Scentre : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

1. Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Notes for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Scentre Group Limited to be held on Thursday, 4 April 2019, commencing at 10:00am.

The Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Notes for the AGM, together with the proxy form, are being despatched to securityholders. The documents can also be accessed atwww.scentregroup.com.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE OF MEETING & EXPLANATORY NOTES to be held at Wesley Conference Centre Lower Ground Floor 220 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW on Thursday, 4 April 2019 commencing at 10:00am (Sydney time) This notice is issued by Scentre Group Limited ABN 66 001 671 496

Dear Securityholder

Invitation to Scentre Group Limited Annual General Meeting

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to invite you to attend the 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Scentre Group Limited.

The AGM will be held on Thursday, 4 April 2019 at the Wesley Conference Centre, Lower Ground Floor, 220 Pitt Street, Sydney, NSW commencing at 10:00am (Sydney time). Registration will commence at 9:00am.

The business of the meeting is to consider the Group's 2018 ﬁnancial statements and reports, the remuneration report and the election of Directors. We will also be seeking approval to the grant of performance rights to our Managing Director and Chief Executive Ofﬁcer.

Board renewal and succession planning is a central component of the Group's overall governance program. The Board is committed to ensuring that its membership continues to draw on a combination of executive and non-executive members with exceptional track records and reputations at the highest levels of business and commerce generally.

Steven Lowy will be retiring at the conclusion of the AGM. As part of Board succession planning, the Board has been actively reviewing the need for additional property skills on the Board, particularly in light of Steven Lowy's retirement. Steven Leigh is highly experienced in real estate investment management and development, and the Board recommends and unanimously supports the election of Steven Leigh. Steven's skills, qualiﬁcations and experience are detailed in the explanatory notes.

The AGM is an opportunity for securityholders to meet Directors and the Group's senior management team, ask questions and vote on items of business. I hope you will be able to attend.

The meeting will be webcast live on Scentre Group's website atwww.scentregroup.comand will also be archived on this site for later viewing.

Enclosed with this notice of meeting is a proxy form. If you are unable to attend the meeting, I encourage you to appoint a proxy by completing and returning the proxy form to Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited. More information on voting is contained in this notice.

I look forward to welcoming you to the AGM.

Brian Schwartz AM

Chairman

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of securityholders of Scentre Group Limited (Company) will be held at the Wesley Conference Centre, Lower Ground Floor, 220 Pitt Street, Sydney NSW on Thursday, 4 April 2019 commencing at 10:00am (Sydney time).

Additional information concerning the proposed resolutions to be placed before the meeting is contained in the explanatory notes which accompany and form part of this notice of meeting.

Items of business

Financial Statements and Reports

1. To consider the Company's Financial Report, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report for the year ended 31

December 2018.

Remuneration Report

To consider and, if thought ﬁt, to pass the following resolution as an advisory ordinary resolution of the Company:

2. THAT the Company's Remuneration Report for the ﬁnancial year ended 31 December 2018 be adopted.

Election of Directors

To consider and, if thought ﬁt, to pass the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions of the Company:

3. THAT Brian Schwartz AM who retires in accordance with the Company's Constitution and, being eligible, offers himself for re-election, is re-elected as a Director of the Company.

4. THAT Michael Ihlein who retires in accordance with the Company's Constitution and, being eligible, offers himself for re-election, is re-elected as a Director of the Company.

5. THAT Steven Leigh being eligible, offers himself for election, is elected as a Director of the Company.

Approval of grant of performance rights to Peter Allen, Managing Director and Chief Executive Ofﬁcer

To consider and, if thought ﬁt, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company:

6. THAT approval is given for the issue to, and acquisition by, Managing Director and Chief Executive Ofﬁcer Mr Peter

Allen of 1,130,140 performance rights under Scentre Group's Performance Rights Plan and the acquisition of Scentre Group stapled securities on vesting of those performance rights, on the basis described in the explanatory notes forming part of the notice of meeting convening this meeting.

