Scentre : SCG Fund Payment Notice

ASX Announcement

21 February 2019

Scentre Group (ASX: SCG)

Notice for the purpose of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act Non-resident withholding tax

Distribution for the six months ended 31 December 2018

Attached are notices for the purpose of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act for the distribution for the six months ended 31 December 2018 for Scentre Group Trust 1 and Scentre Group Trust 2 in respect of ordinary units.

SCENTRE GROUP LIMITED ABN 66 001 671 496

SCENTRE MANAGEMENT LIMITED ABN 41 001 670 579 AFS Licence No: 230329 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 1 ABN 55 191 750 378 ARSN 090 849 746

RE1 LIMITED ABN 80 145 743 862 AFS Licence No: 380202 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 2 ABN 66 744 282 872 ARSN 146 934 536

RE2 LIMITED ABN 41 145 744 065 AFS Licence No: 380203 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 3 ABN 11 517 229 138 ARSN 146 934 652 Level 30, 85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia · GPO Box 4004 Sydney NSW 2001 Australia · T +61 (02) 9358 7000 · scentregroup.com

SCENTRE GROUP TRUST 1

Notice for the purpose of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act Non-resident withholding tax

Distribution for the six months ended 31 December 2018

Set out below are the components of the distribution for the six months ended 31 December 2018. Distribution amount: 3.40 cents per unit

Payment date: 28 February 2019

These components are provided solely for the purposes of subdivision 12-H of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth), and should not be used for any other purpose.

Components Cents per ordinary unit Other Australian Taxable Income 0.455524 Capital Gain on Taxable Australian Property - Discount Method (doubled as required by s.12-405) 0.056492 Fund Payment 0.512016 Australian Interest Income 0.021202 Australian dividend income - fully franked 0.008852 Foreign source income 0.224528 Tax deferred 2.633402 Total Distribution 3.400000

Scentre Group Trust 1 declares that it is a withholding MIT for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) in respect of the income year ending 31 December 2018.

This distribution does not include any amounts attributable to a fund payment from a clean building managed investment trust.

Australian resident securityholders should not rely on this notice for the purposes of completing their income tax returns. Details of the full year components of distributions will be provided in the annual tax statement which will be sent to securityholders in July 2019.

SCENTRE GROUP TRUST 2

Notice for the purpose of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act Non-resident withholding tax

Distribution for the six months ended 31 December 2018

Set out below are the components of the distribution for the six months ended 31 December 2018. Distribution amount: 4.60 cents per unit

Payment date: 28 February 2019

These components are provided solely for the purposes of subdivision 12-H of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth), and should not be used for any other purpose.

Components Cents per ordinary unit Other Australian Taxable Income 0.383567 Capital Gain on Taxable Australian Property - Discount Method (doubled as required by s.12-405) 0.001466 Fund Payment 0.385033 Australian Interest Income 0.032527 Foreign source Income 0.224529 Tax deferred 3.957911 Total Distribution 4.600000

Scentre Group Trust 2 declares that it is a withholding MIT for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) in respect of the income year ending 31 December 2018.

This distribution does not include any amounts attributable to a fund payment from a clean building managed investment trust.

Australian resident securityholders should not rely on this notice for the purposes of completing their income tax returns. Details of the full year components of distributions will be provided in the annual tax statement which will be sent to securityholders in July 2019.

