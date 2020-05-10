Log in
SCENTRE GROUP

SCENTRE : March 2020 Quarterly Operational Update
PU
05:47pSCENTRE : Suspends Distribution, Defers Mt Druitt Development
DJ
04/08SCENTRE : 2020 AGM; Scentre Group adopts Code of Conduct Principles
PU
Scentre : March 2020 Quarterly Operational Update

05/10/2020

Scentre Group (ASX: SCG) today announced its operational update for the March 2020 quarter.

• 42 Westfield Living Centres have remained open and trading throughout the quarter with the highest level of health and safety standards implemented

• 57% of retailers are now open and trading, with significantly more retailers to reopen over the coming weeks

• Launched Westfield Direct, a new drive-through, contactless click and collect service available across all our centres

• Implemented a range of initiatives targeting more than a 25% reduction in centre operating expenses during the pandemic period

• In April, the Group increased liquidity to $3.1 billion. In addition, as a result of additional refinancing of bank facilities, the amount of debt maturing through to December 2021 has been further reduced to $1.9 billion

Click here for the full 1st Quarter Operational Update

Disclaimer

Scentre Group Limited published this content on 10 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 00:23:04 UTC
