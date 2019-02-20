Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Scentre Group    SCG   AU000000SCG8

SCENTRE GROUP

(SCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Scentre : SCG Fund Payment Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 08:21pm EST

ASX Announcement

21 February 2019

Scentre Group (ASX: SCG)

Notice for the purpose of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act Non-resident withholding tax

Distribution for the six months ended 31 December 2018

Attached are notices for the purpose of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act for the distribution for the six months ended 31 December 2018 for Scentre Group Trust 1 and Scentre Group Trust 2 in respect of ordinary units.

Contacts:

Company Secretary Maureen McGrath +61 2 9358 7439

Investor Relations Andrew Clarke +61 2 9358 7612

Corporate Affairs / Media Alexis Lindsay +61 2 9358 7739

SCENTRE GROUP LIMITED ABN 66 001 671 496

SCENTRE MANAGEMENT LIMITED ABN 41 001 670 579 AFS Licence No: 230329 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 1 ABN 55 191 750 378 ARSN 090 849 746

RE1 LIMITED ABN 80 145 743 862 AFS Licence No: 380202 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 2 ABN 66 744 282 872 ARSN 146 934 536

RE2 LIMITED ABN 41 145 744 065 AFS Licence No: 380203 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 3 ABN 11 517 229 138 ARSN 146 934 652 Level 30, 85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia · GPO Box 4004 Sydney NSW 2001 Australia · T +61 (02) 9358 7000 · scentregroup.com

21 February 2019

SCENTRE GROUP TRUST 1

Notice for the purpose of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act Non-resident withholding tax

Distribution for the six months ended 31 December 2018

Set out below are the components of the distribution for the six months ended 31 December 2018. Distribution amount: 3.40 cents per unit

Payment date: 28 February 2019

These components are provided solely for the purposes of subdivision 12-H of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth), and should not be used for any other purpose.

Components

Cents per ordinary unit

Other Australian Taxable Income

0.455524

Capital Gain on Taxable Australian Property - Discount Method (doubled as required by s.12-405)

0.056492

Fund Payment

0.512016

Australian Interest Income

0.021202

Australian dividend income - fully franked

0.008852

Foreign source income

0.224528

Tax deferred

2.633402

Total Distribution

3.400000

Scentre Group Trust 1 declares that it is a withholding MIT for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) in respect of the income year ending 31 December 2018.

This distribution does not include any amounts attributable to a fund payment from a clean building managed investment trust.

Australian resident securityholders should not rely on this notice for the purposes of completing their income tax returns. Details of the full year components of distributions will be provided in the annual tax statement which will be sent to securityholders in July 2019.

SCENTRE GROUP LIMITED ABN 66 001 671 496

SCENTRE MANAGEMENT LIMITED ABN 41 001 670 579 AFS Licence No: 230329 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 1 ABN 55 191 750 378 ARSN 090 849 746

RE1 LIMITED ABN 80 145 743 862 AFS Licence No: 380202 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 2 ABN 66 744 282 872 ARSN 146 934 536

RE2 LIMITED ABN 41 145 744 065 AFS Licence No: 380203 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 3 ABN 11 517 229 138 ARSN 146 934 652

Level 30, 85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia · GPO Box 4004 Sydney NSW 2001 Australia · T +61 (02) 9358 7000 · scentregroup.com

21 February 2019

SCENTRE GROUP TRUST 2

Notice for the purpose of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act Non-resident withholding tax

Distribution for the six months ended 31 December 2018

Set out below are the components of the distribution for the six months ended 31 December 2018. Distribution amount: 4.60 cents per unit

Payment date: 28 February 2019

These components are provided solely for the purposes of subdivision 12-H of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth), and should not be used for any other purpose.

Components

Cents per ordinary unit

Other Australian Taxable Income

0.383567

Capital Gain on Taxable Australian Property - Discount Method (doubled as required by s.12-405)

0.001466

Fund Payment

0.385033

Australian Interest Income

0.032527

Foreign source Income

0.224529

Tax deferred

3.957911

Total Distribution

4.600000

Scentre Group Trust 2 declares that it is a withholding MIT for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) in respect of the income year ending 31 December 2018.

This distribution does not include any amounts attributable to a fund payment from a clean building managed investment trust.

Australian resident securityholders should not rely on this notice for the purposes of completing their income tax returns. Details of the full year components of distributions will be provided in the annual tax statement which will be sent to securityholders in July 2019.

SCENTRE GROUP LIMITED ABN 66 001 671 496

SCENTRE MANAGEMENT LIMITED ABN 41 001 670 579 AFS Licence No: 230329 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 1 ABN 55 191 750 378 ARSN 090 849 746

RE1 LIMITED ABN 80 145 743 862 AFS Licence No: 380202 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 2 ABN 66 744 282 872 ARSN 146 934 536

RE2 LIMITED ABN 41 145 744 065 AFS Licence No: 380203 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 3 ABN 11 517 229 138 ARSN 146 934 652

Level 30, 85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia · GPO Box 4004 Sydney NSW 2001 Australia · T +61 (02) 9358 7000 · scentregroup.com

Disclaimer

Scentre Group Limited published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 01:20:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCENTRE GROUP
08:21pSCENTRE : SCG Fund Payment Notice
PU
01:09aSCENTRE : SCG receives new Fitch A Stable credit rating
PU
02/19FULL YEAR FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS UP 3 : Extraordinary Living Centre Platform Cont..
PU
02/19SCENTRE : Cynthia Whelan announced as Key Management Personnel
PU
02/13SCENTRE GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/11SCENTRE : Change in substantial holding
PU
02/07SCENTRE : Dividend/Distribution - SCG
PU
01/29SCENTRE : Chief Financial Officer - Retirement and new appointment
PU
2018SCENTRE : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Peter Allen
PU
2018SCENTRE : Mr Steven Lowy to retire from Board in April 2019
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 577 M
EBIT 2019 2 036 M
Net income 2019 1 424 M
Debt 2019 13 984 M
Yield 2019 5,68%
P/E ratio 2019 15,11
P/E ratio 2020 14,37
EV / Sales 2019 13,7x
EV / Sales 2020 13,2x
Capitalization 21 321 M
Chart SCENTRE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Scentre Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCENTRE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 4,36  AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Kenneth Allen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brian Martin Schwartz Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Miles Chief Operating Officer
Mark A. Bloom Chief Financial Officer
David Lamond Director-Strategic Analytics Insights & Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCENTRE GROUP2.82%15 269
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP8.48%58 390
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD6.01%22 507
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION13.45%11 280
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.7.73%8 446
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION21.23%7 492
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.