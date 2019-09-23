Log in
Scentre : Notification of Share Cancellation (Form 484)

09/23/2019 | 01:22am EDT

ASX Announcement

23 September 2019

SCENTRE GROUP (ASX: SCG)

NOTIFICATION OF CANCELLATION OF SHARES - BUY BACK ASIC FORM 484

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.8A, attached is a copy of Scentre Group Limited's notice of cancellation of shares (Form 484) lodged with ASIC today.

Contacts:

Company Secretary

Investor Relations

Corporate Affairs / Media

Maureen McGrath

Andrew Clarke

Alexis Lindsay

+61 2 9358 7439

+61 2 9358 7612

+61 2 9358 7739

SCENTRE GROUP LIMITED ABN 66 001 671 496

SCENTRE MANAGEMENT LIMITED ABN 41 001 670 579 AFS Licence No: 230329 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 1

ABN 55 191 750 378 ARSN 090 849 746

RE1 LIMITED ABN 80 145 743 862 AFS Licence No: 380202 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 2 ABN 66 744 282 872 ARSN 146 934 536

RE2 LIMITED ABN 41 145 744 065 AFS Licence No: 380203 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 3 ABN 11 517 229 138 ARSN 146 934 652 Level 30, 85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia · GPO Box 4004 Sydney NSW 2001 Australia · T +61 (02) 9358 7000 · scentregroup.com

Australian Securities & Investments Commission

Electronic Lodgement

Document No. 7EAP61053

Lodgement date/time: 23-09-2019 14:17:02

Reference Id: 130372095

Form 484

Corporations Act 2001

Change to company details

Company details

Company name

SCENTRE GROUP LIMITED

Australian Company Number (ACN)

001 671 496

Lodgement details

Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?

Name

SCENTRE LIMITED

ASIC registered agent number (if applicable)

Signature

This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.

I certify that the information in this form is true and complete

Name

MAUREEN THERESE MCGRATH

Capacity

Secretary

Signature

Date signed

23-09-2019

ASIC Form 484 Ref 13037209523/09/2019

Page 1 of 2

Form 484 - Change to company details

SCENTRE GROUP LIMITEDACN001 671 496

C1 Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellation

Shares cancellation details

Reason for cancellation

ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place

The cancelled shares are listed below:

Share class code

Number of shares

Amount paid (cash

cancelled

or otherwise)

ORD

3980058

504690.36

Earliest Date of

27-08-2019

cancellation

C3 Change to share structure

The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.

Share class

Full title if not standard

Total number of

Total amount paid on

Total amount unpaid

code

shares

these shares

on these shares

ORD

ORDINARY

5313017148

369459156.03

0.00

Earliest date of

27-08-2019

change

ASIC Form 484 Ref 13037209523/09/2019

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Scentre Group Limited published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 05:21:05 UTC
