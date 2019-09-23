Scentre : Notification of Share Cancellation (Form 484)

ASX Announcement
23 September 2019
SCENTRE GROUP (ASX: SCG)
NOTIFICATION OF CANCELLATION OF SHARES - BUY BACK ASIC FORM 484
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.8A, attached is a copy of Scentre Group Limited's notice of cancellation of shares (Form 484) lodged with ASIC today.
Contacts:
Company Secretary
Investor Relations
Corporate Affairs / Media
Maureen McGrath
Andrew Clarke
Alexis Lindsay
+61 2 9358 7439
+61 2 9358 7612
+61 2 9358 7739
Australian Securities & Investments Commission
Electronic Lodgement
Document No. 7EAP61053
Lodgement date/time: 23-09-2019 14:17:02
Reference Id: 130372095
Form 484
Corporations Act 2001
Change to company details
Company details
Company name
SCENTRE GROUP LIMITED
Australian Company Number (ACN)
001 671 496
Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?
Name
SCENTRE LIMITED
ASIC registered agent number (if applicable)
Signature
This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.
I certify that the information in this form is true and complete
Name
MAUREEN THERESE MCGRATH
Capacity
Secretary
Signature
Date signed
23-09-2019
ASIC Form 484 Ref 13037209523/09/2019
Form 484 - Change to company details
SCENTRE GROUP LIMITEDACN001 671 496
C1 Cancellation of shares
Reason for cancellation
|
Shares cancellation details
Reason for cancellation
ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place
The cancelled shares are listed below:
cancelled
or otherwise)
ORD
3980058
504690.36
Earliest Date of
27-08-2019
C3 Change to share structure
The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.
ORD
ORDINARY
5313017148
369459156.03
0.00
Earliest date of
27-08-2019
ASIC Form 484 Ref 13037209523/09/2019
