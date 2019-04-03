Scentre : Initial Director's Interest Notice - Steven Leigh

ASX Announcement
4 April 2019
Scentre Group (ASX: SCG)
Appendix 3X (Initial Director's Interest Notice): Steven Leigh
Mr Steven Leigh was today elected to the Scentre Group Board at the AGM for Scentre Group Limited. Attached is an Appendix 3X (Initial Director's Interest Notice).
|
Contacts:
|
|
|
Company Secretary
|
Investor Relations
|
Corporate Affairs / Media
|
Maureen McGrath
|
Andrew Clarke
|
Alexis Lindsay
|
+61 2 9358 7439
|
+61 2 9358 7612
|
+61 2 9358 7739
Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3X
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity Scentre Group
ABN /ARSN Scentre Group Limited ABN 66 001 671 496
Scentre Group Trust 1 ARSN 090 849 746
Scentre Group Trust 2 ARSN 146 934 536
Scentre Group Trust 3 ARSN 146 934 652
|
Name of Director
|
Steven John Leigh
|
|
|
Date of appointment
|
4 April 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
Number & class of securities
Nil
Appendix 3X
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Name of holder & nature of interest
Number & class of Securities
Not applicable
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
|
Detail of contract
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
Not applicable
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to
|
Not applicable
|
which interest relates
|
|
|
