Scentre : Notification of Share Cancellation (Form 484)

ASX Announcement

23 September 2019

SCENTRE GROUP (ASX: SCG)

NOTIFICATION OF CANCELLATION OF SHARES - BUY BACK ASIC FORM 484

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.8A, attached is a copy of Scentre Group Limited's notice of cancellation of shares (Form 484) lodged with ASIC today.

