Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Scentre Group    SCG   AU000000SCG8

SCENTRE GROUP

(SCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/03
4.05 AUD   +0.25%
10:32pSCENTRE : Initial Director's Interest Notice - Steven Leigh
PU
10:32pSCENTRE : Final Director's Interest Notice - Steven Lowy
PU
12:47aSCENTRE : Final share buy-back notice - Appendix 3F
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Scentre : Initial Director's Interest Notice - Steven Leigh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 10:32pm EDT

ASX Announcement

4 April 2019

Scentre Group (ASX: SCG)

Appendix 3X (Initial Director's Interest Notice): Steven Leigh

Mr Steven Leigh was today elected to the Scentre Group Board at the AGM for Scentre Group Limited. Attached is an Appendix 3X (Initial Director's Interest Notice).

Contacts:

Company Secretary

Investor Relations

Corporate Affairs / Media

Maureen McGrath

Andrew Clarke

Alexis Lindsay

+61 2 9358 7439

+61 2 9358 7612

+61 2 9358 7739

SCENTRE GROUP LIMITED ABN 66 001 671 496

SCENTRE MANAGEMENT LIMITED ABN 41 001 670 579 AFS Licence No: 230329 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 1

ABN 55 191 750 378 ARSN 090 849 746

RE1 LIMITED ABN 80 145 743 862 AFS Licence No: 380202 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 2 ABN 66 744 282 872 ARSN 146 934 536

RE2 LIMITED ABN 41 145 744 065 AFS Licence No: 380203 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 3 ABN 11 517 229 138 ARSN 146 934 652 Level 30, 85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia · GPO Box 4004 Sydney NSW 2001 Australia · T +61 (02) 9358 7000 · scentregroup.com

Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity Scentre Group

ABN /ARSN Scentre Group Limited ABN 66 001 671 496

Scentre Group Trust 1 ARSN 090 849 746

Scentre Group Trust 2 ARSN 146 934 536

Scentre Group Trust 3 ARSN 146 934 652

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Steven John Leigh

Date of appointment

4 April 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Number & class of Securities

Not applicable

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder

Not applicable

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to

Not applicable

which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Scentre Group Limited published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 02:31:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCENTRE GROUP
10:32pSCENTRE : Final Director's Interest Notice - Steven Lowy
PU
10:32pSCENTRE : Initial Director's Interest Notice - Steven Leigh
PU
12:47aSCENTRE : Final share buy-back notice - Appendix 3F
PU
03/14SCENTRE : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Michael Ihlein
PU
03/14SCENTRE : 2018 SGT1 SGT2 and SGT3 Annual Financial Reports
PU
03/08SCENTRE : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Carolyn Kay
PU
03/07SCENTRE : Signs the Australian Supplier Payment Code
PU
02/28SCENTRE : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
02/25SCENTRE : Complete Copy - Change in substantial holding
PU
02/20SCENTRE : SCG Fund Payment Notice
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 552 M
EBIT 2019 2 027 M
Net income 2019 1 418 M
Debt 2019 14 591 M
Yield 2019 5,63%
P/E ratio 2019 15,10
P/E ratio 2020 14,63
EV / Sales 2019 14,1x
EV / Sales 2020 13,8x
Capitalization 21 481 M
Chart SCENTRE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Scentre Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCENTRE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 4,18  AUD
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Kenneth Allen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brian Martin Schwartz Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Miles Chief Operating Officer
Mark A. Bloom Chief Financial Officer
David Lamond Director-Strategic Analytics Insights & Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCENTRE GROUP3.85%15 304
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP8.92%56 635
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%24 857
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD10.89%23 298
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION15.80%11 337
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.10.20%8 855
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About