

Appendix 3F

Final share buy-back notice

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3F

Final share buy-back notice

(except minimum holding buy-back)

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendices 7D and 7E. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity

Scentre Group, comprising Scentre Group Limited, Scentre Group Trust 1,

Scentre Group Trust 2 and Scentre Group Trust 3

ABN

Scentre Group Limited ABN 66 001 671 496

Scentre Group Trust 1 ARSN 090 849 746

Scentre Group Trust 2 ARSN 146 934 536

Scentre Group Trust 3 ARSN 146 934 652

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Description of buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-market

Details of all shares/units bought back

2Number of shares/units bought 7,299,472 back

3Total consideration paid or $30,034,785.16 payable for the shares/units

4If buy-back is an on-market buy- back - highest and lowest price paid

highest price: $4.235

date: 15 June 2018

lowest price: $4.025

date: 17 May 2018

+See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010 Appendix 3F Page 1

Appendix 3F

Final share buy-back notice

Compliance statement

1.The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy- back.

or, for trusts only:

1.Each trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by ASIC Corporations (ASX-listed Schemes On-marketBuy-backs) Instrument 2016/1159, and of each trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

2.There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

3 April 2019

Sign here:

............................................................ Date: .........................

Company secretary

Maureen Therese McGrath

Print name:

.........................................................

== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3F Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

Scentre Group Limited published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 04:46:06 UTC
