Scentre : Initial Director's Interest Notice - Steven Leigh

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Scentre Group

ABN /ARSN Scentre Group Limited ABN 66 001 671 496

Scentre Group Trust 1 ARSN 090 849 746

Scentre Group Trust 2 ARSN 146 934 536

Scentre Group Trust 3 ARSN 146 934 652

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Steven John Leigh Date of appointment 4 April 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.