Voting Exclusion Statements

Items 2 and 6 are resolutions which directly or indirectly relate to the remuneration of key management personnel. In accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), the Company will disregard any vote cast on item 2 by or on behalf of a member of the key management personnel of the Company's consolidated group (Group) (or a closely related party of such member) (together, Excluded Persons). Additionally, the Company will disregard any vote cast on item 2 or 6 by an Excluded Person acting as proxy, unless the vote is cast:

- by an Excluded Person as proxy for a person entitled to vote on the resolution in accordance with their direction on the proxy form; or

- by the Chairman of the meeting as proxy for a person entitled to vote on the resolution, where the proxy appointment expressly authorises the Chairman to vote undirected proxies as the Chairman sees ﬁt.

If the Chairman is your proxy or is appointed as your proxy by default, and you do not direct the Chairman how to vote on item 2 or 6 on your proxy form, you will be expressly authorising the Chairman to vote on item 2 or 6 as the Chairman sees ﬁt. The Chairman intends to vote undirected proxies in favour of items 2 and 6.

Entitlement to attend and vote at the Meeting

All securityholders may attend the AGM. The Board has determined that for the purposes of voting at the meeting, registered holders of Scentre Group stapled securities as at 7:00pm (Sydney time) Tuesday, 2 April 2019 will be eligible to vote at the meeting.

Asking questions at the Meeting

We welcome securityholders' questions at the meeting. However, in the interests of all present at the meeting, we request that securityholders conﬁne their questions to matters before the meeting that are relevant to securityholders as a whole.

A securityholder entitled to vote at the meeting may submit a written question to the auditor if the question is relevant to:

(a) the content of the auditor's report to be considered at the AGM; or

(b) the conduct of the audit of the annual ﬁnancial report to be considered at the AGM.

The question may be submitted by providing it to the Company no later than 5:00pm (Sydney time) on 28 March 2019.

Appointing a proxy

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you are encouraged to complete and return the proxy form which accompanies this notice of meeting.

- A securityholder entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote for the securityholder at the meeting.

- If a securityholder is entitled to two or more votes, they may appoint two proxies and each proxy must be appointed to represent a speciﬁed proportion of the securityholder's voting rights. If you appoint two proxies and do not specify the proportion of the number of votes each proxy may exercise, each of the proxies may exercise half of your votes. If you wish to appoint a second proxy, please write on your proxy form the names of both proxies and the proportion of votes allocated to each in accordance with the instructions on your proxy form.

- A proxy need not be a securityholder and may be an individual or a body corporate.

- If you appoint a body corporate as a proxy, that body corporate will need to ensure that it appoints an individual as its corporate representative to exercise its powers at the meeting and provide satisfactory evidence of the appointment of its corporate representative prior to the commencement of the meeting.

- A corporate securityholder must sign the proxy form in accordance with its constitution or otherwise in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001. Where the proxy form is signed by a duly authorised person or persons of a corporate securityholder, such authorisation must have been sighted by Scentre Group's Share Registrar, Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited.

Lodgement of proxies

To be valid, the proxy form and any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed (or a certiﬁed copy of it) must be received no later than 10:00am (Sydney time) on Tuesday, 2 April 2019 (Proxy Deadline).

Proxy forms received after this time will be invalid.

Proxy forms may be lodged using any of the following methods:

Online proxy

You may submit your proxy online atwww.investorvote.com.auwhich can also be accessed via www.scentregroup.com. You will need your Security Holder Reference Number (SRN) or Holder Identiﬁcation Number (HIN) and your allocated Control Number as shown on your proxy form.

You will be taken to have signed the proxy form if you lodge your proxy in accordance with the instructions on the website. A proxy cannot be appointed electronically if they are appointed under a power of attorney or similar authority. The online proxy facility may not be suitable for securityholders wishing to appoint two proxies with different voting directions. Please read the instructions for online proxy submissions carefully before you lodge your proxy.

Custodians and other intermediaries may submit their proxy online by visitingwww.intermediaryonline.com(subscribers only).

