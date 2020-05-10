Scentre : March 2020 Quarterly Operational Update

Scentre Group (ASX: SCG) today announced its operational update for the March 2020 quarter.
• 42 Westfield Living Centres have remained open and trading throughout the quarter with the highest level of health and safety standards implemented
• 57% of retailers are now open and trading, with significantly more retailers to reopen over the coming weeks
• Launched Westfield Direct, a new drive-through, contactless click and collect service available across all our centres
• Implemented a range of initiatives targeting more than a 25% reduction in centre operating expenses during the pandemic period
• In April, the Group increased liquidity to $3.1 billion. In addition, as a result of additional refinancing of bank facilities, the amount of debt maturing through to December 2021 has been further reduced to $1.9 billion
